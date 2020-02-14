South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players' workload.
South Africa skip Pakistan tour in March citing player workload
The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), reported ESPNCricinfo.
South Africa play three ODIs in India from 12 to 18 March and the tour of Pakistan for three T20s in Rawalpindi was planned after that.
South Africa are currently playing T20s against England after competing in four Tests and three ODIs.
After the three T20s against England, the Proteas will host Australia for three ODIs and as many T20s with the last match ending on 7 March, leaving less than a week in between for the series-opener in India at Dharamsala.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
South Africa Skip Pakistan Tour in March Citing Player Workload
South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players' workload.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020
ENG v SADurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020
UGA v QATDurban
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020
HK v MALKuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures
Team Rankings