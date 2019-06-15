starts in
Match 20:AUS VS SL

live
AUS AUS
SL SL

The Oval

15 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:AFG VS SA

live
AFG AFG
SA SA

Cardiff

15 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

upcoming
IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

upcoming
WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 in Cardiff: Rain Halts Play After Good Start by Afghanistan

Cricketnext Staff | June 15, 2019, 6:29 PM IST

RAIN STOPPAGE

AFG vs SA Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 21, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 15 June, 2019

Afghanistan

33/0

(5.5) RR 5.65

Afghanistan Afghanistan Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18:27 (IST)

    Uh oh, what's this? We seem to have had a sudden burst of showers here at Cardiff, quite out of the blue, literally. There were blue skies on display all along, but the sudden burst causes the covers to come on as soon as possible. Rain has halted play, Afghanistan are on 33/0 after 5.5 overs.

  • 18:25 (IST)

    FOURS! Zadran gets into the act now and sends Hendricks' first ball of his third over for four through the covers. After riding the early storm, the Afghan batters have gotten into the act. He guides the second last ball of the over down to fine-leg for four. Not a good look for Hendricks, this.

  • 18:22 (IST)

    DROPPED! It's that baseball swing again from Zazai once again, and as he aims to tonk the ball over mid-on, it takes a top edge and goes miles into the sky. Chris Morris reaches it, but can't safely pocket the ball. A reprieve here for Afghanistan. To rub salt into Protea wounds, the ball runs away for four.

  • 18:15 (IST)

    FOUR! Zadran finally gets off the strike after playing and missing at a fair few balls. He drives a full length ball from Hendricks and it races through the covers to the boundary. He follows it up with a quick single down to mid-on the very next ball. Good batting, after a nervous start.

  • 18:04 (IST)

    FOUR! Zazai flicks a low full-toss off his pads on the last ball of the over. Compared to how he started it, this was a good way to end it. Afghanistan are off the mark, and the score reads 4/0 at the end of the first over.

  • 18:01 (IST)

    The Afghanistan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have taken to the crease. On the other end is Kagiso Rabada, marking his run-up. He steams in, delivers the first ball which goes right through Zazai! What a start, a brute of a delivery to receive first up.

  • 17:49 (IST)

    We are just minutes away from the start of the match. The teams have begun to walk out into the middle of the park for the anthems.

  • 17:34 (IST)

    And out here in the middle, South Africa has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis cites the condition of the pitch as the reason behind this decision, and the Proteas would look to take early advantage of the conditions.

  • 17:05 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Afghanistan, from the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff! While on paper, the odds might look heavily stacked in favour of South Africa, things are not that simple - both sides are winless in the tournament so far, and South Africa's only points on the board have been because of a rained-out match. Afghanistan will look at this match as one last opportunity to stake a miraculous claim for a spot in the top four at the end of the league stage. Let's get straight into it.

South Africa vs Afghanistan (SA vs AFG) Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match in Cardiff Latest Updates: Uh oh, what's this. We seem to have had a sudden burst of showers here at Cardiff, quite out of the blue, literally. There were blue skies on display all along, but the sudden burst causes the covers to come on as soon as possible. Rain has halted play, Afghanistan are on 33/0 after 5.5 overs.

Preview: Saturday’s (June 15) second fixture will feature the early ‘wooden spooners’ of this ICC World Cup, two teams who are yet to win a game in the tournament — South Africa and Afghanistan. If the weather allows for the game to finish, Cardiff will finally see one of these two teams get off the mark with their first win.

Out of the two, South Africa must be the ones more disappointed with their performances so far after three losses in their first four matches. The Faf du Plessis-led side look far from the third ranked ODI team that they are in this World Cup.

Losses to England, Bangladesh and India have left them exposed and injuries to key bowlers like Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi have not helped their cause so far. The game against Afghanistan, the lowest ranked ODI team in this World Cup, gives the best chance to the Proteas to begin their belated comeback bid in the tournament.

The likes of Hashim Amla, Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will need to do the bulk of the scoring against Afghanistan spin threat of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi.

The Afghanistan batting has been unreliable like the South Africans so far. Opener Hazratullah Zazai can be a dangerous customer when he gets going but has found it hard to explode against quality bowling attacks.

Middle-order batsman Najibullar Zadran has been their most consistent performer with the willow but against South Africa, they will need the likes of Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi and skipper Gulbadin Naib to chip in.

Last Five ODIs

South Africa: WLLLNR

Their last ODI win came in March during an ODI series against Sri Lanka back home in South Africa. Since arriving at this World Cup, they have lost to England, Bangladesh and India while they looked in early trouble against West Indies in the rained-out last fixture.

Afghanistan: LWLLL

Like their opponents, they have also lost three games in the World Cup so far against Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Their last ODI win was against Ireland in the World Cup preparation series.

Players to watch out for:

South Africa

Faf du Plessis: The skipper will need to lift the side’s sagging spirits in the field and lead the way with the bat in the middle-order. Du Plessis is one of the best players of spin in the side and will need to handle the twin-threat of Rashid and Nabi to help out his team.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan: He is one of the best leg-spinners in the world in the shorter formats of the game. A knock on the helmet against New Zealand meant Afghanistan missed the services of Rashid in the field but the youngster should be recovered sufficiently to take full part in the game against South Africa.

Team News/Availability:

South Africa: Paceman Lungi Ngidi appears to have recovered from a hamstring injury and should be able to take the field against Afghanistan after missing the last two games.

Afghanistan: Skipper Gulbadin Naib had said after the last game that Rashid Khan should be full fit for the game in Cardiff. Naib will have a full squad to select his final XI.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah (wk), Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ikram Ali Khil

