Two teams who haven’t won anything in the 2019 ICC World Cup yet will look to get off the mark in the counter at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday (June 15).
South Africa will come into the game on the back of three losses against England, Bangladesh and India followed by a rained out game against West Indies.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, will want to get going having lost three games against Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
It’s being the batting that has been a let-down for both sides and having had enough rest the South African bowlers will be hoping to make an impact against an Afghan side bereft of confidence.
South Africa had Hashim Amla back into the playing XI along with a game for Beuran Hendricks and unless Lungi Ngidi has recovered from his injury, the Proteas are likely to back the same eleven.
Afghanistan had begun well against New Zealand but fell to Jimmy Neesham who took a five-wicket haul. Gulbadin Naib might not want to not tinker with the eleven who played the last game unless the conditions demand playing Mujeeb ur Rahman. The skipper also declared that Rashid Khan was fit to play the game.
South Africa Likely XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.
Afghanistan Likely XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali khil, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.
South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing XI Prediction: Ngidi Likely to Play, Rashid Khan Fit
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AUS v SLThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 ODI | Sat, 15 Jun, 2019
AFG v SACardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 ODI | Sun, 16 Jun, 2019
PAK v INDManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 23 ODI | Mon, 17 Jun, 2019
BAN v WITaunton All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings