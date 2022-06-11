'South Africa Series a Great Opportunity For me to Express Myself': India Allrounder Gearing up For T20 World Cup

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels that the ongoing T20I series against South Africa is the perfect platform for him to get prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Pandya has returned to the Indian team for the first time after last year’s T20 World Cup. He took a short break from cricket after the tournament to regain his fitness.

The 28-year-old led Gujarat Titans to the title win in the recently concluded IPL and his imperious form landed him a place in India’s squad for the South Africa series.

Pandya is excited to play in Indian colours again as he wants to display how hard he has worked during the short hiatus.

“I am obviously very excited. Playing for the country has always been special. Coming after such a long break and coming back fresh gives me the opportunity to kind of show what exactly I’ve worked hard for. Doing well for the country is more important and it gives me immense pleasure.”

After spending the last two months as a middle-order batter where he enjoyed great success, many had doubts whether Pandya will be able to return with his best in the finisher’s role for India. The flamboyant all-rounder cleared everyone’s doubts with a blistering 12-ball 31* versus the Proteas. He showed glimpses of his stunning abilities with some quality shots against quality pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Pandya feels that the South Africa series will be the perfect tune-up for him before World Cup as he is looking forward to playing the finisher’s role again for the team.

“Every series or every game you play is as important as your last. For me, World Cup is the goal but this is the right platform to prepare for it. Cricket is going to come back to back so you always need to be in the rhythm. This series is a great opportunity for me to express myself. My roles will be changed, I won’t be the captain or batting higher up the order. This will be back to what Hardik has been known for,” he further added.

