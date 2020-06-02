Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

South Africa Players Likely to Resume Training from Next Week: Report

The South African cricketers are likely to resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event later this month, provided they get the nod from their government.

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
South Africa Players Likely to Resume Training from Next Week: Report

Johannesburg: The South African cricketers are likely to resume training from next week and may feature in an exhibition event later this month, provided they get the nod from their government.

The probability of resumption of outdoor training arose after the country moved to Level 3 of the five-stage lockdown on Monday.

The Level 3 stage of the lockdown allows resumption of non-contact professional sports training and matches after due approval from the country's sports ministry.

ESPNcricinfo has reported that South Africa's sporting bodies, including Cricket South Africa (CSA) will have to submit a presentation to the government, outlining their Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for resumption of training.

The report said CSA could submit their presentation this week with an aim to resume outdoor training next week.

As per the stage-wise resumption of training, CSA first wants franchise cricketers to hit the ground in accordance with the ICC guidelines, which prohibits the usage of saliva on the ball.

CSA will later assess whether it is possible for players to travel across provincial borders for camps and eventually matches.

According to the report, CSA is planning to orgainse an event, "something which we have not seen before."

Earlier opener Dean Elgar had said that he would be willing to become South Africa’s next Test captain as speculation about who will replace Faf du Plessis gathers momentum.

Elgar, who turns 33 next month, put his hand up in an interview with Cricket South Africa (CSA) and joins Aiden Markram on the list of players who have expressed interest in the job.

