South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 in Cardiff: Rain Halts Play After Good Start by Afghanistan

Uh oh, what's this? We seem to have had a sudden burst of showers here at Cardiff, quite out of the blue, literally. There were blue skies on display all along, but the sudden burst causes the covers to come on as soon as possible. Rain has halted play, Afghanistan are on 33/0 after 5.5 overs.
18:25 (IST)
FOURS! Zadran gets into the act now and sends Hendricks' first ball of his third over for four through the covers. After riding the early storm, the Afghan batters have gotten into the act. He guides the second last ball of the over down to fine-leg for four. Not a good look for Hendricks, this.
18:22 (IST)
DROPPED! It's that baseball swing again from Zazai once again, and as he aims to tonk the ball over mid-on, it takes a top edge and goes miles into the sky. Chris Morris reaches it, but can't safely pocket the ball. A reprieve here for Afghanistan. To rub salt into Protea wounds, the ball runs away for four.
18:15 (IST)
FOUR! Zadran finally gets off the strike after playing and missing at a fair few balls. He drives a full length ball from Hendricks and it races through the covers to the boundary. He follows it up with a quick single down to mid-on the very next ball. Good batting, after a nervous start.
18:04 (IST)
FOUR! Zazai flicks a low full-toss off his pads on the last ball of the over. Compared to how he started it, this was a good way to end it. Afghanistan are off the mark, and the score reads 4/0 at the end of the first over.
18:01 (IST)
The Afghanistan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have taken to the crease. On the other end is Kagiso Rabada, marking his run-up. He steams in, delivers the first ball which goes right through Zazai! What a start, a brute of a delivery to receive first up.
17:49 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the start of the match. The teams have begun to walk out into the middle of the park for the anthems.
17:34 (IST)
And out here in the middle, South Africa has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis cites the condition of the pitch as the reason behind this decision, and the Proteas would look to take early advantage of the conditions.
17:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Afghanistan, from the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff! While on paper, the odds might look heavily stacked in favour of South Africa, things are not that simple - both sides are winless in the tournament so far, and South Africa's only points on the board have been because of a rained-out match. Afghanistan will look at this match as one last opportunity to stake a miraculous claim for a spot in the top four at the end of the league stage. Let's get straight into it.
Uh oh, what's this? We seem to have had a sudden burst of showers here at Cardiff, quite out of the blue, literally. There were blue skies on display all along, but the sudden burst causes the covers to come on as soon as possible. Rain has halted play, Afghanistan are on 33/0 after 5.5 overs.
FOURS! Zadran gets into the act now and sends Hendricks' first ball of his third over for four through the covers. After riding the early storm, the Afghan batters have gotten into the act. He guides the second last ball of the over down to fine-leg for four. Not a good look for Hendricks, this.
DROPPED! It's that baseball swing again from Zazai once again, and as he aims to tonk the ball over mid-on, it takes a top edge and goes miles into the sky. Chris Morris reaches it, but can't safely pocket the ball. A reprieve here for Afghanistan. To rub salt into Protea wounds, the ball runs away for four.
FOUR! Zadran finally gets off the strike after playing and missing at a fair few balls. He drives a full length ball from Hendricks and it races through the covers to the boundary. He follows it up with a quick single down to mid-on the very next ball. Good batting, after a nervous start.
Zazai's style is very similar to almost that of a baseball batter - he gets into a position and looks to swing through the arc. He's already had a couple of unsuccessful attempts, and the one connection he makes goes over the infield for two runs. A risky tactic, but all's well if that works for him. He picks up three runs from the over, after guiding a short one from Rabada down to fine leg. 9/0 at the end of three overs.
Beuran Hendricks has bowled the second over of the day, a maiden to Noor Ali Zadran, and ending it with a short pitched one for good measure. Just whizzed past Zazai's nose, that, he could probably smell the leather! 4/0 at the end of 2 overs.
ICYMI: And here is the chosen XI for South Africa.
FOUR! Zazai flicks a low full-toss off his pads on the last ball of the over. Compared to how he started it, this was a good way to end it. Afghanistan are off the mark, and the score reads 4/0 at the end of the first over.
ICYMI: Here is the Afghanistan playing XI for today.
The Afghanistan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have taken to the crease. On the other end is Kagiso Rabada, marking his run-up. He steams in, delivers the first ball which goes right through Zazai! What a start, a brute of a delivery to receive first up.
We are just minutes away from the start of the match. The teams have begun to walk out into the middle of the park for the anthems.
Ex-England batsman Michael Atherton does think that Afghanistan has the capacity to "turn over" a team in the tournament - "They are dangerous. I have a feeling they are going to turn a team over in this tournament. The way they play is very unorthodox, they have a muscular style of play. Their batsmen tee off from the word go and they have a bit of mystery about their spin as well."
Both players are essential cogs in the wheel for their respective sides. Here is how they square up in terms of statistics.
So it looks like a good surface to bowl first up here at Cardiff, and South Africa would want to make sure that they restrict Afghanistan to as low a total as possible. Remember, the side batting first are without Mohammad Shahzad, and would rely upon the other batting firepower in their ranks to make sure that they reach a competitive total against South Africa one that their bowlers will have a realistic shot at defending.
And out here in the middle, South Africa has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis cites the condition of the pitch as the reason behind this decision, and the Proteas would look to take early advantage of the conditions.
Astonishingly, South Africa's last ODI win came all the way back in March against Sri Lanka, back home in South Africa. For Afghanistan, their last win was in the preparation series for the World Cup against Ireland.
Likewise for Afghanistan. With things going wrong off the pitch as well as on the pitch, with the early departure of hard-hitting batsman Mohammad Shahzad, they will be missing one key member in their artillery. The team had a golden chance to pull off a win against Sri Lanka after getting them out cheaply, but went astray in the chase. They will need to be disciplined and stick to the basics if they are to get any points out of the match against the Proteas.
So why is it that South Africa look like a shadow of the third placed ODI team that they actually are? There are a host of reasons - injuries at inopportune moments to key players like Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn, for one have not helped their cause in the bowling department. But the batting has been the real drawback for the Proteas. If they've got to start winning, they've got to start doing it today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Afghanistan, from the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff! While on paper, the odds might look heavily stacked in favour of South Africa, things are not that simple - both sides are winless in the tournament so far, and South Africa's only points on the board have been because of a rained-out match. Afghanistan will look at this match as one last opportunity to stake a miraculous claim for a spot in the top four at the end of the league stage. Let's get straight into it.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019 in Cardiff: Rain Halts Play After Good Start by Afghanistan
RAIN STOPPAGE
AFG vs SA Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 21, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 15 June, 2019
Afghanistan
33/0
(5.5) RR 5.65
South Africa
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Uh oh, what's this? We seem to have had a sudden burst of showers here at Cardiff, quite out of the blue, literally. There were blue skies on display all along, but the sudden burst causes the covers to come on as soon as possible. Rain has halted play, Afghanistan are on 33/0 after 5.5 overs.
FOURS! Zadran gets into the act now and sends Hendricks' first ball of his third over for four through the covers. After riding the early storm, the Afghan batters have gotten into the act. He guides the second last ball of the over down to fine-leg for four. Not a good look for Hendricks, this.
DROPPED! It's that baseball swing again from Zazai once again, and as he aims to tonk the ball over mid-on, it takes a top edge and goes miles into the sky. Chris Morris reaches it, but can't safely pocket the ball. A reprieve here for Afghanistan. To rub salt into Protea wounds, the ball runs away for four.
FOUR! Zadran finally gets off the strike after playing and missing at a fair few balls. He drives a full length ball from Hendricks and it races through the covers to the boundary. He follows it up with a quick single down to mid-on the very next ball. Good batting, after a nervous start.
FOUR! Zazai flicks a low full-toss off his pads on the last ball of the over. Compared to how he started it, this was a good way to end it. Afghanistan are off the mark, and the score reads 4/0 at the end of the first over.
The Afghanistan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have taken to the crease. On the other end is Kagiso Rabada, marking his run-up. He steams in, delivers the first ball which goes right through Zazai! What a start, a brute of a delivery to receive first up.
We are just minutes away from the start of the match. The teams have begun to walk out into the middle of the park for the anthems.
And out here in the middle, South Africa has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis cites the condition of the pitch as the reason behind this decision, and the Proteas would look to take early advantage of the conditions.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Afghanistan, from the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff! While on paper, the odds might look heavily stacked in favour of South Africa, things are not that simple - both sides are winless in the tournament so far, and South Africa's only points on the board have been because of a rained-out match. Afghanistan will look at this match as one last opportunity to stake a miraculous claim for a spot in the top four at the end of the league stage. Let's get straight into it.
Uh oh, what's this? We seem to have had a sudden burst of showers here at Cardiff, quite out of the blue, literally. There were blue skies on display all along, but the sudden burst causes the covers to come on as soon as possible. Rain has halted play, Afghanistan are on 33/0 after 5.5 overs.
FOURS! Zadran gets into the act now and sends Hendricks' first ball of his third over for four through the covers. After riding the early storm, the Afghan batters have gotten into the act. He guides the second last ball of the over down to fine-leg for four. Not a good look for Hendricks, this.
DROPPED! It's that baseball swing again from Zazai once again, and as he aims to tonk the ball over mid-on, it takes a top edge and goes miles into the sky. Chris Morris reaches it, but can't safely pocket the ball. A reprieve here for Afghanistan. To rub salt into Protea wounds, the ball runs away for four.
FOUR! Zadran finally gets off the strike after playing and missing at a fair few balls. He drives a full length ball from Hendricks and it races through the covers to the boundary. He follows it up with a quick single down to mid-on the very next ball. Good batting, after a nervous start.
Zazai's style is very similar to almost that of a baseball batter - he gets into a position and looks to swing through the arc. He's already had a couple of unsuccessful attempts, and the one connection he makes goes over the infield for two runs. A risky tactic, but all's well if that works for him. He picks up three runs from the over, after guiding a short one from Rabada down to fine leg. 9/0 at the end of three overs.
Beuran Hendricks has bowled the second over of the day, a maiden to Noor Ali Zadran, and ending it with a short pitched one for good measure. Just whizzed past Zazai's nose, that, he could probably smell the leather! 4/0 at the end of 2 overs.
ICYMI: And here is the chosen XI for South Africa.
FOUR! Zazai flicks a low full-toss off his pads on the last ball of the over. Compared to how he started it, this was a good way to end it. Afghanistan are off the mark, and the score reads 4/0 at the end of the first over.
ICYMI: Here is the Afghanistan playing XI for today.
The Afghanistan openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran have taken to the crease. On the other end is Kagiso Rabada, marking his run-up. He steams in, delivers the first ball which goes right through Zazai! What a start, a brute of a delivery to receive first up.
We are just minutes away from the start of the match. The teams have begun to walk out into the middle of the park for the anthems.
Ex-England batsman Michael Atherton does think that Afghanistan has the capacity to "turn over" a team in the tournament - "They are dangerous. I have a feeling they are going to turn a team over in this tournament. The way they play is very unorthodox, they have a muscular style of play. Their batsmen tee off from the word go and they have a bit of mystery about their spin as well."
Both players are essential cogs in the wheel for their respective sides. Here is how they square up in terms of statistics.
So it looks like a good surface to bowl first up here at Cardiff, and South Africa would want to make sure that they restrict Afghanistan to as low a total as possible. Remember, the side batting first are without Mohammad Shahzad, and would rely upon the other batting firepower in their ranks to make sure that they reach a competitive total against South Africa one that their bowlers will have a realistic shot at defending.
And out here in the middle, South Africa has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Captain Faf du Plessis cites the condition of the pitch as the reason behind this decision, and the Proteas would look to take early advantage of the conditions.
Astonishingly, South Africa's last ODI win came all the way back in March against Sri Lanka, back home in South Africa. For Afghanistan, their last win was in the preparation series for the World Cup against Ireland.
It's looking good at Sophia Gardens!
Likewise for Afghanistan. With things going wrong off the pitch as well as on the pitch, with the early departure of hard-hitting batsman Mohammad Shahzad, they will be missing one key member in their artillery. The team had a golden chance to pull off a win against Sri Lanka after getting them out cheaply, but went astray in the chase. They will need to be disciplined and stick to the basics if they are to get any points out of the match against the Proteas.
So why is it that South Africa look like a shadow of the third placed ODI team that they actually are? There are a host of reasons - injuries at inopportune moments to key players like Lungi Ngidi and Dale Steyn, for one have not helped their cause in the bowling department. But the batting has been the real drawback for the Proteas. If they've got to start winning, they've got to start doing it today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Afghanistan, from the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff! While on paper, the odds might look heavily stacked in favour of South Africa, things are not that simple - both sides are winless in the tournament so far, and South Africa's only points on the board have been because of a rained-out match. Afghanistan will look at this match as one last opportunity to stake a miraculous claim for a spot in the top four at the end of the league stage. Let's get straight into it.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019
PAK v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019
BAN v WITaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings