South Africa vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 in Durban, Highlights: As It Happened

Commentary (South Africa innings)

No point is asking who is in ascendancy at the moment. But South Africa are not a side which feels down and out. Remember the infamous Australian side bundled out for 47 in the second innings when Michael Clarke scored 151 in the first? Australia had got a mammoth 188-run lead then. Ended up winning by 8 wickets after Vernon Philander blew the Aussies away. This time, the lead is 189. The hosts will hope, or rather aim, for a similar show.

While everyone goes ga-ga over the Aussie bowling, spare a thought for Mr. 360. The game has turned a full 360 degrees with him watching helplessly at the other end. He has finished unbeaten on 71, dominating the Aussie bowling for a majority of the times, scoring nearly 44 percent of the runs. He would have dreamt of South Africa going in to stumps 5 down, but unfortunately for him and his team, they have got bowled out in the space of 58 balls, roughly 45 minutes.

Having said all of what has been written before, one cannot rule out the other bowlers when Australia are playing. If Starc took 5, it was Nathan Lyon who provided the initial breakthroughs. In fact, if we look back at the day, it has been Lyon's 3 which stalled the momentum. First, he removed Dean Elgar when the Proteas started at around 5 an over and then, dismissed Quinton de Kock when the home side threatened to counter-attack. Josh Hazlewood was miserly as usual while Pat Cummins was expensive but bowled his heart out, admirably bending his back and getting Aiden Markram caught at short leg.

Starc's first spell - 4-0-19-0. Second spell, he struck on his second ball, removing Faf du Plessis and later on, Theunis de Bruyn. Readings of that spell? 5-2-13-2. And then came the final spell. This was the most brutal of the three, from South Africa's point of view. 1.4-1-2-3. The lower order had absolutely no idea against reverse. How could they? When the batsmen above them had no clue?

When the ball swings, Mitchell Starc announces himself. No different today. He did not exactly struggle with the new ball but did not pick up any wickets. However, Steven used him in different bursts and that brought results.

Now, let us come to Australia's bowling. What can you say when 4 bowlers pick up 10 wickets in less than 45 overs? One gets five, the other three. To add further, the last 5 wickets fell for just 12 runs. Ouch. What a collapse - Reverse swing ruling supreme.

South Africa have to be blamed for Australia getting to 350 in the first place. The bowling was not consistent at all and only Maharaj profited with some courageous bowling - picking up a 5-fer. The rest were good in patches - either scratchy or tired, after a consuming series against India.

Well, the day started with Australia at 225/5 and when Tim Paine and Pat Cummins were dismissed quickly in an hour, things looked really bleak for the visitors. But as has been the case majority of the times, the lower order bailed them out, adding a crucial 100 runs for the last three wickets, with the score going past 350.

With that, it is STUMPS ON DAY 2. 20 wickets in 6 sessions, with 15 of those coming today itself. Australia are all over South Africa like a rash.

51.4 M Starc to M Morkel, OUT! Michelle for Mitchell!!! Boy, he has wrapped this innings up in a jiffy. Very rarely do you see an Aussie bowler get a fifer these days but when Starc is on song, very few dance well. Another instance of reverse, tailing in late from outside off, Morkel looks to defend but misses it completely. The ball hits his back pad and shatters the off stump. AUSTRALIA GET A LEAD OF 189! 162/10

51.3 M Starc to Morkel, Outside off, Morkel aims a big booming cover drive but misses it by a long margin. 162/9

Morne Morkel is the last man in. Even if he gets dismissed tonight, Australia will not be batting on Day 2. In fact, we could be in for an extension of play if Morkel lasts for more than 10 minutes.

51.2 M Starc to Rabada, OUT! It looked stone dead to the naked eye and it is completely dead according to the Hawk Eye. Plumb LBW. Full and outside off, reversing in a long way, Rabada misses his flick, is beaten by pace completely and hit on the pads. Starc appeals and up goes umpire Dharmasena's finger. Rabada takes the review but it is a futile one. Hawk Eye shows it to be crashing into leg stump. 162/9

Gone!!!! Could it have done too much? Umpire Dharmasena has adjudged Rabada LBW but the batsman has taken the review. Looks dead to the naked eye.

51.1 M Starc to Rabada, Full and outside off, driven sweetly through the covers for a couple. 162/8

50.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 160/8

Change in field. Third slip goes out to short mid-wicket. Sensing a few short deliveries to Rabada.

50.5 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Outside off, a play and a miss. 159/8

50.4 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Around off, a length ball, Rabada defends it watchfully. 159/8

Kagiso Rabada strolls to the crease at number 10, replacing Maharaj.

50.3 Hazlewood to K Maharaj, OUT! Timberrrrr! Hazlewood gets his first. And he gets it in some style. He lands it outside off, Maharaj looks to cover the line but he is beaten by pace. 141 clicks that ball. Add reverse swing. Total equals zero probability of playing it. The stumps are a mess. Australia looking at a sizeable lead now. 159/8

50.2 J Hazlewood to Maharaj, On middle and off, defended watchfully. 159/7

50.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On middle and leg, de Villiers scores his first run in 14 balls. More importantly, Australia have ALLOWED him to face 14 balls in a period of 42 deliveries. Terrific bowling. 159/7

49.6 M Starc to Maharaj, Outside off, KM nearly nicks it behind. A wicket maiden for Starc. His figures read 10-3-32-3. 158/7

49.5 M Starc to Maharaj, This is on a length, tailing in, Keshav gets a bit of an inside edge onto the pads. Starc appeals for LBW but umpire Dharmasena has been spot on in this Test. 158/7

49.4 M Starc to Maharaj, Superb ball first up to the number 9. Full and straight, swinging in, Maharaj somehow digs it out. 158/7

Keshav Maharaj walks in at number 9, replacing Philander.

49.3 M Starc to Philander, OUT! Caught behind! The swing king does it again! For the second time today, Starc has struck in the first over of his spell. The only time he missed was the first spell of the innings. What a delivery. He comes around the wicket, that too, from a wide angle. Lands it around off and Philander looks to flick. But the ball reverses away, takes the leading edge and Tim Paine takes a dolly behind. Certainly don't remember a batsman getting dismissed caught behind off a leading edge. The game certainly teaches us something new everyday. SOUTH AFRICA TRAIL BY 193. 158/7

Catching cover now in for Vernon Philander.

49.2 M Starc to Philander, NOT OUT. Strange review. No sound heard, nor did we see anyone appealing. All we know is Kumar Dharmasena signalling towards the TV umpire. Coming to the ball, full and outside off, Vernon poked at it and missed. No sound was heard and still the review was taken. Nothing on the Snickometer. Waste of a review from Smith and Australia. 158/6

Well, a late, late review. For a caught behind. Not quite sure who went up but suddenly the umpire has referred it upstairs.

49.1 M Starc to V Philander, DOES HE STRIKE FIRST BALL? Nope, but almost he gets a wicket. Full and outside off, Philander pokes at it and gets a thin outside edge. So thin is it that the edge dies in front of second slip. 158/6

Double change. 'No surprise', says Shaun Pollock on air. With reverse swing available, the king of swing is back. Yup it is - Mitchell Starc.

48.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Outside off, an easier leave this time. 158/6

48.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 158/6

48.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Full and just outside off, driven back to the bowler. 158/6

48.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Outside off, let through. 158/6

48.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Oohhh... brave leave. Hazlewood lands this outside off and de Villiers shoulders arms. There is plenty of reverse on that, tails back in a long way and does not miss the pad or the off stump by much. 158/6

48.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Full on middle, driven towards mid on. 158/6

Josh Hazlewood is back for his final burst of the day.

47.6 N Lyon to Philander, Similar ball, spinning in, defended solidly. 158/6

47.5 N Lyon to Philander, A touch short, outside off, spinning in, pushed towards cover. 158/6

47.4 N Lyon to V Philander, FOUR! MARVELLOUS! Nice loop outside off, Philander reaches out and drives it through the covers. Plenty of vacant spaces over there and Philander gets his first boundary. 158/6

47.3 N Lyon to Philander, Lyon goes slower, drags his length a touch short, Vernon defends it towards short leg. 154/6

47.2 N Lyon to Philander, A bit of spin there, less pace, outside off, coming in, Philander defends. 154/6

47.1 N Lyon to Philander, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off. 154/6

46.6 Pat Cummins to V Philander, A short ball, outside off, pulled all along the ground to Nathan Lyon at deep mid-wicket for a single. 154/6

46.5 Pat Cummins to Philander, Around off, similar to a length ball, pushed towards cover. 153/6

46.4 Pat Cummins to Philander, A good length ball, around off, Vernon ducks. 153/6

46.3 Pat Cummins to Philander, A bouncer now, Philander ducks. 153/6

46.2 Pat Cummins to Philander, A length ball now, pushed through the covers for a couple. Mark Nicholas on air jokes - 'South Africa have avoided the follow-on.' 153/6

46.1 Pat Cummins to Philander, Full and just outside off, nicely defended. 151/6

45.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. A run and a wicket from that over, Lyon's figures read 15-3-46-3. 151/6

45.5 N Lyon to Philander, This is on middle and leg, Philander gets off the mark with a flick through mid-wicket. 151/6

45.4 N Lyon to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 150/6

45.3 N Lyon to Philander, Tossed up, just above the eyeline of the batsman, pushed nicely towards cover. 150/6

45.2 N Lyon to Philander, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 150/6

Vernon Philander walks in at number 8, replacing de Kock. The Big Vern can bat, but Australia will believe they are into the bowlers now.

45.1 Lyon to de Kock, OUT! The GOAT roars! Don't look into too much about me challenging nature. Lyon is not actually a goat but has been nicknamed G.O.A.T - Greatest of all time - at least amongst Aussie spinners. And he has relieved some of the tension on Steven Smith's face by breaking this dangerous stand. The last few overs have been very frugal by Australia - just 5 in the last 4 - and the pressure building has told. Lyon keeps it in line of the stumps and de Kock looks to angle it down to third man. It is a big error in judgement. He thinks the ball will turn away but this is the slider. Goes straight on. Past the bat and onto the stumps. Remember that leading edge from AB? We had written - another day, another batsman would have got. Well, we need not have to wait for another day, only AB could have survived after this misjudgement. A fantastic innings cut short. Amazing how dot balls induce pressure in Test cricket these days. SOUTH AFRICA STILL TRAIL BY 201 RUNS. 150/6

44.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 150/5

44.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On middle and leg, very full, a scoring opportunity, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 150/5

44.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller, around off, pushed straight to mid off. 150/5

44.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A bouncer, around middle and off, de Villiers sways away from the line. 150/5

44.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 150/5

44.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket. 150/5

43.6 N Lyon to Kock, Very full, around off, nicely pushed to cover. 150/5

43.5 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 150/5

43.4 N Lyon to Kock, Similar ball, nicely pushed back. 150/5

43.3 N Lyon to Kock, This is floated around leg, spinning away, Quinton lunges, covers the line and blocks. 150/5

43.2 N Lyon to Kock, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended. 150/5

43.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Full and outside off, de Villiers gets down and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket. Usman Khawaja makes a good diving stop near the ropes. Just a single. 150 UP FOR SOUTH AFRICA, still 201 behind. 150/5

42.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, Outside off, comes nicely onto the bat and Quinton punches it through the covers for a couple. Moves to 20 and the stand is worth 41. 149/5

Should Australia have got the ball changed? Graeme Smith and Mark Nicholas on air contemplate. The replaced ball definitely is going at a good height to the wicket-keeper, perhaps might hurry onto the batsmen as well. But, the previous one was generating a lot of reverse swing. This one - well, nothing so far. Hmmm... things a fielding captain has to think...

42.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Down the leg side, helped to fine leg for a single. 147/5

42.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Landed outside off, AB shoulders arms. Nice carry to Tim Paine. 146/5

42.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Very full, just outside off, solidly blocked. 146/5

42.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller in length, pushed towards short mid-wicket. 146/5

42.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, A short ball outside off, de Villiers is in the air as he pushes it towards gully. While doing so, his glove hits his helmet and shakes it. 146/5

Seems to be some issue with the ball. The umpires agree with changing it.

41.6 N Lyon to Kock, Outside off, punched towards cover. 146/5

41.5 N Lyon to Kock, Played to the point region by the batsman. 146/5

41.4 N Lyon to Kock, On middle, pushed towards the leg side. 146/5

41.3 N Lyon to Kock, Around off, watchfully defended. 146/5

41.2 N Lyon to Kock, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 146/5

41.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Full and outside off, de Villiers gets down to paddle but misses. The ball deflects off his pads to first slip but Steven Smith has already made a pre-meditated movement to his left, anticipating the ball to go through fine leg but it comes to his right and he has to turn around. De Kock spots that and calls for a quick single. No leg bye signalled, so must have been an inside edge. This is now the HIGHEST PARTNERSHIP in this innings. 146/5

40.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, FOUR! Terrific shot. This bloke loves Australia. Averages close to 50 against them. A short ball, outside off, de Kock camps back and pulls it through mid-wicket. 18 runs, 4 boundaries. Talk about counter-attack. 10 from that over. 145/5

40.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 141/5

40.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 140/5

40.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! MAJESTIC! This time there is no stopping. Full and outside off, de Villiers drives it straight down the ground, past the bowler and to the fence. 140/5

40.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Full and outside off, driven straight back. Cummins gets a hand to it and mid off is able to stop it. 136/5

40.1 Pat Cummins to Kock, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single. 136/5

39.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Almost! Lyon nearly had AB thrice in this over. The maestro walks a long way across his stumps and Lyon darts it on middle. The batsman is well past the ball and just hangs his bat. Looks to be gone for all money but AB being AB, even luck respects him. The ball hits the willow, takes the leading edge and rolls back to the bowler. Another day, or even another batsman, it would have read - BOWLED LYON. 135/5

39.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Full and outside off, driven straight to cover. 135/5

39.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Oohhh... another close moment. AB flicks it uppishly and the ball nearly carries to short mid-wicket. 135/5

39.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Comes down the track, is nowhere near the pitch of the ball and somehow defends it. He looked gone for all money there. 135/5

39.2 N Lyon to de Villiers, Full and wide outside off, de Villiers reaches out and drives it through the covers for a couple. 135/5

39.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Full and outside off, watchfully patted back to the bowler. 133/5

38.6 Pat Cummins to Kock, FOUR! That is well played. That is another sign of confidence building for de Kock. A length ball, slightly wider outside off, de Kock punches it through cover and exploits the massive area of free real estate. Moves to 13 with his third boundary. The deficit is now down to 218. 133/5

38.5 Pat Cummins to Kock, On middle and off, patted to the leg side. 129/5

38.4 Pat Cummins to Kock, Much better, covers the line to a length ball and blocks. 129/5

38.3 Pat Cummins to Kock, A short ball, comes in, de Kock is caught in a tangle as he fends it down the leg side. 129/5

38.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a single. 129/5

38.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 128/5

37.6 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 128/5

37.5 N Lyon to Kock, Full and around off, watchfully defended. 128/5

37.4 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 128/5

37.3 N Lyon to Kock, FOUR! De Kock growing in confidence now. Landed outside off, Quinton waits for the ball to come to him and steers it past a diving David Warner at backward point to the fence behind. The stand is worth 20 now. 128/5

37.2 N Lyon to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/5

37.1 N Lyon to de Villiers, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single. 124/5

Nathan Lyon is back on...

36.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On middle and leg, flicked through the leg side for a single. 123/5

36.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 122/5

36.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Landed outside off, AB looks to run it down to third man but finds gully instead. 122/5

36.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Around off, watchfully defended from the crease. 122/5

36.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 122/5

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon is warming up...

36.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! What a shot. On a length outside off, de Villiers waits for the ball to come to him and dabs it past first slip to the third man fence. 122/5

Pat Cummins is back on after the mini-break.

Drinks time!

35.6 M Starc to Villiers, Fullish in length and a bit too straight, nudged through square leg by de Villiers to keep strike. 118/5

35.5 M Starc to Kock, Shortish on the body of Quinton who tucks it wide of the square leg fielder for a single. 117/5

35.4 M Starc to Kock, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 116/5

35.3 M Starc to de Kock, Gets forward to a full ball and drives it towards mid off. 116/5

35.2 M Starc to Kock, Length ball, just outside off, defended from within the crease. 116/5

35.1 M Starc to Kock, FOUR! De Kock gets a freebie to get going! Fuller and on the pads, QdK walks across and whips it through mid-wicket to find the fence. 116/5

34.6 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, Fullish on middle and leg, wristed off the inside edge to mid on. 112/5

34.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Cutting back in from a length outside off, AB can't tucks it away and as a result he wears it high on the thigh pad. 112/5

34.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Tad shorter in length, served outside off, punched once again to the cover fielder. 112/5

34.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 112/5

34.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On a length and angling in, de Villiers defends it towards cover. 112/5

34.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, FOUR! That's fifty for AB de Villiers! Wickets are falling at one end but nothing bothers this man. He is playing his own game. 43rd Test fifty for AB de Villiers and it's the first in this innings. Gets a short ball outside off and slaps it behind square on the off side to get a round of applause from the scanty crowd. 112/5

33.6 M Starc to Kock, Bowls another yorker, swirling back in late, Quinton closes the bat face early and as a result he gets it off the inside edge towards mid-wicket. What an over from Starc. 108/5

33.5 M Starc to Kock, Pushes towards the cover fielder. 108/5

33.4 M Starc to Kock, Another one on the money, Quinton jams it out towards short mid-wicket. 108/5

33.3 M Starc to Kock, Yorker this time, curling back in late, de Kock looks to defend but gets an inside edge on the pads. 108/5

33.2 M Starc to Kock, Wanted to welcome de Kock with a yorker but doles out a full toss, swinging back in. Quinton pushes it down towards the leg side. 108/5

Quinton de Kock walks in next.

33.1 M Starc to de Bruyn, OUT! Nicked and taken! Splendid bowling from Starc in this extended spell. He goes wider of the crease to create the angle that he wants. Drifts it in and then gets it to jag away. Bruyn looks to drive it through the line but the away movement gets the better of him. An edge is induced and Paine behind the stumps dives forward to grab a lovely low catch. Half the home side back in the hut and it trails by 7 short of 250 runs. 108/5

32.6 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, The batsman has nudged the ball fine down the leg side. One run added to the total. 108/4

32.5 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, FOUR! Off the gloves and past the gloveman! Digs in a short ball and it gets bigger on Theunis. He looks to drop his wrists but has no time to react. It takes his gloves and flies past the diving Paine for a boundary. 107/4

32.4 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, Shortish on middle and leg, pulled down to fine leg for a single. 103/4

32.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Punches this length ball back to the bowler. 102/4

32.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, After bowling one down the leg side, he sprays it wider outside off. This time Mr. 360 leaves it unharmed. 102/4

32.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Hazlewood begins the over with a fuller ball but down the leg side. De Villiers looks to help it on its way down to fine leg but doesn't make any contact. 102/4

31.6 M Starc to Villiers, Shuffles across to a length ball and tucks it through square leg for a single. 102/4

31.5 M Starc to Villiers, Pitches it fuller outside off, driven on the up towards mid off. 101/4

31.4 M Starc to de Villiers, FOUR! Effortless! Starc doles out an inswinging yorker, de Villiers just brings his bat down in time and works it through mid-wicket for a boundary to bring the 100 up for South Africa. 101/4

31.3 M Starc to Villiers, Second leave in a row! Similar line and length, left alone. 97/4

31.2 M Starc to Villiers, Outside off, swinging further away, AB shoulders his arms. 97/4

31.1 M Starc to Villiers, On a length and outside off, AB lunges forward and defends it in front of the cover fielder. 97/4

30.6 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 97/4

30.5 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Strangles it down leg, Bruyn tries clipping it away but fails to get any wood on it. 97/4

30.4 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, Shortish delivery, angling in, AB swivels and pulls it through backward square leg. Mitchell Marsh in the deep puts in a slide and nearly makes a mess out of it as he slips. Just a single is the end result. 97/4

30.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Outside off, left alone. 96/4

30.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Back of a length ball outside off, AB hops back and blocks it out to the cover fielder. 96/4

30.1 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Angling in on middle and leg, clipped behind square on the leg side for a single to get off the mark on the 10th ball. 96/4

29.6 M Starc to de Villiers, Pitches it up outside off, de Villiers drives it straight to mid off. 95/4

29.5 M Starc to Villiers, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 95/4

29.4 M Starc to Villiers, Once again the original line is wide outside off, not playing at it, says de Villiers. 95/4

29.3 M Starc to Villiers, Uppish but no harm done! Fuller in length and on the stumps, AB drives it in the air down the ground past the non-striker. Hazlewood from mid on hares after it and stops two. Not because of quick legs but due to the soggy outfield. 95/4

29.2 M Starc to Villiers, Hurls a length delivery outside off, it shapes away but the line was too wide too make AB play at it. 93/4

29.1 M Starc to Villiers, On a fuller length, shaping away a touch, de Villiers has got nothing to do with that one. 93/4

28.6 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Moving away late from outside off, Bruyn lifts his bat skywards and leaves it alone. Keeping it tight here, the Aussies. 93/4

28.5 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Bangs in a short one on middle and off, Bruyn is quick to duck under it. 93/4

28.4 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Fullish in length outside off, driven straight to Warner at mid off. 93/4

28.3 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, A bit wider outside , sprays Hazlewood, left alone easily. 93/4

28.2 J Hazlewood to Bruyn, Fuller in length and angling in from outside off, Theunis de Bruyn blocks off the front foot. 93/4

28.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Back of a length delivery, angling in on middle, de Villiers tucks it towards mid-wicket and scampers through for a single. 93/4

27.6 M Starc to Bruyn, Forces him to play by keeping it on the stumps. Theunis blocks it by getting behind. A superb over from Starc, just what his skipper asked for. 92/4

27.5 M Starc to Bruyn, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 92/4

27.4 M Starc to Bruyn, Once again! Starc is making the ball talk now! The around the wicket angle is working wonders for Mitchell with the ball reversing. De Bruyn comes forward to defend but this one nips away to beat him comprehensively. 92/4

27.3 M Starc to Bruyn, Another one? Almosttttt! Angling in again and then getting it to jag away a touch. Bruyn has a poke at it as the ball just whizzes past the outside edge. 92/4

Theunis de Bruyn makes his way out in the middle, replacing his skipper.

27.2 M Starc to Plessis, OUT! The bowling change has done the trick for Australia! Starc has his one hand up and is off for a celebratory run. Goes wide of the crease from around the wicket, angles it in outside off, makes Faf du Plessis take some more feel. The South African skipper falls in the trap as the ball tails away ever so slightly to take the feather and settle into the mitts of Tim Paine who takes a good low catch. Big wicket, sorry if you are a Protea fan, this innings could be wrapped up today itself. 92/4

27.1 M Starc to Plessis, Fuller length delivery, from around the wicket, straightening off the seam, du Plessis has a feel for it and gets beaten. 92/3

Double change! Mitchell Starc is brought in from the other end.

26.6 J Hazlewood to de Villiers, FOUR! Ahhh, admirable stuff! Gets a fuller ball, there is a bit of width on offer and AB is up for it. Takes a stride ahead and drills it through extra cover. 92/3

26.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Nips back in appreciably from a fuller length outside off, AB plants his front foot across, knows where his off stump is and then shoulders his arms. 88/3

26.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Waits on the back foot for a length ball and steers it in front of the point fielder. 88/3

26.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Angling in from a tad fuller length, AB is rock solid in defense. 88/3

26.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, In the corridor of uncertainty, de Villiers shoulders his arms. 88/3

26.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Fuller in length and angling in, de Villiers bunts it back to Josh. 88/3

Josh Hazlewood is recalled into the attack.

25.6 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 88/3

25.5 N Lyon to Plessis, On a flatter trajectory, du Plessis is quick to sit back and defend. 88/3

25.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated ball outside off, patted towards cover. 88/3

25.3 N Lyon to Plessis, SIX! Into the grassbanks! Good technique! Knows that the fielders are around him, what does Faf do? Dances down the track, meets the pitch of the ball and goes on with a lofted shot. With so much ease that it sails over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 88/3

25.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Dances down the track, Nathan sees it and hence drags his length short. AB still punches it down to long on for a single. Moves to 34. 82/3

25.1 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! Nicely done! He not only has power but has timing and placement too! Tossed up delivery from Lyon, landed outside off, de Villiers takes a stride forward and drives it elegantly through extra cover. 81/3

24.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Clips a full ball through mid-wicket to get to the other end. 77/3

24.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Another one on a similar length but the line is down the leg side, AB moves inside the line to let it be. 76/3

24.4 Pat Cummins to de Villiers, FOUR! Simply outstanding! Nothing you can do about it! Short of a length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, de Villiers walks across and pulls it over backward square leg. More of a helicopter pull, that. 76/3

24.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Another well-direct short ball from Cummins! Digs it in, aims at the ribcage, Faf hops to fend it away but it keeps climbing, takes the gloves and flies through the vacant leg gully region. They take a single. 72/3

24.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Looks to drive but the bat turns in his hands as he gets it off the inner half to mid on. 71/3

24.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Back of a length delivery, angling in, Faf du Plessis covers the line and defense. 71/3

23.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Goes back to a flatter delivery and offers a water tight defense. 71/3

23.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Quicker through the air outside off, de Villiers plays for the turn but this time there ain't any. Gets it off the edge towards backward point. 71/3

23.4 N Lyon to Villiers, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 71/3

23.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Turning in from a length outside off, a solid defense on offer. 71/3

23.2 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! What a shot! Swept with disdain! Tossed up ball outside off, AB gets across, goes low and brooms it cleanly through backward square leg for a boundary. Lyon stands their in disbelief with his mouth wide open. 71/3

23.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Floated delivery outside off, de Villiers defends it into the ground. 67/3

22.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a good length and outside off, Faf du Plessis is happy to keep it out towards cover. 67/3

22.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller ball on the stumps, AB leans forward and drives it past his skipper. The man from mid on is quick to get to his left and stop it with a dive. He though doesn't do it cleanly, a single results. 67/3

22.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Goes back to a back of a length delivery and setters it towards the gully fielder. 66/3

22.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Cameron is so sharp at short leg, I tell you! Cummins angles on in on a back of a length, de Villiers gets across and flicks it. It goes on the bounce to the right of Bancroft at short leg who sticks his right leg out, it hits his shin pad and lobs in his hands. He then quickly flicks it back onto the stumps but it doesn't hit. Smith appeals from the slip cordon, maybe he thought it was a bump ball. 66/3

22.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Good length delivery outside off, defended off the front foot. 66/3

22.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller in length and outside off, AB comes forward and drives it through cover. Warner gives it a chase to keep them down to two. 66/3

21.6 N Lyon to Plessis, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 64/3

21.5 N Lyon to Plessis, Full and outside off, FdP is hit on the pads, looking to defend, but once again, he is well outside off, thereby prompting umpire Kumar Dharmasena to turn down the LBW appeal. 64/3

21.4 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman works it down the leg side. 64/3

21.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Full and outside off, watchfully defended. 64/3

21.2 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Fine shot. The difference between the two sides when it comes to playing spin. The sweep. Australia rarely employ that shot. Full and outside off, Faf gets down, reaches out and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary! 64/3

21.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Huge LBW shout, turned down. Impact outside off. Landed outside off, du Plessis got a long way across and missed his flick, getting hit on the pads. Turn and bounce for Lyon. 60/3

20.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Fuller in length, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 60/3

20.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, And now another short ball! Well, we could have had two wickets in two balls. AB almost repeats the previous stroke from Faf and miscues his pull. The shot does not carry to long leg. Another run. 59/3

20.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Nearly! The short ploy almost works for Australia. This is around middle, du Plessis cannot control his intentions and pulls it uppishly towards backward square leg. Just a single. 58/3

20.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Wider outside off, an easy leave. 57/3

20.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Very tight line, solidly blocked once more. 57/3

20.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Full and just outside off, solidly defended. 57/3

19.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Tossed up delivery outside off, de Villiers is happy to defend it down. A maiden for Lyon to begin the session with. 57/3

19.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 57/3

19.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Takes a stride forward and defends it down. 57/3

19.3 N Lyon to Villiers, Loops it up outside off, AB works it with the spin towards the same region. 57/3

19.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Around middle and leg, worked towards the man at short mid-wicket. 57/3

19.1 N Lyon to Villiers, Flighted ball around off, AB blocks it out watchfully. 57/3

Nathan Lyon to continue from the other end.

18.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Faf du Plessis is up and running! Cummins once again hits the deck hard but the line is down the leg side, du Plessis moves inside the line and tucks it fine down the leg side to open his tally with a couple. 57/3

We are back for the final session. It's an extended one again and let's hope we get a full session today. The South African skipper walks in next along with de Villiers. Australia would be looking to get either one of them because if they do, they will get into the fragile middle order. Cummins to complete his over, Faf on strike.

... Day 2, Session 3 ...

A little partnership was starting to bloom between de Villiers and Markram but was put to rest as Cummins by bending his back, bounced out the latter. So the hosts still trail by a huge 296 runs and it would be banking on AB de Villiers and next to come, Faf du Plessis to bail them out. The next session will be a crucial one for the hosts. Join us back in just a bit...

And Australia head into their break with their heads held high. Another wicket falls in this Test at the stroke of a break. After getting bundled out for 351 after lunch, Australia have snipped out 3 wickets to have their firm control on the game. The Protea openers did well to see off the first 7 overs but got hit by a storm called Nathan Lyon. The offie began with a bang, picking up two wickets in his first over and denting the hosts to some extent.

18.5 Pat Cummins to Markram, OUT! Effort ball and Cummins gets the reward! Just now Michael Holding on air was discussing as to it will require something really special on the part of the bowler if he wants to bring the short leg fielder into the picture on this sluggish track. Here is an example! Pat hits the deck hard, not for the first time though. But this is the one that brings him the rewards. He gets the extra bounce and puts Aiden Markram into a tangle. The batsman hops and tries to fend it away but all he manages is to pop it out to Cameron Bancroft who accepts another catch at short leg. TEA, DAY 2! 55/3

18.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Shortish delivery outside off, Markram punches it comfortably through cover for a brace. 55/2

18.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 53/2

18.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length and outside off, defended off the back foot. 53/2

18.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Back of a length delivery, angling in, tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 53/2

17.6 N Lyon to Markram, Quicker one outside off, Aiden Markram is quick to hang back and block it out. 52/2

17.5 N Lyon to Villiers, Shimmies down the track and milks a single to long on for one. 52/2

17.4 N Lyon to Villiers, Yikes! That stayed a bit low but the line was way outside the off stump which helped AB defend it safely by crouching. 51/2

17.3 N Lyon to Markram, Eases a full ball down towards long on to get to the other end. 51/2

17.2 N Lyon to Villiers, That's very unlike David Warner! Turning in from outside off, de Villiers goes back and tucks it towards short fine leg. Warner charges towards the ball but in his attempt to do so, he takes his eyes off the ball and concedes a single. Fifty comes up for the Proteas. 50/2

17.1 N Lyon to A Markram, Loopy delivery, dipping in on middle, Aiden dances down the track and drives it down to long on for a single. 49/2

16.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length delivery, angling in on middle, de Villiers stabs it out. 48/2

16.5 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Hangs back to a back of a length ball and defends. 48/2

16.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Digs in a short ball, down the leg side, de Villiers moves inside the line and it seemed like he would unfurl a pull shot but he drops his wrists to let Paine collect it. 48/2

16.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! Lovely! He tried one earlier but it had hit the stumps at the other end, not this time! Cummins overcooks it by a margin and sees the ball go through from where it has come. A straight drive down the ground for a boundary. 48/2

16.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Stays back and punches it towards the off side. 44/2

16.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Fuller ball, angling in, pushed back to Cummins who does really well to quickly bend low and stop it with his left hand in his followthrough. 44/2

15.6 N Lyon to Markram, Over 93 kph, shorter in length, it's punched back towards the bowler. Tidy stuff from the offie, a good maiden over. 44/2

15.5 N Lyon to Markram, Pushes it a bit slower this time, reduces it by 5 kph, Markram has a bit of time to defend it off the back foot. 44/2

15.4 N Lyon to Markram, More pace, this one is loaded at 90 kph, AM shimmies down the track and pushes it back to Lyon. 44/2

15.3 N Lyon to Markram, Darts in on middle, at 88 kph, jammed out towards mid on. 44/2

15.2 N Lyon to Markram, Wanted to cut it but the length wasn't an ideal one. Shorter and quicker ball, it turns in, Aiden goes back to cut but realizes he won't be able to go through the shot. In the end just defends it with soft hands. 44/2

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, Drops it short, it turns back in, Markram punches it towards the leg side off the back foot. 44/2

14.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Shortish in length, bowled on middle and off, AB de Villiers shuffles across to punch it in the same region. Cummins begins his burst with 6 dot balls. 44/2

14.5 Pat Cummins to de Villiers, Goes fuller, it's outside off, AB leans ahead, drives it nicely only to find the fielder at cover. 44/2

14.4 Pat Cummins to Villiers, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 44/2

14.3 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Drags his length back just a wee bit, AB adjusts by making room as he slaps it towards the cover fielder. 44/2

14.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Another one on a similar length, de Villiers rises on his toes to keep it out. 44/2

14.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, And he does exactly that! Comes running in, hits the deck hard as he usually does. AB hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket for nothing. 44/2

Pat Cummins is brought into the attack now. He will bend his back for sure.

13.6 N Lyon to Markram, Quicker through the air outside off, the South African opener doesn't play at it. 44/2

13.5 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter through the air on middle, AM hangs back and defends it on the leg side. 44/2

13.4 N Lyon to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/2

13.3 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! Beautiful! Lyon tires to give some flight but he lands it too full outside off, Markram makes room and drives it neatly through extra cover. Away she races for a boundary. Moves to 28 with that. 44/2

13.2 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter through the air, Aiden goes back deep in the crease and blocks. 40/2

13.1 N Lyon to Markram, Floated delivery around middle, worked towards the leg side. 40/2

12.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good leave! Hazlewood tries to curl it in from outside off, it does but it stays a touch low. AB takes his front foot across before shouldering his arms. Good comeback from Josh, after being hit for a boundary on the first ball. 40/2

12.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, On a length and just outside off, left alone without much fuss. 40/2

12.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Brings it back in on middle, de Villiers gets his bat down in time as he clips it towards short mid-wicket. 40/2

12.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good length ball on middle and off, AB is happy to defend it down again. 40/2

12.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Fuller and angling in on off, a compact defense with a high batlift. 40/2

12.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, FOUR! Pummeled! Hazlewood bowls a short ball outside off, de Villiers is quick to pick the length and power it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Hazlewood has finally conceded a run after bowling 19 dot balls. 40/2

11.6 N Lyon to Markram, Turning in sharply from a length outside off, Aiden goes back and taps it on the leg side. 36/2

11.5 N Lyon to Markram, Flattish in nature this time, AM goes back to defend it down. 36/2

Mid on drops back a touch...

11.4 N Lyon to Markram, Some more loop this time, Aiden blocks it out. 36/2

11.3 N Lyon to Markram, Drifting in from around middle and off, Markram gets across to flick but gets an inside edge on the pads. 36/2

11.2 N Lyon to Markram, FOUR! Up and over! A bit quicker through the air, at 88 kph, Markram dances down the track and lofts it over Warner at mid on for a boundary. 36/2

11.1 N Lyon to Markram, Loops it up outside off, blocked into the ground. 32/2

10.6 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Fuller in length outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. Another maiden for Josh! 32/2

10.5 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good length delivery on middle and off, AB walks across and shows a straight bat. 32/2

10.4 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Decks one in from outside off, tad shorter in length, AB hops to defend but his bottom hand comes off. Still he manages to keep it out towards point. 32/2

10.3 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Shot! But a bit too straight! Hazlewood pitches it right up there, AB drives it straight back but much to his dismay it shatters the stumps at the other end. 32/2

10.2 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Coming in from a fuller length outside off, AB de Villiers has it covered as he makes a leave. 32/2

10.1 J Hazlewood to Villiers, Good length delivery,angling in a bit, de Villiers is right behind the line as he keeps it out. 32/2

9.6 N Lyon to Markram, Turning in from a length with some extra bounce, Aiden stays deep in the crease and defends it on the bounce towards short leg. 32/2

9.5 N Lyon to Markram, Slower through the air, around middle and off, Markram stonewalls it. 32/2

9.4 N Lyon to Markram, Loops it up outside off, driven back to the bowler who stops and mimes a throw back at Markram. 32/2

9.3 N Lyon to Markram, Dances down the track does Markram, but is done in the flight, ekes out an inside edge which goes past his legs towards short fine leg. 32/2

9.2 N Lyon to Villiers, Gives it nice flight, lands it outside off, pushed into the cover region for a single. 32/2

9.1 N Lyon to Villiers, FOUR! Good use of the feet! Tossed up ball around middle and leg, de Villiers dances down the track and flicks it wide of Cummins at mid on who dives but can't prevent it from going further to the fence. AB is off the mark. 31/2

8.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. Back-to-back maidens, third for Hazlewood. 27/2

8.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, In the corridor of uncertainty, Markram doesn't pay any heed to it. 27/2

8.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Fuller in length and outside off, AM prods forward and defends. 27/2

8.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Hangs back to a length ball and stabs it out towards cover. 27/2

8.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Drops it on the shorter length, angling in on middle, Aiden fends it away. 27/2

8.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length delivery outside off, Markarm defends it off the back foot. 27/2

Change of ends for Josh Hazlewood.

7.6 N Lyon to Villiers, Flatter through the air, blocked off the front foot. A double-wicket maiden to kickoff, GOAT for a reason! 27/2

AB de Villiers is the new man in.

7.5 N Lyon to H Amla, OUT! Amla can't redeem himself! Hashim comes and walks away without even opening his account. Australia are all over South Africa. Too early to say? Maybe! Lyon drops it on a good length area, it spins back in with a bit of extra bounce. Amla goes back to clip but it catches the inside edge, hits the pads and Cameron Bancroft at short leg takes an alert catch. The leading Test wicket-taker in 2017, making a statement again. South Africa in some early trouble. 27/2

7.4 N Lyon to Amla, Goes back and tucks it with the spin past short leg. 27/1

7.3 N Lyon to Amla, Floated delivery around middle and leg, clipped off the back foot. 27/1

Hashim Amla is the new man in. He had a tough outing against India recently. Can he redeem himself?

7.2 Lyon to Elgar, OUT! It has taken just two balls for Lyon to make an impact! He has pulled out a stunning return catch. Does anyone remember him dismissing Moeen Ali in the Ashes? If you do, this is something similar to that. He tosses it up around middle and leg, it dips in as Elgar looks to flick it across the line but gets a leading edge back towards the direction of the bowler. Lyon dives full stretch to his right and grabs it beautifully to draw first blood. Australia needed this wicket after a quick start from the hosts. 27/1

7.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Straightaway turn! Floats it up around off, it turns away sharply as Elgar watches it go. 27/0

First change in the bowling. South Africa brought Maharaj into the attack in the 11th over, Australia bring in Nathan Lyon.

6.6 M Starc to Markram, Shortish in length on middle and off, Markram covers the line and blocks it back down the wicket. 27/0

6.5 M Starc to Markram, Keeps it on a length outside off, Aiden defends it down. 27/0

6.4 M Starc to Markram, Slants it on a fuller length outside off, wants Markram to drive it through the line but Aiden just got one two balls before so he is happy to block it out. 27/0

6.3 M Starc to Markram, After getting hit for a boundary, Starc immediately changes his length. Bowls it on a back of a length outside off, Markram prods across and stabs it towards the cover fielder. 27/0

6.2 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! That's a gorgeous-looking cover drive! He has timed it well! Starc slightly overpitches it, delivers it outside off, Aiden leans across, meets the pitch and caresses it through cover. No need to run for those! 27/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, Drops it on a shorter length around middle and leg, Markram hops back in defense. 23/0

5.6 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Leans ahead to a pitched up ball and drives it straight to mid off. A good over from Hazlewood, a maiden. 23/0

5.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Another play and a miss! Slightly fuller outside off and this one straightens a bit off the seam, Elgar lunges forward to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge to the keeper. 23/0

5.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Tempts him by keeping in that zone outside off, Deano pokes and misses. 23/0

5.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Short of a length delivery, close to the off stump channel, Dean Elgar drops his wrists which is good but takes his eyes off the ball not good. End result - no harm done, it's left alone. 23/0

5.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Josh goes full and angles it in from around off, stroked off the front foot towards mid off. 23/0

5.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of length delivery from around the wicket, Elgar hops and taps it with an angled blade towards gully. 23/0

4.6 M Starc to Markram, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 9 from the over and South Africa are off to a very good start here. 23/0

4.5 M Starc to A Markram, FOUR! Flashed and flashed hard. Short and outside off, Markram leaps and slashes at it. Gets a thick outside edge which flies over the slip cordon to the third man fence! 23/0

4.4 M Starc to Markram, First bad ball from Starc, lands this miles outside off, is left alone. 19/0

4.3 M Starc to A Markram, FOUR! MAGNIFICENT! Half volley from Starc, outside off, Markram threads this wide of mid off and gets a boundary through cover! 19/0

4.2 M Starc to Markram, Landed outside off, solidly defended. 15/0

4.1 M Starc to Elgar, Full and outside off, pushed through cover-point for a quick single. 15/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defends this solidly. 14/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 14/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram drives it through the covers for three runs. 13/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 10/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full on middle, pushed straight to mid on. 10/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, FOUR! LOVELY! That will enhance his confidence. Full and outside off, Markram gets forward and drives this through the covers for a boundary. 10/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, A bouncer now, predictable menace from Starc, unkind enough to test the batsman's rib and body movement just after he has got hit, but Dean ducks comfortably. 6/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, Takes one on the ribs. On a length, around middle and leg, Elgar hops to tuck but misses and is struck on the ribs. Hobbles away in pain. He took quite a few in the third Test against India. 6/0

2.4 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, Elgar seems to be squared up but manages to push this away to point. 6/0

2.3 M Starc to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram is away, pushing this through covers and getting a single. 6/0

2.2 M Starc to Markram, Outside off, angling away, Markram feels for it but misses. 5/0

2.1 M Starc to Elgar, On middle and leg, worked through square leg for a single. 5/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and straight, pushed towards mid on. 4/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length, on and around off stump, asking questions. As of now, Markram blocks it towards cover. 4/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, That is better, full and straight, AM blocks watchfully. 4/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Down the leg side again, Markram misses his flick once more. 4/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Outside off, Aiden looks to punch it away but the extra bounce induces a bottom edge. Rolls back to the bowler. 4/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Full and down the leg side, Markram misses his flick. 4/0

Josh Hazlewood to share the new ball with Starc.

0.6 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. Not a bad start from Starc. Got plenty of swing in that over. 4/0

0.5 M Starc to Elgar, Full and just on off, defended back to the bowler who flicks it back onto the stumps at the striker's end and hits them. 4/0

0.4 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! First runs on the board but not a bad ball. Full and swinging in, right on middle, Elgar flicks it with total control behind square leg and finds the boundary! 4/0

0.3 M Starc to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Elgar, What a start. Full and swinging away, right on middle, Elgar defends it watchfully. 0/0

