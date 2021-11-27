South Africa-Netherlands ODI Series Postponed Due to New Covid Variant

The three-match ODI series between hosts South Africa and Netherlands which got underway from Friday has been postponed after the emergence of a new covid variant in the country. The cricket boards of the two teams will now discuss the possibility of rescheduling the series within the ongoing ICC Future Tours Programme that ends in 2023.

Concerns have been rising at after reports emerged of a new infectious covid variant with countries including United Kingdom, Unites States of America and the European Union among others imposing restrictions from travelers arriving from South Africa. Netherlands squad was concerned as several of its members are part of various county clubs in England.

Cricket South Africa Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki expressed his disappointment at the turn of events but said the mental well-being of players is top priority.

“We are disappointed by the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, but the comfort of all visiting teams must always be paramount. The mental well-being of players is one of CSA’s top priorities, and we respect our visitors’ position and point of view," Moseki said.

“CSA and KNCB will get into discussions around possibly rescheduling the tour within this cycle of the ICC Future Tours Programme ending in 2023," he added.

Netherlands Cricket Board chairman, Jurgen Delfos said, “We are saddened by these circumstances, but are grateful to Cricket South Africa for their assistance and understanding of our team’s position. It must be made clear that the concerns are strictly over travel issues and how soon the team can get home and have nothing to do with the integrity of the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) that CSA has successfully hosted. Our team has been pleased with every aspect of the organisation of the tour and have been well treated by our hosts."

“We have been looking forward to this series against the Proteas for some time and are keen on returning to South Africa in the near future," he added.

