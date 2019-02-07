Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South Africa Include Wiaan Mulder for Sri Lanka Tests

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 7, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
With Sri Lanka set to visit for a two-match Test series beginning February 13, South Africa have added all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to their squad.

The uncapped player, who missed a chunk of the season due to an ankle injury, is the only addition to the squad that whitewashed Pakistan 3-0 recently.

Mulder had previously been called up for the Test side against Australia last year but did not make his debut.

Speaking on Mulder’s inclusion, the convenor of selectors, Linda Zondi, said: “Wiaan has been part of our strategic thinking in developing a batting all-rounder for the Test squad for some time.

“We never want to rush players back from injury because that can be counter-productive, but he has now had a couple of good weeks of action in the 4-Day Domestic Series.

“For the same reason we are not going to rush Lungi Ngidi back into international action until he has had the time to gain full match fitness.”

Mulder, who returned to international action in the fifth ODI against Pakistan finished with figures of 1/20 from his three overs, scored an impressive 146 in his most recent first-class appearance for Highveld Lions

The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka is set to begin on February 13 at Kingsmead, Durban.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.
