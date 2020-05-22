Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

South Africa Takes Inspiration from Bundesliga, Will Isolate Players Using Bio-bubble

But the tour remains in doubt as government models suggest the virus could peak in South Africa during August or September.

Reuters |May 22, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
South Africa Takes Inspiration from Bundesliga, Will Isolate Players Using Bio-bubble

Cricket South Africa (CSA) plan to isolate players and support staff in a "bio-bubble" to minimise their exposure to COVID-19 and hasten a return to play.

CSA has studied the best practises used by the German Bundesliga, which resumed last weekend, and hope to implement them when India are scheduled to visit for three lucrative Twenty20 Internationals in late August.

But the tour remains in doubt as government models suggest the virus could peak in South Africa during August or September.

It poses the question of how to minimise exposure for players, coaches and support staff.

Team doctor Shuaib Manjra said they have worked on a plan, having also liaised with the cricket boards in England and Australia.

"The bio-bubble would be a sanitised cricket biosphere with strict entry standards and limited movement out of this cordon," he told reporters via a teleconference.

"This will require regular testing of all of those within the bubble.

"We want to create a sanitised cricket eco-system that will ensure we account for the entire chain of operations that are sanitised and grant protection to all role-players.

"We have drawn from our colleagues in England and Australia, and we have learned from (soccer's) La Liga and the Bundesliga."

Manjra said they are facing unknown risk factors, including what effect COVID-19 has on the health of infected athletes once they have recovered.

"What is the impact of intense physical activity on players infected with COVID-19 when they return to play?

"What happens when one of our players contracts COVID-19, and I have no doubt that many will. When are they safe to return to play and what are the (health) risks to them when they do? We need to understand this."

All South African sports are preparing to petition government to allow them to renew activities, with the country still under a tight lockdown.

coronavirus pandemicCricket South Africaindia tour of south africaShuaib Manjra

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more