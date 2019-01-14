South Africa Jump to Second Spot in ICC Test Rankings

Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 14, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
South Africa leapfrogged New Zealand and England to take the second spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings after sweeping Pakistan 3-0 on Monday (January 14).

This comes after they trounced Pakistan by 107 runs in the third and final Test at the Wanderers.

South Africa (110) earned four points via this whitewash and are now two points ahead of No. 3 England in the list led by India (116), who recently defeated Australia 2-1.

Pakistan, who commenced the series with 92 points, lost four points and have now slipped below Sri Lanka (91) in the chart. They, however, are still way ahead of Windies (70), Bangladesh (69) and Zimbabwe (13).

Meanwhile, England (108) will have to beat Windies in the forthcoming three-match Test series to stay ahead of New Zealand (107).
First Published: January 14, 2019, 6:49 PM IST
