Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

209 (86.4)

South Africa trail by 70 runs
Live

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

240/3 (104.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 70.0 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 8, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 20 January, 2020

1ST INN

West Indies Under-19 *

101/3 (23.1)

West Indies Under-19
v/s
England Under-19
England Under-19

Toss won by England Under-19 (decided to field)
Innings Break

BBL, 2019/20 Match 45, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 20 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Sixers *

143/4 (14.0)

Sydney Sixers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

South Africa Signal Likely Changes for Final England Test

All four were withdrawn from four-day franchise matches which started on Monday.

AFP |January 20, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
South Africa Signal Likely Changes for Final England Test

Four members of South Africa’s expanded squad have been added to the group for the final Test starting in Johannesburg on Friday, signalling likely changes in the starting team.

With South Africa heading for a heavy defeat in the third Test in Port Elizabeth on Monday, the selectors have called up batsmen Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks for the fourth Test.

All four were withdrawn from four-day franchise matches which started on Monday.

Bavuma seems certain to play in Johannesburg after scoring 180 for the Lions franchise last week, with Zubayr Hamza the likely batsman to make way.

Hendricks is a likely replacement for Kagiso Rabada, who is controversially suspended for his exuberant celebration of his dismissal of England captain Joe Root in the third Test.

With South Africa needing a win in the final Test to square the series after being outclassed in Port Elizabeth, Petersen and Phehlukwayo could also come into consideration.

Andile Phehlukwayokagiso rabadaSouth Africa vs Englandtemba bavuma

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
