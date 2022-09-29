IND v SA: South Africa Lose Five Wickets in Record Time Across All T20I Matches | WATCH

South African crumbled down to India’s bowling attack on Wednesday (September 28) as they lost their first five wickets in just 2.4 overs with nine runs on board. With quick fall of five wickets, the proteas has broken the record of losing their first five wickets in record time across all T20 cricket matches.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field first against the visitors. The visitors got off with a disastrous start as they first lost their skipper Temba Bavuma’s wicket, departing for a duck in the very first over at the hands of Indian pacer Deepak Chahar.

WATCH | De Kock, Rossouw, Miller – All Gone in a Span of 5 Balls as Arshdeep Yells Fire in Trivandrum

Bavuma wanted to play Chahar’s ball away from the body but the ball nipped back in sharply and got the space between the pads and the bat to take the bails off.

This was just the trailer because the South African side had no idea what was coming in the second over. Arshdeep Singh started bowling good-length deliveries that first cleaned up Quinton de Kock, followed by Rilee Rossouw and David Miller.

5 wickets summed up in 11 seconds. Watch it here 👇👇

Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvSA match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/jYeogZoqfD — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

De Kock had got stumped on Singh’s good length delivery while Rossouw went back while trying to go for a loose drive away from his body which eventually touched the bat closely and landed in the hands of Rishabh Pant behind the wicket. Miller got stumped while Stubbs handed a good catch to Singh at deep backward point.

It is also to be noted that out of all these five wickets, only De Kock added a run to the score while all others went for a duck.

After two overs, the Proteas were 8 for 4. To make things worse, Chahar came back in the third over and sent back dangerous Tristan Stubbs for a duck with a swinging ball to make half of their team sit outside.

However, Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell settled South Africa’s innings a bit as they a 33-run partnership. But Markram couldn’t hang around for long as he walked back after scoring 25 runs off 24 balls.

The visitors thus somehow managed to put up 106 runs on the board which the Indian side chased in 16.4 overs, all thanks to fifties by Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

