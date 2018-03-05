South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test: As it Happened

Mitchell Starc (Reuters)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

They say, all is well which ends well. Australia started brilliantly with the ball, but were thwarted by the middle order partnerships. With the ball not swinging after getting old, none of the bowlers were effective while even Nathan Lyon could not find much purchase. However, the 4 wickets they got towards the end would have boosted their confidence. Heading into tomorrow, they need just a solitary wicket while the Proteas require 124 runs and the only thing which could have a say is the rain. Plenty of it is forecast on Day 5.

Steven Smith turned to Mitchell Marsh when the second new ball was around the corner and he struck gold. He induced a mistake from Aiden Markram and then just before the opportunity to take the second new ball came, Mitchell Starc ran through the lower order. Unfortunately for South Africa light was offered after that triple-wicket maiden from Starc by when, it was too late.

Aiden Markram was the story of the day by far. The only centurion in this Test, he outshone everyone by a mile. He first fought the Aussies very skillfully, when 4 wickets were down quickly, settled into decent stands with Theunis de Bruyn and Quinton de Kock and then got to his own century. South Africa were riding very confidently on these three's efforts but it was not to be.

And the verdict is out. STUMPS ON DAY 4. A rather tame end to a very promising day. South Africa fought really hard, almost taking the wind out of the Aussie sails before some late strikes dented their fightback. And then, with pacers not allowed to bowl with the light fading, things, well, got to a real boredom.

Ahh... well... eventually the decision has come. The umpires have decided to take the players off for bad light. Only a miracle will see the players back on, but still, waiting for the official confirmation for stumps.

88.6 N Lyon to Morkel, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 293/9

88.5 N Lyon to Morkel, Full again, pushed towards silly point. 293/9

88.4 N Lyon to Morkel, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 293/9

88.3 N Lyon to Morkel, A loud LBW shout. Turned down. Lyon darts in a slider on middle and leg, Morkel looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. The Aussies appeal but umpire Dharmasena is calm as a cucumber. Hawk Eye shows that to be missing leg stump. 293/9

88.2 N Lyon to Morkel, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 293/9

88.1 N Lyon to Morkel, On middle, flicked towards short leg. 293/9

87.6 S Smith to Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. 293/9

87.5 S Smith to Kock, Well wide outside off, QdK pads it to first slip. 293/9

87.4 S Smith to Kock, Goes back to defend but the ball rolls off the bottom edge back onto the stumps. But Quinton is alert to kick it away. 293/9

87.3 S Smith to Kock, Landed well outside off, de Kock pads it away. 293/9

87.2 S Smith to Kock, On middle and leg, played in front of short leg. 293/9

87.1 S Smith to Kock, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 293/9

86.6 N Lyon to Morkel, Full and straight, darted through, solid in defense is Morkel. 293/9

86.5 N Lyon to Morkel, Another play and a miss. Outside off, MM looks to push but misses again. 293/9

86.4 N Lyon to Morkel, That is pushed through quickly, outside off, Morne lunges to defend but is beaten. 293/9

86.3 N Lyon to Morkel, Full on middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. 293/9

86.2 N Lyon to Morkel, Goes right back this time and blocks. 293/9

86.1 N Lyon to Morkel, Full on middle, defended in front of short leg. 293/9

85.6 S Smith to Kock, On middle and leg, worked towards short fine leg. 293/9

85.5 S Smith to Kock, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 293/9

85.4 S Smith to Kock, Around off, well blocked out. 293/9

85.3 S Smith to Kock, The batsman drives the ball straight down the ground. 293/9

85.2 S Smith to de Kock, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 293/9

85.1 Smith to Kock, Huge appeal for LBW, turned down. Full on middle and leg, de Kock lunges to defend but the ball goes past his bat and hits the pad. Going down leg. 293/9

84.6 N Lyon to Morkel, DROPPED! Ahh.... the Test match was nearly over. Full on middle, Morne lunges to flick but the ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads, lobs towards short leg where Cameron Bancroft dives but can only get fingertips to it. 293/9

84.5 N Lyon to Morkel, Around middle, pushed back to the bowler. 293/9

84.4 N Lyon to Morkel, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 293/9

84.3 N Lyon to Morkel, On middle and leg, blocked back to the bowler. 293/9

84.2 N Lyon to Morkel, Full and around off, Morkel looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside edge to point. 293/9

84.1 N Lyon to Morkel, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 293/9

83.6 S Smith to Kock, Another straight drive, back to the bowler. 293/9

83.5 S Smith to Kock, Full and outside off, pushed back to the bowler. 293/9

83.4 S Smith to Kock, Full and outside off, pushed to the bowler who deliberately misfields and allows the ball to go to long off but no single taken. 293/9

83.3 S Smith to Kock, Full on middle and leg, pressed in front of short leg. 293/9

83.2 S Smith to Kock, Around middle, watchfully blocked out. 293/9

83.1 S Smith to Kock, Full on middle, worked to the leg side. 293/9

82.6 N Lyon to Morkel, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. The crowd applauds the Big Giraffe. 293/9

82.5 N Lyon to Morkel, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 293/9

82.4 N Lyon to Kock, Now he runs. Punches this to the left of Cameron Bancroft at cover and takes a quick single. 293/9

82.3 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and leg, pushed towards mid on. Again, does not take the run. 292/9

82.2 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and leg, flicked through square leg, does not take the single. 292/9

82.1 N Lyon to Kock, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 292/9

81.6 S Smith to Morkel, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 292/9

81.5 S Smith to M Morkel, Full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 292/9

81.4 S Smith to Kock, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a single. 292/9

81.3 S Smith to Kock, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 291/9

81.2 S Smith to Kock, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 291/9

81.1 S Smith to Kock, Full and on middle, watchfully defended. 291/9

Well, Mitchell Starc should have been bowling but because Smith has been denied the opportunity to continue with pace, he has to maintain spin. The captain comes on to bowl...

80.6 N Lyon to Morkel, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 291/9

80.5 N Lyon to Morkel, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 291/9

80.4 N Lyon to Morkel, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 291/9

80.3 N Lyon to Morkel, Around off, defended watchfully. 291/9

80.2 N Lyon to Morkel, The batsman failed to make contact and was hit low on the pads. 291/9

80.1 N Lyon to Kock, Full on middle, worked wide of mid on for a single. 291/9

It has grown really dark and umpire Dharmasena has disagreed to let pace bowling continue. Steven Smith is not amused but he has no choice. Got to bring Nathan Lyon to bowl.

Morne Morkel is the last man in.

79.6 Starc to K Rabada, OUT! CLATTER!!! Third wicket in the over and Starc is roaring. Another jaffa. He bowls this full and outside off, Rabada looks to drive but he simply misses. The ball swings in a long way and creates a mess amongst the stumps. The best of the three dismissals in the over. Starc has four! 290/9

Kagiso Rabada walks in at number 10, replacing Maharaj.

79.5 M Starc to Maharaj, OUT! Timber! Number 2 for Starc in the space of 4 balls. Unplayable bowling, whether you are top order batsman, middle order batsman or a tailender. Starc spears this full, around middle, Maharaj looks to defend but the ball reverses away, misses the bat but does not miss the stumps. 290/8

79.4 M Starc to Maharaj, On a length outside off, Keshav feels for it but misses. 290/7

79.3 M Starc to Maharaj, Full and outside off, solidly defended. 290/7

Keshav Maharaj is the new man in at number 9, replacing Philander.

79.2 M Starc to Philander, OUT! Edged and gone! One wicket brings another. Starc has struck in his latest spell. Tremendous bowling. He lands it on a length outside off, Philander is forced to play at that but then the ball moves away just a tad. Philander tries to take his bat away but the outside edge is taken instead. Fourth catch for Tim Paine in this innings. Philander walks back looking at the skies. Really, really dark... 290/7

79.1 M Starc to Philander, Around off, solidly defended. 290/6

78.6 M Marsh to Kock, A short ball around off, angling away, pulled straight to short mid-wicket. 290/6

The floodlights have been switched on. It is getting really dark.

78.5 M Marsh to Philander, Full on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 290/6

78.4 M Marsh to Kock, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 289/6

78.3 M Marsh to Kock, Around off, angling away, solidly defended. 288/6

78.2 M Marsh to Philander, Outside off, Philander runs this down behind point. Cameron Bancroft chases it down from backward point, gets to the ball, puts in a slide and pulls it back in. Three runs taken. 129 more to win. 288/6

78.1 M Marsh to Philander, Outside off, left alone. 285/6

77.6 M Starc to Philander, On middle and leg, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single. 285/6

77.5 M Starc to Philander, Full on middle, clipped towards short mid-wicket. Has a quick glance at the skies, just as an indication to the umpires. 284/6

77.4 M Starc to Philander, Full and outside off, played straight to point. 284/6

77.3 M Starc to Philander, Outside off, left alone. 284/6

77.2 Starc to Philander, Excellent yorker, around off, dug out. 284/6

77.1 M Starc to Philander, On a length outside off, Philander pokes but misses. 284/6

Mitchell Starc returns, with the second new ball around the corner.

76.6 M Marsh to Philander, A fine yorker, tailing in, Philander somehow digs it out towards square leg. 284/6

76.5 M Marsh to Philander, Full and down the leg side, VP misses his flick and the ball goes off his pads behind. Tim Paine dives to his left and collects and appeals for the catch, turned down. 283/6

76.4 M Marsh to Philander, Around off, pushed back defensively. 283/6

76.3 M Marsh to Philander, Short and outside off, Vernon looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on the bounce to the keeper who is now standing back. 283/6

76.2 M Marsh to Philander, Around off, kicks through, Philander keeps it down. 283/6

Vernon Philander walks in at number 8, replacing Markram.

76.1 M Marsh to Markram, OUT! Mitchell Marsh has provided the breakthrough! What a move from Steven Smith. Not to get Marsh back on but to ask Tim Paine to stand up to the stumps. And what a catch, my word. The entire crowd at Kingsmead stands up and applauds. Take a bow. Aiden Markram has arrived. A superstar is born. Nothing special on the ball, on a length outside off, Markram looks to run it down to third man but only ends up guiding it straight into Paine's gloves. It is a big deflection and Paine does really well. Is this a game-changer? End of a magnificent 147-run stand. This is also Aiden Markram's joint highest Test score. 283/6

75.6 N Lyon to Markram, Outside off, pushed towards point for a run. 283/5

75.5 N Lyon to Markram, On middle, defended towards short leg. 282/5

75.4 N Lyon to Markram, Full on middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 282/5

A few dark clouds are approaching... 17 overs to go after this. Will we get those bowled?

75.3 N Lyon to Markram, Around off, solidly defended. 282/5

75.2 N Lyon to Kock, Short and outside off, de Kock punches it through point for a single. 282/5

75.1 N Lyon to Kock, Around off, defended in front of short leg. 281/5

74.6 M Marsh to Kock, Full and wide outside off, sliced behind point for a run. 281/5

74.5 M Marsh to Kock, Around off, watchfully blocked. 280/5

74.4 M Marsh to Kock, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 280/5

74.3 M Marsh to Kock, FOUR! That is why this guy is a special talent. Very few people can play the shot he has just played. There are a couple of slips and a gully waiting but this bloke just opens the face of his bat and guides the ball from off stump between the slips and gully to the third man fence! 137 more to win now! 280/5

74.2 M Marsh to Markram, Down the leg side, helped to fine leg for a run. The stand is now worth 140. 276/5

74.1 M Marsh to Kock, On a length outside off, placed towards point for a single. 275/5

73.6 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, solidly blocked. 274/5

73.5 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 274/5

73.4 N Lyon to Kock, Short and outside off, Quinton cuts it towards point where David Warner misfields and parries it to cover. A single taken. Moves to 70. 274/5

73.3 N Lyon to Kock, Full and straight, de Kock clamps his bat down to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge and lands just short of short leg. 273/5

73.2 N Lyon to Markram, Outside off, chopped down to third man for a single. 273/5

73.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and around middle, watchfully defended. 272/5

72.6 M Marsh to Kock, This time he drives, but straight to one of the two men at short extra cover. 272/5

72.5 M Marsh to Kock, Ahhh.... full and wide outside off, tempting de Kock to drive, he does so but misses. 272/5

72.4 M Marsh to de Kock, Full again, driven straight to mid off. 272/5

72.3 M Marsh to Kock, Full and outside off, driven straight back but right at the stumps at the other end. Unlucky for de Kock. That deserved nothing less than a four. 272/5

72.2 M Marsh to Markram, Full and down the leg side, Aiden flicks it towards fine leg for a single. 272/5

72.1 M Marsh to Markram, On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a couple. 148 more to win now! 271/5

Steven Smith resorts to Mitchell Marsh again. 8 overs to go to the second new ball.

71.6 N Lyon to Kock, FOUR! ELEGANT! Floated outside off, de Kock leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! The stand moves to 133. 269/5

71.5 N Lyon to Markram, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 265/5

71.4 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, played straight to point. 264/5

71.3 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! WHOOSH! Markram is getting into his own now. Jumps down the track and blasts it straight back at the bowler. Lyon, who is a good fielder of his own bowling, reacts to catch but it is too quick for him. Reaches the fence in a flash. 264/5

71.2 N Lyon to Markram, Around off, worked in front of short leg. 260/5

71.1 N Lyon to Markram, Outside off, nice turn in, but comfortably left alone. 260/5

70.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full and outside off, driven straight to short cover. 260/5

70.5 Pat Cummins to A Markram, A short ball, Aiden looks to pull but the ball goes off the toe end of his bat, past short leg. A run taken. 260/5

70.4 Pat Cummins to A Markram, Full and outside off, punched through the covers for a couple. 158 more needed now. Markram moves to 131. 259/5

70.3 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full and outside off, Quinton drives it straight to Cameron Bancroft at short cover again who misfields and parries it to the left of David Warner at mid off, who, has already way too far to his right. By the time Warner can recover and get to the ball, the batsmen pinch a quick single. 257/5

70.2 Pat Cummins to Kock, Half volley outside off, de Kock drives it straight to short extra cover. 256/5

70.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 256/5

69.6 N Lyon to Markram, Very full and straight, Aiden stonewalls it. 256/5

69.5 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, pressed towards point. 256/5

69.4 N Lyon to Markram, Comes forward, is right to the pitch of the ball and blocks. 256/5

69.3 N Lyon to Markram, Full and around off, well defended. 256/5

69.2 N Lyon to Markram, That nearly went through! Lyon is really unlucky today. He has bowled well, but without much luck. He tosses this up outside off, Markram stays back to defend but the ball spins back in, goes between bat and pad and misses the stumps too! The keeper deflects it towards fine leg and a couple of byes are taken. The stand is worth 120 now. 256/5

69.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up outside off, Markram comes forward and defends. 254/5

68.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, Around off, pushed towards cover. 254/5

68.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full and outside off, Quinton looks to drive but gets it off the inner half back to the bowler. 254/5

68.4 Pat Cummins to Kock, On middle and leg, worked towards short mid-wicket. 254/5

68.3 Pat Cummins to Kock, Around off, pushed towards cover. 254/5

68.2 Pat Cummins to A Markram, Full and outside off, Markram leans and pushes this through the covers for a run. 254/5

68.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, Nearly! Full and outside off, de Kock looks to push it through the off side but gets a thick inside edge which goes past the stumps to fine leg! A single taken. 253/5

DRINKS.

67.6 N Lyon to Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 252/5

67.5 N Lyon to Kock, Outside off, pushed towards point. 251/5

67.4 N Lyon to Kock, FOUR! Short and outside off, de Kock cuts it behind point and gets another boundary! 250 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA! 165 more needed now! 251/5

67.3 N Lyon to Kock, Comes down the track and defends. 247/5

67.2 N Lyon to Kock, Outside off, chopped straight to point. 247/5

67.1 N Lyon to Kock, Full and around off, well blocked out. 247/5

66.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, A short delivery which has been pulled away. The batsmen have run through for a single. 247/5

66.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 246/5

66.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, The batsman plays the pull shot. One run added to the total. 246/5

66.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Punches this through the covers for a hat-trick of braces. 245/5

66.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, The batsman plays the pull shot. They manage to come back for the second. 243/5

66.1 Pat Cummins to A Markram, A short ball, pulled through square leg for a couple. 241/5

65.6 N Lyon to Kock, Full and outside off, well blocked out. 239/5

65.5 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 239/5

65.4 N Lyon to A Markram, FOUR! CRISP! Half volley outside off, Markram reaches out and drives it through the covers for a boundary. Raises the century stand as well! 238/5

65.3 N Lyon to Markram, Full on middle, wristed straight to short mid-wicket. 234/5

65.2 N Lyon to Markram, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 234/5

65.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 234/5

64.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full and around off, Aiden looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge behind square leg. A single taken. 234/5

64.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, TOP EDGE, LUCKY! A short ball again, Quinton goes for the pull but is hurried into the same. Gets a top edge which lobs over mid-wicket. One more run to the total. 233/5

64.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, A short ball, on middle and leg, Markram helps it uppishly towards Mitchell Starc at long leg. Does not quite carry. A run taken. 232/5

64.3 Pat Cummins to Kock, Outside off, pushed behind point for a single. 231/5

64.2 Pat Cummins to Kock, On middle and off, solidly defended. 230/5

64.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, Outside off, moves away, de Kock nearly feathers it to Paine. Misses. 230/5

63.6 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 230/5

63.5 N Lyon to A Markram, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 230/5

63.4 N Lyon to A Markram, FOUR! CLASSY! Markram goes on. Full and outside off, Markram comes forward and drives this to the left of mid off. Josh Hazlewood puts in a lazy tumble to his left but the ball sneaks through! 187 more needed to win. 230/5

63.3 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, pretty far, big turn, left alone. 226/5

63.2 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. 226/5

63.1 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and leg, worked to the leg side. 225/5

Nathan Lyon is back on. Wicketless so far.

The physio is out in the middle. There seems to be a swelling around the funny bone. Called funny, but is never funny when you get hit on that. It has swelled now.

62.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, OUCH! That would have hurt. A short ball, around middle and leg, Aiden looks to fend it away but the ball hits his elbow and lobs to Cameron Bancroft at short leg. Oh dear... Markram is down in pain. 10 from this over, 19 off the last 2! 225/5

62.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, NOT OUT. Australia have exhausted both their reviews. A short ball, right at the batsman's head, Markram hops to fend and the ball goes off something to first slip. Steven Smith catches and appeals, discusses with his keeper and the short leg fielder, then signals for the review. Snickometer shows nothing when the ball passes the glove. 225/5

Has Markram gloved this? Big moment in the game. Steven Smith reckons he has his man. Has reviewed it.

62.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Down the leg side, Markram tickles it past the diving keeper to the fine leg fence! 225/5

62.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. Two runs added to the total. 221/5

62.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Outside off, Markram steers this behind point and gets a boundary! 219/5

62.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 215/5

Pat Cummins is back on.

61.6 M Starc to Kock, Played to the mid-wicket region by the batsman. 215/5

61.5 M Starc to Kock, FOUR! Full and outside off, de Kock looks to drive away from his body and gets a thick outside edge wide of gully to third man! 215/5

61.4 M Starc to de Kock, FOUR! Now a half century for De Kock! Irrespective of the match result, South Africa will be confident about the rest of the series. A length ball outside off, de Kock drives it through the covers and gets a boundary! Can he too get a ton? 211/5

61.3 M Starc to A Markram, 3RD TEST CENTURY FOR MARKRAM! And some drama as well. It is a length ball on middle, Markram pushes it towards mid on and calls for a quick single. Seems to be a suicidal one, as Pat Cummins quickly charges on to the ball but while throwing at the bowler's end, he slips and the throw goes wide. The South African dressing room is standing up and applauding. What a knock under pressure. If the target of 417 was not enough to generate pressure, running AB de Villiers out on 0 would have quadrupled it. But he has managed to keep that pressure at bay and fight the situation and the Aussies. Takes some time to compose himself and now wears his helmet back. He has got his own runs. Now is the time to score AB de Villiers' runs. 207/5

61.2 M Starc to Markram, On middle and off, well blocked out. 206/5

61.1 M Starc to Markram, On a length around off, defended from his crease. 206/5

Markram on 99...

60.6 Hazlewood to Kock, A short ball, on middle, QdK looks to pull but gets hit on the helmet. The ball goes on the bounce to second slip. 206/5

60.5 J Hazlewood to Kock, On a length outside off, pushed straight to gully. 206/5

60.4 J Hazlewood to Kock, Close leave. On a length, around middle and off, Quinton watches it closely and shoulders arms. Not too far from the off pole. 206/5

60.3 J Hazlewood to Kock, Landed outside off, pretty wide, let through. 206/5

60.2 J Hazlewood to Kock, FOUR! Super shot again. He loves that shot to third man. On a length outside off, de Kock waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it between second slip and gully to third man! He is a hit away from a half century himself. The stand moves to 70. 206/5

60.1 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full and outside off, swinging away, de Kock chases and nearly edges it. 202/5

59.6 M Starc to A Markram, EDGED, FOUR! Markram moves to 99. Full and outside off, Markram pushes at it but gets a thick outside edge which flies past second slip to the third man fence! 200 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 215 more needed. 202/5

59.5 M Starc to Markram, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 198/5

59.4 M Starc to Kock, On middle and leg, Quinton pushes it towards short mid-wicket who dives but lets it through his hands and allows a single. 219 more needed to win. 198/5

59.3 M Starc to Kock, Full and straight, well defended. 197/5

59.2 M Starc to de Kock, Low full toss outside off, pushed towards mid off. 197/5

59.1 M Starc to Kock, There comes the reverse. Late, late, late reverse swing. But Quinton de Kock has seen it out. Starc swings this prodigiously towards middle and off and to make matters worse, it is around a yorker length. Quinton takes his front leg out of the way, gets the bat down and somehow digs it towards mid-wicket. Not attractive but he has got the work done. 197/5

58.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, A bouncer around middle, Markram defends watchfully. 197/5

58.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and outside off, nicely and watchfully defended. 197/5

58.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, This stays a bit LOW, but AM is upto it and blocks. 197/5

58.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 197/5

58.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and just outside off, comes back in sharply, Markram gets his bat down in time to defend. 197/5

58.1 J Hazlewood to Kock, A length ball outside off, chopped to deep point for a single. 197/5

57.6 M Starc to Markram, Full and outside off, pushed back defensively. 196/5

57.5 M Starc to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 196/5

57.4 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! CARESSED! What a shot again. This bloke relishes the covers. Full and outside off, Markram leans and drives it through the covers for a boundary! Moves to 95. The stand is worth 60 now. 196/5

57.3 M Starc to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 192/5

57.2 M Starc to Markram, Full and outside off, chipped uppishly just past the bowler and mid off. Two runs taken. 192/5

57.1 M Starc to Markram, On a good length around off, solidly blocked out. 190/5

56.6 J Hazlewood to Kock, Driven through the covers by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 10 from that over. 190/5

56.5 J Hazlewood to Kock, A short ball around off, dabbed straight to point. 188/5

56.4 J Hazlewood to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 188/5

56.3 J Hazlewood to Kock, FOUR! Well done. Another half volley from Hazlewood, searching for swing, Quinton just flicks it through mid-wicket and gets the second boundary in three balls. 229 more needed to win with de Kock moving to 40 scoring his 5th boundary. THE 50-RUN STAND IS UP as well. South Africa doing well not to lose quick wickets. 188/5

56.2 J Hazlewood to de Kock, Full and outside off, driven sweetly again but straight to mid off. 184/5

56.1 J Hazlewood to Kock, FOUR! Nice shot. On middle and leg, de Kock just flicks it through mid-wicket and finds the ropes! 184/5

55.6 Starc to Markram, GONE? Steven Smith thinks so but the bowler is not that sure while Tim Paine is not even appealing. No review taken. A jaffa from Starc, landing it on a length outside off, getting it to come back in, Markram looks to defend but is beaten as the ball straightens at the last minute. Not sure there was any edge though Steven Smith was extremely animated. Nothing on the Snickometer. 180/5

55.5 M Starc to de Kock, A short ball, around middle, QdK cracks a pull shot, but straight to Pat Cummins at deep mid-wicket. The fielder slips a touch but does not let the ball slip. A run taken. 180/5

55.4 M Starc to Kock, Very full, just around off, solidly blocked this time, towards mid off. 179/5

55.3 M Starc to Kock, Full and slightly wider outside off, Quinton plays a loose drive, away from his body and toe-ends it to mid off. 179/5

55.2 M Starc to Kock, FOUR! Very well done. On a length around off, de Kock steers it behind point and gets it to the boundary on this lightning-quick outfield. 238 more needed for a win now. The stand moves to 43. 179/5

55.1 M Starc to Kock, Full and outside off, de Kock drives it wide of mid off but cannot beat the fielder. 175/5

54.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 175/5

54.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Ahhh... full and outside off, slightly wide, Aiden looks to drive but misses. 175/5

54.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 175/5

54.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Outside off, pushed towards point. 175/5

54.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! BRILLIANT! This lad is playing superbly, in his own zone. A length ball outside off, not at all a half volley, Markram just eases into the shot and drives it through the covers for a boundary! 175/5

54.1 J Hazlewood to Kock, A bit too straight, worked through square leg for a single. 171/5

Josh Hazlewood to partner Starc from the other end.

53.6 M Starc to Markram, Around off and outside, well blocked out. 170/5

53.5 M Starc to Markram, Full and just outside off, solidly defended. 170/5

53.4 M Starc to Kock, A short ball around middle and leg, Quinton swivels to pull but halfway through the shot, he aborts the choice. Just hands his bat out like a periscope and somehow gets it down to deep backward square leg for a single. 170/5

53.3 M Starc to de Kock, Outside off, driven towards mid off. 169/5

53.2 M Starc to Kock, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 169/5

53.1 M Starc to Kock, Runs straightaway. On middle and leg, helped through mid-wicket for a couple. 248 more needed for a win. 169/5

Welcome back. Struggle for South Africa in the morning, toil for Australia in the afternoon. How will the evening be? The players are back on and it will be vs Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock first up...

... DAY 4, FINAL SESSION ...

A toil for the Aussies but they will believe they are a wicket away from a win. The Markram-de Kock is the last recognized pair for the home side and though Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada can bat, it will be too much of an ask for them if the target is more than 50. It will be interesting to see how the light pans out in the final session, because we have got 40 overs left. Doubt we could have all those in. But if we do, it is enough for Australia to take 5 wickets or for the Proteas to bring the runs required under 125. Stay tuned...

Aiden Markram and Theunis de Bruyn started the session positively, getting a flurry of boundaries. The Aussies then put a lid on the scoring rate and succeeded in getting a wicket but nothing more. Markram has been terrific, calm and composed and all set to score his third century. Quinton de Kock has got his eye in and has a chance to make amends for a poor India series.

Wonderful session for South Africa. 104 runs in 31 overs for the loss of only Theunis de Bruyn. Yes, the ball has not been doing much but that does not take away anything from their batting.

52.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, A short ball around off, Aiden hops and fends it in front of short leg. TEA ON DAY 4, SA NEED 250 RUNS, AUSTRALIA REQUIRE 5 WICKETS. 167/5

52.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! That is a great shot. On a length outside off, Markram gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers for a boundary. He has not got enough opportunities to score in the last 30 minutes but has been patient and eventually when a chance has come, he has scored. The stand moves to 31. 167/5

52.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full again, pushed towards Bancroft at cover this time. 163/5

52.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full and outside off, driven through the covers where Cameron Bancroft makes a good diving stop. 163/5

52.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, On middle and off, steep bounce, Markram hops and defends it to the off side. Similar to the ball which got him out in the first innings. 163/5

52.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, On middle and leg, helped through mid-wicket for a single. 163/5

Should be the last over before the break. Will we see a wicket?

51.6 S Smith to Kock, A touch short, down the leg side, helped to fine leg for a run. 162/5

51.5 S Smith to A Markram, Now a yorker attempted, bowls a low full toss, pushed down to long on for a single. 161/5

51.4 S Smith to Markram, Definitely the googly, AM gets another leading edge, this time to cover. 160/5

51.3 S Smith to A Markram, Nearly... full and outside off, was it the wrong 'un? Definitely the wrong shot. Very full to play the flick and he gets a leading edge to point. 160/5

51.2 S Smith to Markram, Not bad, maintains that line and length but Aiden is as solid as a rock. 160/5

51.1 S Smith to Markram, Nice start, looping this one on middle, Markram comes forward and defends. 160/5

Aha! Look who is here! The captain has come on to bowl.

50.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 160/5

50.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, Around off, just outside, blocked solidly towards cover. 160/5

50.4 Pat Cummins to Kock, A bouncer around off, Quinton sways out of the way. 160/5

50.3 Pat Cummins to Kock, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 160/5

50.2 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full on middle, driven straight back to Cummins. 160/5

50.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, Outside off, blocked in front of cover. 160/5

49.6 N Lyon to Kock, Down the leg side, helped down to fine leg for a run. 160/5

49.5 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 159/5

49.4 N Lyon to Markram, Comes down the track and blasts it towards Mitchell Starc at a very deepish mid on position for a single. Moves to 80. 159/5

49.3 N Lyon to Markram, Very full and flat, around off, blocked towards cover. 158/5

49.2 N Lyon to Markram, On off, played softly in front of short leg. 158/5

49.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram comes forward to defend but the ball spins past the outside edge. 158/5

48.6 Pat Cummins to de Kock, The batsman has driven it through mid off. 158/5

48.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 158/5

48.4 Pat Cummins to Kock, On middle and off, pushed towards point. 158/5

48.3 Pat Cummins to Kock, Around off, defended from the crease. 158/5

48.2 Pat Cummins to Kock, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 158/5

48.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Outside off, punched through point for a single. 259 more needed to win. 158/5

47.6 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 157/5

47.5 N Lyon to Kock, The arm ball, on middle, de Kock punches it from the stumps towards point. 157/5

47.4 N Lyon to Markram, Pushes this towards mid on for a single. 157/5

47.3 N Lyon to Markram, Goes right back and blocks. 156/5

47.2 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 156/5

47.1 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and leg, flicked away for a single. 156/5

46.6 J Hazlewood to Kock, Works this down the leg side for one more. 155/5

46.5 J Hazlewood to Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. 154/5

46.4 J Hazlewood to de Kock, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a couple. 154/5

46.3 J Hazlewood to Kock, FOUR! Not in the most convincing fashion though. A short ball outside off, de Kock guides it uppishly towards gully. The ball nearly carries to Usman Khawaja over there who takes his eyes off the ball in attempting the catch and cannot stop it. 150 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA. 265 more needed. 152/5

46.2 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full again, de Kock strides confidently and meets it to direct the ball towards mid off. 148/5

46.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and outside off, pushed in front of point for a single. 269 more to win. 148/5

45.6 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 147/5

45.5 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and off, well defended. 147/5

45.4 N Lyon to Kock, Outside off, not played at. 147/5

45.3 N Lyon to Kock, Full again, well blocked out. 147/5

45.2 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 147/5

45.1 N Lyon to Kock, On middle and leg, clipped through square leg for a couple. 147/5

44.6 J Hazlewood to Kock, Shouldn't that be a dead ball? A short ball, on middle, de Kock comes forward, then goes back and shoulders arms. The ball goes off his body towards deep square leg. Ideally that should be a dead ball but umpire Dharmasena does not believe so and gives it a leg bye. 145/5

44.5 J Hazlewood to Kock, Outside off, left alone. Now Hazlewood has some words to say to Quinton. 144/5

44.4 J Hazlewood to Kock, FOUR! How cheeky can one get? Hazlewood is not happy. It is a good ball, on a nice length, cutting back in from outside off, no room offered but still de Kock finds a way to score. He waits for the ball to come to him and just guides it past second slip to third man. 144/5

44.3 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full and outside off, driven towards mid off. 140/5

44.2 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full and on middle, swinging away, de Kock is watchful and drives at mid off for a couple. 140/5

44.1 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full and outside off, driven through the covers with a loose bottom hand. 138/5

43.6 N Lyon to Markram, Outside off, defended towards point. 138/5

43.5 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 138/5

43.4 N Lyon to Markram, NOT OUT. Lyon stays wicketless. Full and outside off, Markram gets a long way across, looking to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball lobs to Steven Smith at first slip who is excited and reckons he heard a noise, so takes the review. Nothing on Snickometer when the ball passes the inside edge. The sound was of the bat hitting the pad. They check for the LBW as well but the impact is miles outside off. 138/5

Has Lyon got a wicket? The Australians have taken a review for a caught-behind appeal. Did not seem to be any wood...

43.3 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 138/5

43.2 N Lyon to Markram, Well wide outside off, left alone. 138/5

43.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 138/5

42.6 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 138/5

42.5 J Hazlewood to Kock, A short ball down the leg side, de Kock looks to pull but the ball goes off his gloves. Dies in front of a diving Tim Paine who cannot get a glove to it. Two runs taken. 279 more to win. 138/5

42.4 J Hazlewood to Kock, One more leave outside the off stump. 136/5

42.3 J Hazlewood to Kock, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump again. 136/5

42.2 J Hazlewood to Kock, Full and outside off, left alone. 136/5

Quinton de Kock walks in at number 7, replacing de Bruyn. Can he build on the previous partnership and get some form back?

42.1 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, OUT! 87 IS THE NUMBER! Unlucky it is believed to be by Australians but it is just countless how many times has that number come to Australia's aid in sport, especially cricket! Starc trying too hard, Lyon not getting any. Cummins not tried but it is Hazlewood who strikes! He lands this on a good length outside off, could have been left alone but a tentative Theunis decides to play at that, looking to defend. But the ball suddenly bounces sharply, gets big on him, takes the outside edge and Tim Paine does the rest. The 87-run stand has been broken and the Aussies are pumped up again. Second wicket for Hazlewood. Tough luck for de Bruyn, did all the hard work but eventually has been dismissed. 136/5

41.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for one more. 136/4

41.5 N Lyon to A Markram, Pushes this towards long on for a run. 135/4

41.4 N Lyon to Markram, Full and just outside off, well blocked out. 134/4

41.3 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and outside off, swept powerfully to Usman Khawaja at deep mid-wicket for a run. 134/4

41.2 N Lyon to Markram, On middle, worked through mid on for a single. 133/4

41.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, driven towards the bowler. 132/4

40.6 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Full and outside off, Theunis drives this through the covers. Nearly gets a boundary as Nathan Lyon almost makes a mess of a stop at the ropes. Recovers to keep the batsmen to a couple. 132/4

40.5 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, On middle, punched towards mid on. 130/4

40.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and wide outside off, driven through point for a single this time. 130/4

40.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 129/4

40.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Played to the point region by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 288 more to win. The stand is worth 80 now. 129/4

40.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 127/4

Josh Hazlewood is back on.

39.6 Lyon to Bruyn, Huge shout for LBW, turned down. Australia do not take the review. Encouraging signs for Lyon though. He lands this outside off and gets the ball to spin back in a long way. De Bruyn goes back as well to punch it through the off side but misses and is hit right in front of the stumps. But the turn would have taken it past leg stump. Hawk Eye confirms. 127/4

39.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and outside off, driven back to the bowler. 127/4

39.4 N Lyon to A Markram, On off, pushed towards long on for a run. 127/4

39.3 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, dead-batted back to the bowler. 126/4

39.2 N Lyon to A Markram, CATCH? Just wide. Full and outside off, Markram looks to defend but the ball hits the rough, generates a puff of dust, spins in alarmingly, takes the inside edge, deflects onto the pads but goes wide of short leg towards mid-wicket. 126/4

39.1 N Lyon to Bruyn, A full toss outside off, de Bruyn gets down and sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single. 126/4

Nathan Lyon is back on. Suspect this is more to give a change of ends for Starc.

38.6 M Starc to Markram, A length ball outside off, good bounce, Markram looks to push and run, wants the single but is sent back. 125/4

38.5 M Starc to Bruyn, Outside off, cutting in, pushed wide of mid on for a run. 125/4

38.4 M Starc to Bruyn, Outside off, coming in, de Bruyn makes a watchful leave. Even Starc likes that. Or does he? 124/4

38.3 M Starc to Bruyn, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 124/4

38.2 M Starc to Markram, Down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single. Moves to 70 now. 124/4

38.1 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, on a length, cutting in, Markram looks to cut but misses. 123/4

The Australians are not quite happy with the current shape of the ball. They hand it to the umpires. Kumar Dharmasena brings out the 8-shaped gauge and it passes through one, does not pass through the other. He now calls for the replacement one. Out comes the box of balls. Australia will hope this cherry changes the fortunes for them.

37.6 M Marsh to Bruyn, Full and outside off, confident drive from TdB, only to be intercepted by David Warner at mid off. 123/4

37.5 M Marsh to Bruyn, Outside off, on a length, Theunis mistimes his punch towards cover. 123/4

37.4 M Marsh to Bruyn, Outside off, let through once again. 123/4

37.3 M Marsh to Bruyn, Now comes the short stuff, outside off, Theunis looks to pull but the ball comes on quicker than his anticipation and he mistimes it to mid on. 123/4

37.2 M Marsh to de Bruyn, Outside off, another half volley, driven straight to cover. 123/4

37.1 M Marsh to Bruyn, Full on middle, driven towards mid on. 123/4

36.6 M Starc to Bruyn, Another one in the blockhole, pushed towards point for a run. Moves to 30. 123/4

36.5 M Starc to Bruyn, Nearly goes through. Starc attempts the yorker, gets in a low full toss and de Bruyn is late in getting his bat down. Is lucky that the ball takes the bottom edge and hits his pads. Starc looks at de Bruyn, wants to say something, gives a stare but nothing much said. 122/4

36.4 M Starc to Bruyn, Full again, watchfully blocked out. 122/4

36.3 M Starc to Bruyn, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 122/4

36.2 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, very full, squeezed through point for a single. 122/4

36.1 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! BEAUTY! The boundaries continue to flow. Overpitched outside off, Markram reaches out and drives it through the covers for a boundary. 296 more to win now! The stand moves to 72 as well. 121/4

DRINKS BREAK. What an hour of play - 54/0 in 14 overs. 10 boundaries. Australia are looking for reverse swing and overpitching a few, bowling it short in between, but the two young lads are meeting them with equal precision. Everyone expected the Proteas to crumble post Lunch but this fight is something this match needed. Great fight to watch. Can they keep it up for the next hour?

35.6 M Marsh to Markram, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single. 117/4

35.5 M Marsh to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 116/4

35.4 M Marsh to Markram, Full and down the leg side, AM misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Going down leg. 116/4

35.3 M Marsh to Markram, Nearly... on a length outside off, Aiden looks to defend but the ball comes slowly off the surface, stays low, takes the bottom edge and hits his pads. 116/4

35.2 M Marsh to Markram, Outside off, left alone. 116/4

35.1 M Marsh to A Markram, FOUR! AWESOME! A free flow of boundaries for South Africa. 4 in the last 7 legal balls. Full and outside off, Markram reaches out and drives it through the covers for a boundary. Moves to 63 with his 9th boundary. 116/4

34.6 M Starc to Bruyn, Around off and outside off, solidly defended. The crowd lets out a loud round of applause. Finally the run chase is alive and kicking. Australia bowling well, with fire and South Africa meeting that with more fire. 13 from that over! 112/4

34.6 M Starc to Bruyn, NO BALL but more words! Starc oversteps by a massive margin and bowls it on a length outside off, TdB looks to drive but misses. Nearly had him. Starc continues to pepper the batsman with more sledging... 112/4

34.5 M Starc to Bruyn, FOUR! Third one of the over! And Starc is not happy. He is letting himself loose on the batsman and is not sparing any word for the striker. Theunis just needs to be calm. Full and outside off, de Bruyn reaches out and executes a lovely cover drive. 111/4

34.4 M Starc to Bruyn, Around off and outside off, solidly defended. 107/4

34.3 M Starc to Bruyn, FOUR! AMAZING! Full and outside off, de Bruyn reaches out and drives it past mid off for the second boundary of the over! 107/4

34.2 M Starc to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 103/4

34.1 M Starc to de Bruyn, FOUR! EDGED, BUT NO ONE WANTS IT! A rare blemish in the field for Australia. Short and outside off, de Bruyn slashes hard but is undone by the extra bounce. Gets a thick outside edge and should have been gobbled up by Tim Paine. But his feet are stuck in mud and he does not move and poor Shaun Marsh at first slip has no chance. The ball flies right between the two to the third man fence. 103/4

33.6 M Marsh to A Markram, Full and around off, pushed towards mid on. 99/4

33.5 M Marsh to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 99/4

33.4 M Marsh to Markram, Landed around off, solidly blocked out. 99/4

33.3 M Marsh to Markram, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 99/4

33.2 M Marsh to Markram, A good yorker, dug out back to the bowler. 99/4

33.1 M Marsh to Markram, Full and wide outside off, Markram looks to drive but gets a bottom edge. 99/4

32.6 M Starc to Bruyn, Full and wide outside off, TdB looks to drive but misses. 99/4

32.5 M Starc to Bruyn, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. 99/4

32.4 M Starc to Bruyn, Outside off, just around that full length, de Bruyn looks to push but misses. 99/4

32.3 M Starc to Markram, Full on middle, pushed wide of Pat Cummins at mid on for a single, to bring up the 50-RUN STAND. Finally some resistance from the home side. 99/4

32.2 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, on a length, Markram feels for it but misses. 98/4

32.1 M Starc to Bruyn, Outside off, punched wide of mid on for a quick single. 98/4

31.6 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! SWEET! Nice way to end the over. What a shot. Floated outside off, Markram comes forward, reaches out and drives it through the covers, past the diving fielder for the second boundary of the over! 97/4

31.5 N Lyon to Markram, On middle and off, blocked solidly. 93/4

31.4 N Lyon to Markram, Full and just outside off, Aiden defends watchfully. 93/4

31.3 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Markram goes back in a flash and cuts it in front of point for a boundary! 93/4

31.2 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 89/4

31.1 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up outside off, Markram comes down the track, takes it on the full and mistimes the drive towards mid off. 89/4

30.6 M Starc to de Bruyn, FOUR! Starc looks for the blockhole, ends up bowling a low full toss on off, de Bruyn gets across and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary! 89/4

30.5 M Starc to Bruyn, A sharp bouncer, right at the batsman's face, Theunis ducks at the last moment. 85/4

30.4 M Starc to de Bruyn, Half volley outside off, pushed towards cover. 85/4

30.3 M Starc to Bruyn, Outside off, driven towards mid off. 85/4

30.2 M Starc to de Bruyn, Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover. 85/4

30.1 M Starc to Bruyn, Full on middle, driven straight back. Good stop by Mitchell Starc in his followthrough. 85/4

Mitchell Starc has been brought back on.

29.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 85/4

29.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, Landed outside off, de Bruyn gets a long way across to defend and is hit on the pads. 84/4

29.4 N Lyon to Markram, THIRD HALF CENTURY IN TESTS FOR MARKRAM! What an important knock. Not only in this match scenario but also considering that there are three more Tests to follow. Puts him in good stead - performing when the chips are down. Gets to the milestone by pushing this ball towards mid on for a quick single. 84/4

29.3 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 83/4

29.2 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! Finally the scoreboard gets ticking after 17 dot balls in a row. Full and outside off, Markram comes down the track, is to the pitch of the ball and lofts it through the line, over the bowler, one bounce and into the long off fence, to move one short of his half century. 83/4

29.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and around off, defended in front of short leg. 79/4

28.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Outside off, punched straight to cover. 2 maidens on the trot. 79/4

28.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Punches this wide of mid off, wants the single but is sent back by Markram as he sees David Warner prowling in that region. The throw nearly takes de Bruyn's head with it. 79/4

28.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Around off and outside, on a length, pushed towards point. 79/4

28.3 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full again, outside off, Theunis comes forward to play at that but at the last moment, takes his bat away. 79/4

28.2 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, On a length, outside off, punched straight to short cover. 79/4

28.1 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full and outside off, tempting to be driven, swinging away, de Bruyn does not fall for it and lets it go. 79/4

27.6 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, pushed towards cover. 79/4

27.5 N Lyon to Markram, The dart, just around off, AM is watchful to block it towards short mid-wicket again. 79/4

27.4 N Lyon to Markram, This time he comes forward nicely and pushes it towards short mid-wicket. 79/4

27.3 N Lyon to Markram, More spin and bounce. This is outside off, Aiden is not sure whether to block or drive, half-commits and is hit right on the box. 79/4

27.2 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, pretty full, spinning in a mile, Markram lets it go. 79/4

27.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and around off, driven powerfully but straight to mid on. 79/4

26.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 79/4

26.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, A short ball around off, Theunis sways away. 79/4

26.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, A length ball outside off, de Bruyn feels for it but misses. 79/4

26.3 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 79/4

26.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, Outside off, pushed towards mid on for a single. The stand moves to 30. 79/4

26.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length around off, defended towards mid on. 78/4

25.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and around off, well blocked out. 78/4

25.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 78/4

25.4 N Lyon to Bruyn, FOUR! Superb batting! Forget the score but this is some really positive approach from the two youngsters after Lunch. Nothing to fear. So what if the GOAT is bowling? Let us feed it leaves. Full and outside off, similar to the boundary ball in the previous over of Lyon, that time de Bruyn played the sweep. This time he plays the reverse sweep. Fine connection, beats point and gets a boundary. Moves to 11 with his second boundary. 339 more to win. 78/4

25.3 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 74/4

25.2 N Lyon to de Bruyn, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 74/4

25.1 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and around off, solidly defended. 74/4

24.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 74/4

24.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, Full on middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket and the batsmen return for the third. 73/4

24.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 70/4

24.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, A bouncer on middle and Markram ducks. 70/4

24.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 70/4

24.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On middle and leg, Markram defends watchfully. 70/4

23.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, Landed well outside off, Theunis gets a long way across and pads it. Steven Smith is the only one appealing from first slip. 70/4

23.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, FOUR! WHOOSH! That should instill some confidence. Full and outside off, de Bruyn gets down and sweeps it powerfully through square leg for a boundary! The stand moves to 21 now. 347 more needed for a victory. 70/4

23.4 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and around off, well defended. 66/4

23.3 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has driven it through mid on. They pick up a single. 66/4

23.2 N Lyon to Markram, Short and outside off, Markram goes back and punches it through the covers for a couple. 65/4

23.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 63/4

Nathan Lyon to continue from the other end...

22.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Stays back in his crease and defends. 63/4

22.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, The batsman does well to leave that bouncer. 63/4

22.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 63/4

22.3 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full again, well blocked. 63/4

22.2 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 63/4

22.1 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 63/4

Welcome back for the afternoon session. It is an understatement to say that it is hard work in store for South Africa. Can they stall Australia's progress though? Get a partnership going? Delay the inevitable? It will be Pat Cummins to Theunis de Bruyn first up...

... DAY 4, SECOND SESSION... Final one?

Will we have a final session today? Can South Africa exhibit some rearguard action? Battle it out, get a 50 or a 100-run stand and then who knows, bad light could come into play, drag the game into tomorrow and with a poor forecast, might get the match to be a draw. Or, to be positive, get some runs on the board, anger and irritate Smith and take the honours. Join us back at 1240 local time (0710 GMT).

Amidst all this chaos created by the Aussie bowlers, the biggest surprise has been that of Nathan Lyon being wicketless so far. He has found turn, bounce, inside edges, beaten the outside edge but... just not any wicket. He will hope for a few post the break.

How good has Aiden Markram been? Just leave aside the run out of AB de Villiers - a brain fade - he has been superb. He has faced exactly half the number of balls bowled so far and scored more than half the runs. He is showing how to play on this surface - be confident, positive but not overly attacking and tight in your defense. Easily said than done but if a 23-year old can do that, it certainly can be followed by the others.

It has been really good bowling and really wonderful to watch. Dean Elgar did not play a poor shot, just got worked over by some cunning planning and consistent execution. Josh maintained his wood over Amla while Cummins exploited that big gap between bat and pad of Faf du Plessis. If at all a complaint from a batsman, it could be the poor calling from Aiden Markram which cost the team the wicket of AB de Villiers.

Chasing 417 was never going to be easy on any surface, let alone on a slow Durban one. South African openers started off well, adding 29 runs inside 7 overs when Mitchell Starc worked Dean Elgar over with full deliveries and then snapped him with a short one. That kind of set the cat free amongst the pigeons as the home side lost 4/20, slipping from 29/0 to 49/4.

Dean Elgar worked over. Hashim Amla trapped. AB de Villiers cheated. Faf du Plessis's weakness exploited. All wickets going in a different manner to different bowlers. Boy, are Australia on top, you bet!

21.6 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. LUNCH ON DAY 4, AUSTRALIA NEED 6 MORE! 63/4

21.5 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 63/4

21.4 N Lyon to Markram, On middle and leg, spinning in, Aiden looks to flick but the ball goes off the inside edge, exactly between short leg and leg slip towards square leg. A single taken. 63/4

21.3 N Lyon to A Markram, FOUR! Superb shot. Full and outside off, Markram drives this straight back past Nathan Lyon and beats mid off, to find the boundary. 63/4

21.2 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 59/4

21.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 59/4

20.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, A short ball, Aiden hops and works it through mid-wicket for a single to take the partnership into double figures. 59/4

20.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, FOUR! Very nicely played. On a length outside off, Markram waits for the ball to come to him and gently opens the face of the bat, guiding the ball behind point for a boundary. Moves to 33 with his fourth boundary. 359 more to win. 58/4

20.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, A length ball around off, watchfully blocked out. 54/4

20.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 54/4

20.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This time he gets right behind the line of the ball and pushes it towards point. 54/4

20.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Almost number 5. On a length outside off, Markram feels for it but then the ball moves away and beats the outside edge. 54/4

19.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full outside off, de Bruyn uses his long reach and pads it away. Australia appeal but umpire Ravi is not convinced. No thoughts about the review. Seemed to be going over the top. 54/4

19.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, Comes forward and pushes it back to the bowler. 54/4

19.4 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 54/4

19.3 N Lyon to Bruyn, Fuller in length, watchfully blocked out. 54/4

19.2 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 54/4

19.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and on middle, driven past the diving bowler towards a very deep mid on for a single. 54/4

18.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, A bouncer down the leg side, Theunis ducks. 53/4

18.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Very straight again, de Bruyn gets across and blocks. 53/4

18.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Cummins bowls this very straight and TdB works this through mid-wicket for a couple. 53/4

18.3 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full and straight Theunis gets across and pushes it towards mid on. 51/4

18.2 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Stays back in his crease and blocks. 51/4

18.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Down the leg side, Markram flicks it off his pads through square leg and gets a leg bye. No bat involved. 51/4

17.6 N Lyon to Bruyn, Around off and outside off, well blocked out. 50/4

17.5 N Lyon to Bruyn, Full and outside off, de Bruyn looks to drive but gets a bottom edge back to the bowler. 50/4

17.4 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 50/4

17.3 N Lyon to Bruyn, Outside off, de Bruyn gets across and blocks nicely. 50/4

17.2 N Lyon to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/4

17.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram gets across and pushes at it, getting a thick inside edge just past the stumps to short fine leg. A single taken. 50 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA, invokes applause from the scanty crowd. 50/4

16.6 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. A wicket maiden for Cummins to begin. 49/4

16.5 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 49/4

16.4 Pat Cummins to Bruyn, Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler. 49/4

Theunis de Bruyn comes in at number 6, replacing his skipper.

16.3 Cummins to du Plessis, OUT! The off stump is gone for a walk! South Africa are 4 down now and staring down a deeeeeeeeep barrel. What a jaffa from Cummins though. He lands this on a length outside off, Faf comes forward to defend but there is a massive gap between bat and pad. The ball goes right through that gap and sends the off stump cartwheeling. THIS IS THE 3RD TIME IN THE LAST 5 INNINGS that Faf has lost his timber. 49/4

16.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This time he works it wide of mid on and gives Faf du Plessis the strike after 14 balls. 49/3

16.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length outside off, coming in, Markram pushes it towards mid on, calls yes initially, then says no. 48/3

Pat Cummins comes in for a burst before Lunch. Around 22 minutes to go.

15.6 N Lyon to Markram, Once again, pinches a single on the last ball of the over. Pushes the ball towards mid on. 369 more to win. 48/3

15.5 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/3

15.4 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, spins in a long way, Aiden looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads to short leg. 47/3

15.3 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully pushed out. 47/3

15.2 N Lyon to Markram, Outside off again, pushed towards point. 47/3

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram gets a good stride forward and defends. 47/3

14.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Pushes this through the covers and takes a single. 47/3

14.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 46/3

14.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length outside off, pretty wide, Aiden flays at that without moving his feet and misses. 46/3

14.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full on middle, pushed towards mid on. 46/3

14.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller in length, watchfully defended. 46/3

14.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Outside off, a play and a miss. 46/3

13.6 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 46/3

13.5 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram drives this through the covers and runs hard. So does Josh Hazlewood from short cover and gets to the ball, sliding and pulling the ball in. Three taken. 46/3

13.4 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully blocked out. 43/3

13.3 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 43/3

13.2 N Lyon to Markram, Comes down the track and plays it in front of short leg. 43/3

13.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 43/3

12.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, FOUR! What a shot. Terrific ball, almost a yorker, swinging in, du Plessis slips, falls over but somehow manages to get his bat down and even flick the ball through mid-wicket! 43/3

12.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/3

12.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Outside off, left alone. 39/3

12.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full on middle, flicked straight to square leg. 39/3

12.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/3

12.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On middle and leg, flicked towards the leg side. 39/3

Skipper Faf du Plessis walks in next, at number 5, replacing AB de Villiers.

11.6 Lyon to Villiers, OUT! AB DE VILLIERS HAS BEEN RUN OUT FOR A DUCK! Oh dear... what a terrible piece of miscommunication. In Mumbai, certain railway lines do not function on Sundays and public holidays due to a mega block. That is the term that can be used to what has happened here - Mega block in communication. Around off, Markram goes back and works it towards square leg and initially calls for the single. AB de Villiers is quick to respond and comes halfway down the track but now Markram sees David Warner charge to the ball and changes his call. Too late. AB slips a bit and by the time he turns, cannot beat the fiery throw from Warner to Lyon. Easy run out. 39/3

11.5 N Lyon to Markram, Oohhh... things are REALLY happening now. Full and outside off, Aiden feels for it but the ball skids on and beats the outside edge. 39/2

11.4 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/2

11.3 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 39/2

11.2 Lyon to Markram, Big shout! Things are happening here. Landed outside off, skids on, beats the outside edge and then hits the pad. Australia roar but umpire Ravi smiles. No review taken. Impact outside off. 39/2

11.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 39/2

10.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Miles outside off, left alone. 39/2

AB de Villiers walks in at number 4, replacing Amla.

10.5 Hazlewood to Amla, OUT! The decision stays as it is and Josh gets the mighty Hashim again! 6th time in Tests! That looked pretty straight. Amla has this habit of walking across his stumps and Hazlewood has a habit of bowling straight. In that scenario, the batsman cannot afford to miss the ball. Amla misses. Is hit on the pads and Hazlewood appeals. He is on his haunches, yet Dharmasena does not budge. Then, after what seems like a heart-pounding 5 seconds, he raises his finger! Amla walks across to his partner, perhaps he says he is not sure. Amla says it is okay, I shall review it. It is very close. Judgemental call. Umpire Dharmasena's judgement has saved South Africa a review. But not the wicket. Hawk Eye shows it to be clipping the top of middle and leg. Could have been given not out, could have been given out. The bounce on this pitch, well... but that looked out to the naked eye. Two big wickets for Australia in the first hour. 39/2

Hazlewood gets Amla! Umpire Dharmasena takes a long time and eventually raises his finger. Amla takes the review though.

10.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Bowls a bouncer but it is down the leg side, left alone. 39/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Outside off, a touch wide, shouldered arms to. Hazlewood tries to sledge Amla and the response is a smile. Really no point in sledging ascetics. 39/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, On the pads, flicked towards backward square leg for a couple. The stand moves to 10 now. 378 more needed for a win. 39/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 37/1

9.6 N Lyon to Markram, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 37/1

9.5 N Lyon to Markram, Interesting. Markram uses his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and defends it back to the bowler. 37/1

9.4 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen have run through for a single. 37/1

9.3 N Lyon to Amla, Landed outside off, nicely tossed up, Hashim lunges and shoulders arms. 36/1

9.2 N Lyon to Amla, FOUR! On middle and off, Amla gets across and whips it through mid-wicket, beating Usman Khawaja's dive in the deep. 36/1

9.1 N Lyon to Markram, Ooohhh... landed outside off, Markram looks to flick but there is turn and bounce on that which makes the ball explode off the pitch, take the inside edge and fly over short leg. A single taken. 32/1

8.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, A length ball now, Amla gets right back and defends it back down the track. 31/1

8.5 J Hazlewood to H Amla, Full on middle and off, watchfully played to the on side. 31/1

8.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 31/1

8.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, That is a wild delivery, well outside off, almost outside the pitch, left alone. 31/1

8.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Finds the edge, getting Amla to play at one in the avenue of apprehension, but since Amla plays it with soft hands, the edge does not carry to second slip. 31/1

8.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Landed outside off, left alone. 31/1

Josh Hazlewood gets a change of ends.

7.6 N Lyon to Amla, On middle and leg, flicked away for a single. 31/1

7.5 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 30/1

7.4 N Lyon to Amla, Gets across his stumps and blocks it in front of short leg. 30/1

7.3 N Lyon to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 30/1

7.2 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, spins in a long way, Markram looks to defend but the ball pops off something towards the vacant fine leg area. A run taken, leg bye signalled from the umpire. Replays do not detect any inside edge. 30/1

7.1 N Lyon to Markram, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 29/1

6.6 M Starc to Amla, That is another snorter from Starc, a sharp bouncer to greet the new man, Amla hops and fends it right in front of his face. 3 runs and a wicket from that over. Starc's figures read 4-0-18-1. 29/1

Hashim Amla walks in at number 3, replacing Elgar.

6.5 M Starc to Elgar, OUT! Extra pace, bounce and then the edge. One down, Starc strikes. Superb bowling. After bowling fuller length deliveries on the previous occasions, Starc bangs this short, just outside off and Elgar feels for it. The ball bounces, shoots off the deck, moves away slightly and takes the outside edge. Simple catch to Tim Paine. 29/1

6.4 M Starc to Elgar, Full and just outside off, Dean pushes it wide of mid off and sets off for a single but then sees David Warner hare towards the ball and loudly shouts to Markram to get back. 29/0

6.3 M Starc to Elgar, Wider outside off, shouldered arms to again, Once again, Starc and Dharmasena have a chat. Nothing official yet. 29/0

6.2 M Starc to Elgar, Full and outside off, Elgar brings his bat down and defends. 29/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, On middle and off, helped through mid-wicket for three runs. The ball stops just near the ropes. 388 more needed to win. 29/0

5.6 N Lyon to Markram, Gets across his stumps and helps this behind square leg for a run. 26/0

5.5 N Lyon to Markram, On middle and off, watchfully pushed back down the track. 25/0

5.4 N Lyon to Markram, Beaten! Superb bowling. Lyon lands this outside off and Markram comes half forward to defend. The ball spins away ever so slightly and beats the outside edge. Tim Paine behind fumbles as well. 25/0

5.3 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, left alone. 25/0

5.2 N Lyon to Elgar, On middle and leg, played through the leg side for a single. 25/0

5.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Full and around off, solidly defended. 24/0

Oh... Nathan Lyon is already onto bowl. First moral victory for South Africa, blunting the new ball without losing a wicket.

4.6 M Starc to Markram, A short ball down the leg side, AM looks to tuck but misses. 24/0

4.5 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, played towards point. 24/0

4.4 M Starc to Markram, A bouncer on middle, Aiden ducks. 24/0

Oh dear... things heating up now. Kumar Dharmasena has a word with Mitchell Starc regarding his landing area and the bowler is certainly not happy. He retorts back. Careful, Starc. Need to respect the umpires.

4.3 M Starc to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 24/0

4.2 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Good, controlled shot. A short ball outside off, Markram gets on top of the bounce and past it punches a diving point, to his right and gets another boundary. 5th of the innings. 24/0

4.1 M Starc to Markram, On mddle and leg, solidly defended. 20/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Wide outside off, left alone. 20/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, That is nasty. A short ball, right at the face, Dean hops and just about fends it down, getting hit on the gloves. 20/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Outside off, quietly left alone. 20/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full on off, swinging in, Elgar looks to defend but gets it off the inner half to short mid-wicket. 20/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to A Markram, A short ball, around leg stump, Markram looks to pull but is hurried into the shot. Miscues it to long leg but the ball lands safely in front of Mitchell Starc. A single taken. 20/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! Very good shot. On a length outside off, Markram punches this behind point and gets a boundary. The 4th one of the innings already. Good positive intent this from the openers. Moves to 11 from 9 balls. 398 more to win now. 19/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Full and straight, watchfully defended. 15/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Uppish but safe! Full and down the leg side, Elgar flicks this in the air and just eludes square leg. Gets a boundary too. 15/0

A word of warning from umpire Kumar Dharmasena. Nothing official, just a friendly one. But pretty early in the innings.

2.4 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 11/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Landed outside off, left alone. 11/0

2.2 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, punched in front of cover for a single. 11/0

2.1 M Starc to Markram, Full and wide outside off, Markram reaches out to drive but gets a thick outside edge which does not carry to gully. 10/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A bouncer, but down the leg side, comfortably ducked under. 10/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood changes his angle, comes around the wicket, bowls it outside off and Dean leaves. 10/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 10/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! Streaky boundary. On a length around off, Elgar pushes at it and gets a thick outside edge which goes past second slip to the third man fence. Would not have carried, even if there would have been a third slip in place. Played with soft hands. 10/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Around off, angling away, Elgar opens the face of his bat slightly and eases it towards point. 6/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed towards mid off. 6/0

Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball with Starc.

0.6 M Starc to Markram, Around off and outside, solidly defended. 6/0

0.5 M Starc to Markram, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 6/0

0.4 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, squeezed past gully for a couple. 6/0

0.3 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, pushed towards point. 4/0

0.2 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! That is a full toss but it has swung in a long way. Markram just pushes it through the covers and gets a boundary. Have to make full use of any loose delivery. 4/0

0.1 M Starc to Markram, Brave leave. Full and outside off, Markram shoulders arms. The ball swings back in a long way and just about misses his pad and off stump. Oofff... 0/0

