Match 22:IND VS PAK

IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 24:ENG VS AFG

ENG ENG
AFG AFG

Manchester

Tue, 18 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 25:NZ VS SA

NZ NZ
SA SA

Birmingham

Wed, 19 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Twitter Delighted as South Africa 'Finally' Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2019, 1:02 AM IST
South Africa vs Afghanistan: Twitter Delighted as South Africa 'Finally' Win

The South African bowlers had set the game up having bowled out Afghanistan for 125 and  Quinton de Kock with his 68 broke the back of the chase to see South Africa win the game by nine wickets (by DLS method) and finally register their first victory in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, it was Imran Tahir and Chris Morris who shared seven wickets between them to run through the Afghanistan batting lineup and set the game up for their batsmen.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
5 4 1 0 8 +0.81
2
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
3
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
SA
5 1 3 1 3 -0.20
8
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
9
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
10
AFG
4 0 4 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
