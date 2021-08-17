South Africa Team's Full Schedule For ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the full fixtures for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The qualifiers get underway from October 17, while the proper tournament kicks off six days later with South Africa locking horns with Australia on October 23, 2021.

The opening clash of the main event will be held between South Africa and Australia on Saturday, October 23, at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. After the curtain raising clash, South Africa will take on two-time T20 World Cup winners West Indies on October 26 in Dubai, before taking on a runner up from Group A at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah on October 30 for their third game.

They will return to Abu Dhabi on November 2, to play against runner up from Group B. In their last Super 12 match, the Proteas will lock horns with England on November 6, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Here’s a full list of South Africa men’s cricket team fixtures at T20 World Cup 2021.

Saturday, October 23, 2021: vs Australia, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. (3:30 PM IST)

Tuesday, October 26, 2021: vs West Indies, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai. (3:30 PM IST)

Saturday, October 30, 2021: vs Qualifier (A1) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. (3:30 PM IST)

Tuesday, November 2, 2021: vs Qualifier (B2), at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. (3:30 PM IST)

Saturday, November 6, 2021: vs England, at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. (7:30 PM IST)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live Telecast:

The Indian fans can watch all the action from the colossal event on the Star Sports Network.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Live-streaming:

Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream matches from the T20 World Cup on Disney+Hotstar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here