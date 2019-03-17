South Africa Include Markram & Nortje for Sri Lanka T20s

Loading...
The Proteas will be excusing some of the senior pros from the final two games which has opened the doors for the young wicketkeeper-batsman Sinethemba Qeshile, who will join the squad for the final two T20Is.
Aiden Markram, who hit an unbeaten half-century in the fifth ODI against the Lankans, is in line for a debut, and Anrich Nortje, who took eight wickets in four ODIs, has also been included in the squad for the full series.
“The first match forms part of our vision 2019 to continue exploring our options for the ICC World Cup,” said CSA National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi.
“The squad for that match consists largely of the squads that have been doing duty in the ODI Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. We would have liked to include Hashim Amla but unfortunately, he remains unavailable because of his family situation.
“Sinethemba Qeshile has had an outstanding rookie season of franchise cricket and is certainly one of the form batsmen in franchise cricket at the moment. He looks a really exciting prospect.”
“We have used our T20 International matches in the past as the first port of call to widen the pool of talent. This has resulted in Rassie van der Dussen, Gihahn Cloete, Janneman Malan and Lutho Sipamla being brought through the pipeline with considerable success during the course of the current season.
Cricket South Africa also confirmed that after the first T20 against Sri Lanka, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will all be given a break and the side will be captained by JP Duminy.
The Proteas unit led by du Plessis that will be excluded from the side post the first fixture will then head to India for the upcoming IPL. The South African captain and Ngidi will join the defending champions Chennai Super Kings while Quinton de Kock will turn out for Mumbai Indians and Rabada for the Delhi Capitals.
South Africa Squad: (for 1st T20 International against Sri Lanka): Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.
South Africa Squad: (for 2nd and 3rd T20 International against Sri Lanka): JP Duminy (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.
First Published: March 17, 2019, 4:28 PM IST