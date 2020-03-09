Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

RANJI TROPHY 2019/20 Final, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 09 - 13 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

Saurashtra *

303/5 (124.5)

Saurashtra
v/s
Bengal
Bengal

MIN. 46.2 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

10 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

11 Mar, 202017:30 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202013:30 IST

1st ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

13 Mar, 202009:00 IST

South Africa Players Likely to Avoid Customary Handshakes in India: Mark Boucher

Covid19 is a concern and that's what they have been briefed, said Boucher.

PTI |March 9, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
South Africa Players Likely to Avoid Customary Handshakes in India: Mark Boucher

The South African cricketers could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in India, head coach Mark Boucher has said as the number of reported positive coronavirus cases in the country crossed 40 on Monday.

The number of positive cases in India stands at 43 at the moment and the South African team that landed in the national capital for three ODIs in the wee hours of Monday, will "strictly adhere" to the healthcare protocols.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher told the media during his pre-departure press conference when asked about shaking hands with the opposition team's players.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have," the former Proteas stumper added.

South Africa went ahead with the tour only after their medical and security team gave a go-ahead after doing a risk assessment.

"Look we have a security staff and if we have medical concerns, we give it to them and they come up with recommendations. If they think it’s too dangerous, they will pull us out and they are no different," he said.

Covid19 is a concern and that's what they have been briefed, said Boucher.

"We had a nice brief last night from medical staff about the virus going around is that its a major concern. We are not medical people and we don't know medicine like they do.

"So we have taken their recommendations and I am sure they have put stuff in places that's going to help us."

coronavirusIndia vs South Africamark boucher

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Tue, 10 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Fri, 13 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more