CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » South Africa to Play Two Tests And Five T20Is on West Indies in June

South Africa to Play Two Tests And Five T20Is on West Indies in June

South Africa to Play Two Tests And Five T20Is on West Indies in June

Graeme Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the IPL 2021.

  • AFP
  • Updated: May 6, 2021, 9:05 PM IST

South Africa will tour the West Indies next month at the start of an intensive build-up to the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for India in October, the national federation announced on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith said South Africa would play two Test matches and five Twenty20 internationals in the Caribbean during a tour which will start in early June at venues which had still to be finalised.

The South African white-ball players will then travel directly to Ireland for a previously-announced tour in July.

After a short break further white-ball tours are planned to Sri Lanka and India, leading in to the World Cup.

Smith acknowledged that the tour of India in September could clash with a possible resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was paused in mid-tournament on Tuesday after outbreaks of Covid-19 in three of the franchise camps.

“With what’s happening in India with Covid and the IPL, we need to give the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) time to gather their thoughts,” he said.

“The challenges India are facing as a country are immense.”

Smith said he wanted South Africa to field their best possible team at the World Cup. That could include AB de Villiers, if he comes out of international retirement, and free agents such as Imran Tahir and Chris Morris, who are no longer contracted to be available for South Africa.

“We have seen the success the West Indies has had in bringing back free agents,” said Smith.

“But there are many factors involved, including team dynamics. Our focus has always been on trying to get our best squad together for an extensive time.”

Smith praised the Indian board for their handling of the Covid outbreak.

“The duty of care they have shown in getting everyone home has been exemplary,” he said adding that all of the South African players and coaching staff involved in the IPL would be back in South Africa by Friday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches