Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 188 runs
Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

189/2 (84.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

England captain Joe Root produced a Test-best bowling performance to send South Africa hurtling towards a humiliating defeat on the fourth day of the third Test at St George's Park on Sunday.

AFP |January 19, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
South Africa on Brink of Humiliating Defeat After Root Bags Four

Port Elizabeth: England captain Joe Root produced a Test-best bowling performance to send South Africa hurtling towards a humiliating defeat on the fourth day of the third Test at St George's Park on Sunday.

Root took four for 31 as South Africa slumped to 102 for six after being forced to follow on.

They were still 188 runs short of avoiding an innings defeat, with England seemingly assured of taking an unbeatable 2-1 series lead into the final Test starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

England dominated the day despite a second lengthy rain break in two days.

They needed only 28 balls to dismiss South Africa's last four batsmen for the addition of a single run at the start of play, with Stuart Broad picking up three of the wickets without conceding a run.

South Africa were all out for 209 and Root immediately enforced the follow-on.

Rain early in South Africa's second innings threatened to thwart England's push for victory but fast bowler Mark Wood struck twice when play resumed more than three hours later.

Wood used his extreme pace to send Dean Elgar's off stump flying out of the ground before he had Zubayr Hamza feeling for a ball outside his leg stump to present a catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Then it was over to Root, who in 90 previous Tests had never taken more than two wickets in an innings.

Bowling from the end where fellow off-spinner Dom Bess took five wickets in the first innings, he trapped Pieter Malan leg before wicket in the last over before tea.

Root took three more wickets after the interval.

Rassie van der Dussen was superbly caught at short leg by Ollie Pope and first innings top-scorer Quinton de Kock fell to a leaping catch at backward point by a leaping Wood.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was sixth out after making 36, his highest score of what has been a poor series for him. He was another bat-pad victim, giving Pope his fifth catch of the match.

In overcast conditions at the start of play, Broad and Sam Curran achieved some swing with a ball which was almost new, but they were aided by some poor shots by the South African batsmen.

Broad struck with the fourth delivery of the morning when Vernon Philander missed a drive against a full delivery which swung in between bat and pad. He was out for 27.

Curran uprooted De Kock's middle stump with the fifth ball of the next over with the left-hander missing an extravagant drive against a ball angled in from the left-armed bowler.

De Kock had not added to his overnight score of 63.

Keshav Maharaj was bowled off a bottom edge when he tried to pull a ball from Broad before Kagiso Rabada, who scored the only run in the collapse, hit a simple catch to mid-off to give Broad his third wicket.

Broad finished with three for 30.

Joe Rootsouth africa vs england 2020

