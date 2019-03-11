South Africa Recall Markram, Duminy & Amla for Final Two ODIs Against SL

Loading...
Duminy returns to action following a successful shoulder surgery which had kept him out of the game for several months.
"Experience is always a key factor in major tournaments such as the World Cup,” said Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel Convener (CSA NSP) Linda Zondi. “It is great to see how well JP has regained his best form after being out of action for so long.
“What has also been highly encouraging is to see how well the Proteas have played when they have returned to franchise cricket. It is important that they should dominate at this level and that their skills should rub off on our emerging talent.
“JP, Aiden and Dwaine Pretorius have all made significant contributions to their franchises in recent matches.
“We will use the final two matches in the ODI series to continue to examine all the options that are available to us as far as the World Cup squad is concerned,” he concluded.
Standard Bank Proteas ODI squad (for final two Momentum ODI games against Sri Lanka): Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.
First Published: March 11, 2019, 2:22 PM IST