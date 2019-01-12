South Africa in Control After Yet Another Pakistan Batting Collapse

Loading...
Having dismissed Pakistan for 185, the Proteas now enjoy a 212-run lead in the second innings and will look to extend their lead on Day 3.
Hashim Amla (42*) and Quinton de Kock (34*) put together a 42-run partnership for the fifth wicket after Pakistan had made a few inroads into the South African batting line-up in the final session of the day.
De Kock looked to take on the bowlers while Amla played more conservatively in order to prevent the fall of any more wickets.
Stand-in South Africa captain Dean Elgar once again failed with the bat when he edged one behind the stumps to Sarfraz Ahmed off Mohammad Amir as Pakistan made a solitary breakthrough before tea.
But the majority of the damage was done in the final session as Pakistan took four wickets to ensure the hosts could not build too much on their first innings lead.
Mohammad Abbas got rid of Aiden Markram right after tea, the latter chasing a ball outside off stump that he only managed to edge to Sarfraz.
Faheem Ashraf then struck twice in his first over of the innings. First he got rid of Theunis De Bruyn as he chased a nothing ball outside off that went flying straight into Asad Shafiq’s hands at slip.
He then had Zubayr Hamza trapped LBW just two balls later with a delivery that stayed slightly low.
Amla and Temba Bavuma then managed to keep the visitors at bay for a while but the latter then edged one to Sarfraz off Shadab Khan.
Earlier in the day, Duanne Olivier took five wickets as South Africa made heavy work of bowling Pakistan out for 185 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third and final Test at the Wanderers on Saturday.
South Africa might have had a bigger lead to build on had they not been poor in the opening session on the field.
The hosts managed to drop four fairly simple catches, miss a stumping and waste two run-out chances. Amazingly, Pakistan could not build on their lucky breaks and ended the first innings trailing by 77 runs.
The visitors had resumed on their overnight score of 17 for two and rode their luck through the first hour as South Africa spilled opportunities behind the wicket, with opener Imam-ul-Haq (43) the main beneficiary of the home side’s lack of potency in the field.
Nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas (11) was also dropped twice off relatively simple opportunities and was eventually the first man out as Olivier – who ended the innings with figures of 5-51 – picked up two wickets in an over to end the home side’s frustration.
Abbas was caught by De Bruyn at slip and then three balls later Shafiq (0) left his hands and bat above his head as he tried to duck a bouncer and edged to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.
Imam's luck finally ran out when he steered a Vernon Philander delivery to Elgar at slip, thus leaving the tourists on 111/5 at lunch.
Babar Azam (49) and captain Sarfraz (50) then mounted an excellent fightback with a 78-run sixth-wicket partnership in only 10 overs before the latter was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada when he edged one to Amla at second slip.
Olivier and Rabada then cleaned up the tail with some good fast bowling that had the ball whistling past the chins of the Pakistan batsmen as the visitors lost their final five wickets for 16 runs.
Olivier now has 21 wickets in five innings in this series at an average of 13 against a Pakistan side who have been unable to handle his pace and bounce.
Duanne OlivierHashim Amlakagiso rabadaMohammad AbbasQuinton de Kocksouth africa vs pakistan 2018Vernon Philander
First Published: January 12, 2019, 9:18 PM IST