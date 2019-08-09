Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

South Africa Name Interim Team Director for India Tour

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Cricket South Africa have appointed Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director of South Africa for upcoming T20I and Test series against India.

Nkwe expressed his appreciation for the opportunity: “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to lead the Proteas as the interim team director. It is a special moment for me and my family and I will do my best to make a difference in this interim period. I am extremely excited about the challenge that lies ahead and am looking forward to meeting all players and staff.

Thanks also to Cricket South Africa for giving me this opportunity and hopefully we will return from India with positive results.”

South Africa have radically overhauled their management team and moved to a football-style new structure.

CSA will appoint a team manager instead of a coach, who will select his own staff and captains in the three formats of the game. The medical staff and administrative staff will also report to him.

The team manager will report to CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, who will in turn report to the Chief Executive.

The structure will be similar to that at top European football clubs where a technical director takes charge of the coaching staff and players.

Talking about the appointment van Zyl said, “We are pleased to announce Enoch Nkwe as the interim team director of the Standard Bank Proteas for the tour to India. His appointment is as a result of his merits and balanced approach and is someone who compliments the direction that will be taken by the team going forward.”

Nkew was the Highveld Lions head coach and in his first season as mentor he led the franchise to two trophies (CSA T20 Challenge and 4-Day Franchise Series). In addition, he led the Jozi Stars to the inaugural Mzansi Super League title. With the appointment he will be afforded the opportunity to select his coaching staff that will work alongside him in India.

