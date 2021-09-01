South Africa tour of Sri Lanka: SL physio Brett Harrop in Isolation after Testing Positive for COVID-19

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa team are currently touring Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I and as many ODI series. The six-match limited-overs series between Sri Lanka and South Africa will be played between September 2 and September 4. Going into this series, the Sri Lankan team will be without the services of their physio Brett Harrop, who has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the start of the tournament. Harrop is expected to miss the ODI leg of the tour.

According to the report, Harrop contracted the deadly coronavirus last month and did not join the Sri Lanka squad in their team hotel. The 42-year-old is currently serving quarantine. However, he will be allowed to join the home team for the shortest format of the game if he tests negative before the T20I tournament opener.

“He (Brett Harrop) did not join the bio-bubble and has not been with the squad. He is now in quarantine but may be fit enough to be with the team for the three T20Is,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Harrop has been replaced by Ajantha Wattegama for the one-dayers.

South Africa tour of Sri Lanka

The upcoming white-ball tournament is crucial for the Sri Lankan team as it is their last international fixture before the start of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup. The 2021 T20I World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman due to the COVID-19 cases in India between October and November.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have cleared Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera to take part in the concluding leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The duo will join Sri Lanka for World Cup after IPL play-offs.

On the other hand, South Africa has named a full-strength squad for the Sri Lanka series. And South Africa’s IPL bound players are expected to join their respective IPL franchises after the conclusion of this series.

