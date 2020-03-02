Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 5: MAL VS SIN

upcoming
MAL MAL
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 6: THA VS HK

upcoming
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

03 Mar, 202012:30 IST

Match 7: THA VS NEP

upcoming
THA THA
NEP NEP

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202008:00 IST

South Africa Recall Faf Du Plessis, Rassie Van der Dussen for India ODI Tour

Du Plessis and Van der Dussen were rested for the on-going three-match home series against Australia, where South Africa lead 1-0 after a thumping 74-run victory in the opener on Saturday.

Reuters |March 2, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
South Africa have recalled top-order batsmen Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen for their three-match One-Day International tour of India later this month, while left-arm spinner George Linde is named in the squad for the first time.

Linde, 28, has impressed in domestic 50-over cricket this season, and played a single test in India last October where he took match figures of 4-133 in Ranchi, his only international appearance to date.

He takes the place of leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is not available for the short tour due to the imminent birth of his first child. Keshav Maharaj is the other frontline spinner in the squad.

"It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the (domestic) franchises, it's a good headache for us as selectors to have," Cricket South Africa independent selector Linda Zondi said in a media release on Monday.

"We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We are also particularly pleased with the balance of youth and experience that we have achieved while our young leadership group continues to establish itself."

The squad will be captained by Quinton de Kock and play the first ODI in Dharamsala in Mar. 12. That will be followed by a match in Lucknow three days later, before the series finale in Kolkata on Mar. 18.

Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

SIN v MAL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

HK v THA
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Sylhet

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

NEP v THA
Sylhet All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
