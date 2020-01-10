Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 January, 2020

1ST INN

India *

164/6 (17.4)

India
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to field)
Innings Break

BPL, 2019-20 Match 40, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 10 January, 2020

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

218/2 (20.0)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

South Africa Name Unchanged Squad for Remaining England Tests

The rest of the squad members will stay with their franchise teams and continue to compete in domestic four-day competition.

Reuters |January 10, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
South Africa Name Unchanged Squad for Remaining England Tests

South Africa have kept the same team for the last two Tests against England despite their 189-run defeat at Newlands this week that left the series level at 1-1.

The starting team from the Cape Town Test, which England won in a thrilling finish, plus bowler Dane Paterson will travel to Port Elizabeth for the third Test, which starts on Thursday.

The rest of the squad members will stay with their franchise teams and continue to compete in domestic four-day competition.

“The selection panel are placing an emphasis on the importance of game time for non-starting players and prefer that they are available to their teams to help boost the competition,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday.

“They will join the national team if and when required.”

The third Test at St George’s Park is followed by the last at the Wanderers in Johannesburg from 24-28 January. South Africa won the first Test in Pretoria by 107 runs.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Pieter Malan, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second, Rassie van der Dussen.

Faf du PlessisQuinton de KockSouth Africa vs EnglandVernon Philander

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more