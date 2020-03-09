Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

South Africa Squad Arrives in India for ODI Series

The visiting team is accompanied by Cricket South Africa's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, due to the prevalent novel coronavirus threat.

March 9, 2020
The South African ODI team arrived here on Monday for a three-match series against India starting in Dharamsala from March 12.

The 16-member side will be flying to the hill city on Monday itself while the Indian squad will reach the venue on Tuesday.

The centrally contracted Indian players will undergo a series of medical tests at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to ascertain fitness as well as to assess workload.

The visiting team is accompanied by Cricket South Africa's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, due to the prevalent novel coronavirus threat.

India has recorded 42 cases so far, while the number of infected has gone beyond one lakh internationally.

The series' second and third ODI will be played in Lucknow (March 15) and Kolkata (March 18).

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

