South Africa Squad against West Indies: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 18

South Africa will take on West Indies in Match No.18 of the T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 26, in a match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The defending champions, led by Kieron Pollard, got off to the worst possible start as England bundled them out for 55 and then, won the game with 70 balls left.

South Africa too lost their opening game to Australia as they were not able to defend 118, but then dragged the match to the last over and this should give them some confidence in this match against West Indies.

“I thought the bowlers bowled quite well. There’s no one I can fault today in the bowling. So if you are selecting six batters with an all-around at 7, and you are scoring 118, then I don’t think you can exactly blame the plan,” captain Temba Bavuma said after their loss to Australia.

For the Proteas, Tabraiz Shamsi was excellent against Australia and ended with figures of 4-0-22-1. He was superb in the five-match series against the West Indies earlier this year.

South Africa vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul/Hayden Walsh

South Africa vs West Indies squads:

South Africa’s 15-man squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Reserves named by South Africa for T20 World Cup: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

West Indies’ 15-man squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hossein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

Reserves named by West Indies: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie

