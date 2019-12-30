Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

South Africa to Hand Pieter Malan Test Debut Despite Transformation Challenges

Pieter Malan is set to make his Test debut for South Africa in the second Test against England.

Cricketnext Staff |December 30, 2019, 8:28 PM IST
South Africa to Hand Pieter Malan Test Debut Despite Transformation Challenges

Pieter Malan is set to make his Test debut for South Africa in the second Test against England. He will replace Aiden Markram, who has been ruled out of the series with a finger fracture.

"Pieter Malan was selected in the squad. For us to go messing around with the opening position wouldn't be clever," South Africa coach Mark Boucher said.

"Pieter Malan has done a lot of good work over a long period of time. It's his home ground. At the moment, we are swinging towards having a straight swap for the opening batsman."

However, integrating Malan into the playing XI will not be easy due to South Africa's failure to meet their transformation target during the first Test as they fielded only four players of colour.

Meeting the targets has been complicated by injuries to batsman Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, with the latter ruled out of the series.

Bavuma missed Centurion because of a hip injury and the discussion about bringing him back into the side may be deferred until after the second Test, starting in Cape Town on Friday, because Boucher said the player was still feeling pain.

“If I look at our middle order now it would be very tough for us to leave Rassie (van der Dussen) out. He played a very important knock in this Test match,” said Boucher, who added that the coaching staff would “continue to work with Temba in a very specific way to try to get Temba to be the best player he can be.”

South Africa broke down stubborn England resistance to win the first Test of their World Test Championship series by 107 runs on Sunday.

England needed 376 to win but despite some committed batting were bowled out for 268 on the fourth day of the five-day encounter.

The second Test will be held at Newlands, Cape Town from January 3 onwards.

(With agency inputs)

Englandmark boucherPieter MalanSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more