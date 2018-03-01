South Africa vs Australia 2018, 1st Test Day 1 in Durban, Highlights: As It Happened

Commentary (Australia innings)

Overall, it's been a good show from the Protea bowlers, especially Philander and Maharaj. The pacer has bowled 8 maidens and did the job of holding one end really well. He picked up two wickets while the spinner bowled long spells and was rewarded with the big wicket. So, who's on top? Tough to say. The current pair has kept the Aussies in hunt and as long as they are out, 300 is on the cards but if South Africa get an early breakthrough tomorrow morning, they can still restrict the opposition. The second new ball is around the corner as well. There is no early start so join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for all the action from day 2.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia lost Bancroft and Khawaja early. Warner and Smith then brought it back for them with a 56-run association before losing the opener who scored 51 at the stroke of lunch. Shaun Marsh then played around his skipper, offering him a good hand but a rare sight was on offer as Maharaj sent the Aussie captain denying him his another Test ton. It seemed like the Proteas have got an opening here and they would run through the lower-middle order, but it wasn't meant to be.

A sorry end to what has been a great day of Test cricket! Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine need to be credited here as when the visitors lost Shaun Marsh at the start of the final session, their side was in a spot of bother. However, these two stood tall, consumed over 100 balls and have slowly stitched an unbeaten stand which is just 2 runs short of a fifty which has only kept the hosts at bay.

1650 Local time update - And there comes the verdict - PLAY HAS BEEN CALLED OFF FOR THE DAY!

1645 Local time update - The two umpires - S. Ravi and K. Dharmasena are seen walking out for the inspection. We should have the final word soon...

1630 Local time - And it was always on the cards. The light meter was out but even before it comes to the umpire, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Paine are already seen walking off. The umpires are seen taking the reading and remember, it will be the benchmark set for the remaining days. For now, THE PLAY IS STOPPED DUE TO THE BAD LIGHT and in all likelihood that should be it for the day. Still stick with us as the official confirmation is yet to come...

75.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Darts it in on middle and off, Marsh jams it back to the bowler. 225/5

75.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated ball with an round-arm action, MM leans ahead and pushes it to the cover fielder. 225/5

75.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Too full on the stumps, MM blocks it out watchfully. 225/5

75.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Leans ahead to a tossed up ball but gets an inside edge towards square leg. 225/5

75.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Cracked it! Drops it short outside off, Mitchell Marsh camps back and cuts it firmly behind point for a boundary. 225/5

75.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Drifting in from around middle, Marsh presses forward to keep it out. 221/5

As it's really dark, Keshav Maharaj is asked to roll his arm over.

74.6 K Rabada to Paine, FREEBIE! Fuller and fired down the leg side, Paine looks to help it on its away but it was far from his reach. Even de Kock couldn't stop it in spite of the dive. Races away to the fine leg fence. 221/5

74.5 K Rabada to Paine, Drops it on a back of a length, coming back in and then straightening off the deck, Paine doesn't play at it. 217/5

74.4 K Rabada to Paine, FOUR! Wayward and given the treatment! Strays near the hips, Paine walks inside the line and clips it fine down the leg side for a boundary to take the stand into the 40s. 217/5

It has gone really dark overhead...

74.3 K Rabada to Paine, Wider line outside off, Tim shoulders his arms to it. 213/5

74.2 K Rabada to Paine, Good length ball outside off, Paine blocks it out off the front foot. 213/5

74.1 K Rabada to Paine, Right on the money! Angling in on a fuller length, Paine crouches low and defends. He immediately looks at the square leg umpire, signalling that he couldn't see the ball clearly. 213/5

Kagiso Rabada is brought back into the attack.

73.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Similar length ball outside off, Marsh prods forward in defense. 213/5

73.5 M Morkel to Marsh, On a length and in the channel outside off, MM points his bat skywards and makes a good leave. 213/5

73.4 M Morkel to Marsh, This one nips back in from outside off, Marsh covers the sticks before offering a straight bat. 213/5

73.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Good length ball on off, nipping back in, Mitchell stays behind the line and offers a stoic defense. 213/5

73.2 M Morkel to Marsh, FOUR! Superbly timed! Morkel overcooks it and was always asking for trouble. Marsh leans ahead and times it perfectly to beat the dive of the man at short cover. A boundary results! 213/5

73.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Fuller in length and outside off, Marsh driven it straight to short cover. 209/5

72.6 de Bruyn to Paine, Fuller in length outside off, driven straight to short cover. 209/5

72.5 de Bruyn to Marsh, De Bruyn once again keeps it short, Marsh looks to pull but his bottom hand comes off. He mistimes it through square leg and gets one. 209/5

72.4 de Bruyn to Paine, Shortish in length outside off, Paine steers it square on the off side for a single. 208/5

72.3 de Bruyn to Paine, Hangs back to another back of a length ball and punches it to the cover fielder. 207/5

72.2 de Bruyn to Paine, On a back of a length outside off, Tim hangs back and offers a straight blade. 207/5

72.1 de Bruyn to Paine, On a length and angling in, Paine covers the line and defends. 207/5

71.6 M Morkel to Marsh, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 207/5

71.5 M Morkel to Marsh, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls on the pads, Marsh won't miss out there as he flicks it through square leg for a boundary. 207/5

71.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Morne almost got no. 295 there. Back of a length delivery outside off, shoots of the surface. Marsh hangs his bat outside the off stump and gets beaten. 203/5

71.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 203/5

71.2 M Morkel to Marsh, On a length around middle, kept out. 203/5

The floodlights have been turned on as it has gotten a little darker here.

71.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Good length on off, defends it solidly. 203/5

70.6 de Bruyn to Paine, Length outside off, left alone. 203/5

70.5 de Bruyn to Paine, Shorter in length outside off, guided to point. 203/5

70.4 de Bruyn to Paine, Very full on middle, jammed out to mid-wicket. 203/5

70.3 de Bruyn to Paine, Very full on middle, driven back to the bowler. 203/5

70.2 de Bruyn to Tim Paine, FOUR! Another full toss but this time Paine takes full toll of it as he strokes it uppishly but away from the fielder at covers for a boundary. 203/5

70.1 de Bruyn to Tim Paine, In the air... but short! Paine almost got out off a full toss. A low one on leg stump, Tim plays it with the straight bat but uppishly towards mid on where Rabada comes running in but the ball lands short. 199/5

Theunis de Bruyn is into the attack. South Africa are trying everything here.

69.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Just ahead of a length outside off, Marsh makes a stylish leave. 199/5

69.5 M Morkel to Paine, A bumper on middle, Paine rides on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for a run. 199/5

69.4 M Morkel to Paine, Patience is the key here and Paine is showing a lot. Another ball wide outside off, Tim makes a leave. 198/5

69.3 M Morkel to Paine, Length ball on the stumps, Paine defends it solidly. 198/5

69.2 M Morkel to Paine, Short and pulled away for a couple through square leg. 198/5

69.1 M Morkel to Paine, On a length around off, Paine lets it be. 196/5

68.6 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Driven towards the mid off region. 196/5

68.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Quicker and on the fuller side. Marsh pushes it to covers for a run. 196/5

68.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air on leg stump, pushed down to long on for an easy run. 195/5

68.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, A low full toss on leg stump, flicked to mid-wicket. 194/5

68.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on off, Paine with the turn strokes it towards cover where the fielder makes a half stop and the batsmen run a single. 194/5

68.1 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, Very full on off, driven to covers. 193/5

67.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Very wide outside off, also on the shorter side. Marsh opts not to fiddle with it. 193/5

67.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Fuller and outside off, Marsh makes a leave. 193/5

67.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Length ball around off, Marsh lunges forward and defends it. 193/5

67.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Fuller on off, driven firmly to covers. 193/5

67.2 M Morkel to Paine, Shorter, aimed at the rib cage of the batsman. He tucks it away through backward square leg for a run. 193/5

67.1 M Morkel to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine defends it solidly. 192/5

And here he is. Morne Morkel is back on.

66.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Loopy ball on off, defended. 192/5

Morne Morkel is seen warming up!

66.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 192/5

66.4 K Maharaj to M Marsh, FOUR! Top shot! Not a bad ball that by Maharaj. He tosses it up outside off, he offers a little width to the batsman and that was enough for Marsh. He crashes it through cover-point for a boundary. 192/5

66.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 188/5

66.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Loopy ball on middle, Marsh defends it. 188/5

66.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slightly on the shorter side, Marsh guides it to point. 188/5

65.6 V Philander to Paine, This time the inswinger on middle, worked to mid-wicket. 188/5

65.5 V Philander to Paine, Lovely stuff! Keep bowling the right lines and wait for the batsman to make a mistake. Tim Paine almost fell into that trap. The away swinger by Philander on off, swinging away further. Paine is drawn into the stroke as he tries to defend it away from his body but gets beaten. 188/5

65.4 V Philander to Paine, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 188/5

65.3 V Philander to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine defends it solidly. 188/5

65.2 V Philander to Paine, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 188/5

65.1 V Philander to Paine, Length ball around off, Paine tries to play it with an angled but it goes off the inner half beside the pitch. 188/5

64.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Gives it air on off, Marsh drives it to mid off. 188/5

64.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floats it on off, driven to covers. 188/5

64.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. 188/5

64.3 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Tosses it up on off, driven towards Markram at silly mid off who makes a good stop. 188/5

64.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, The arm ball also pushed through quicker on the stumps. Marsh keeps it out. 188/5

64.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! No stopping those! Short, a nothing delivery to be honest. A rare bad ball by the spinner in this session. Marsh takes full toll of it as he cuts it with full power through point for a boundary. 188/5

63.6 V Philander to Paine, Another length ball around off, Paine opens the face of the bat and guides it to gully. 184/5

63.5 V Philander to Paine, Back of a length on off, Tim plays it towards cover. 184/5

63.4 V Philander to Paine, Well left! An outswinger on off, swings away further. Paine reads it well and makes a solid leave. 184/5

63.3 V Philander to Tim Paine, FOUR! That should release pressure! A tad short outside off, Paine waits for it and guides late through backward point for a boundary. 184/5

63.2 V Philander to Marsh, Fuller on the pads, Marsh works it towards wide mid on. The fielder at mid on runs to his right, dives and makes a good stop. He can't stop a run though. 180/5

63.1 V Philander to Marsh, Shortish outside off, guided to point. 179/5

62.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Fires it on the stumps, Paine defends it solidly. 179/5

62.5 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, Dances down the track for the third time in the over and gets to the pitch of it. He hits it towards mid on. 179/5

62.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Gives it air on off, Paine lunges forward and blocks it. 179/5

62.3 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, Once again uses his feet and pushes it to mid off. 179/5

62.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Comes down the track and eases it to mid on. 179/5

62.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Flatter but on the shorter side, it also comes in with the arm. Paine tries to cut it but chops it to point. 179/5

61.6 V Philander to Marsh, On a length around off, Marsh blocks it. 179/5

61.5 V Philander to Marsh, Length around off, Marsh keeps it out. 179/5

61.4 V Philander to Marsh, Fullish on off, drives it to the cover fielder. 179/5

61.3 V Philander to Marsh, Wide outside off, Marsh does what he should have done in the delivery previous to this one, leaves it. 179/5

61.2 V Philander to Marsh, Edge? NO! Not needed that shot by Marsh. Philander bowls another outswinger outside off, Marsh stands tall and tries to force it through the off side away from his body. He though gets beaten as the ball goes agonizingly close to the edge of the bat. 179/5

61.1 V Philander to Marsh, Length ball on off, Marsh defends it solidly. 179/5

60.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Clever batting! Goes down on one knee and then sweeps it fine down the leg side for a brace. 179/5

60.5 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 177/5

60.4 K Maharaj to Paine, This is lovely bowling by Maharaj, he is varying his pace beautifully. Bowled a quicker one last ball and now bowls a loopy ball around leg stump. It turns away. Paine tries to flick but closes the bat face a little too early. He gets a soft leading edge back to the bowler. 177/5

60.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Flatter delivery on leg stump, Paine should be playing forward, he instead goes back but does keep it out. 177/5

60.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Slower through the air on middle, Paine goes back and blocks it. 177/5

60.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on off, Paine defends it solidly. 177/5

59.6 V Philander to Marsh, A dot to finish! A maiden by Philander. Once again bowls the probing line outside off. Marsh keeps it out. 177/5

59.5 V Philander to Marsh, Shorter in length outside off, guided to point. 177/5

59.4 V Philander to Marsh, Wider outside off this time, Marsh lets it be. 177/5

59.3 V Philander to Marsh, Once again in the avenue of apprehension. Marsh is solid in defense. 177/5

59.2 V Philander to Marsh, Another length delivery on off, Marsh stands tall and keeps it out. 177/5

59.1 V Philander to Marsh, Length ball on off, defended by Marsh. 177/5

58.6 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on middle, Paine defends it solidly. 177/5

58.5 K Maharaj to Paine, Dances down the track and pushes it to mid on. 177/5

Tim Paine is the next man in.

58.4 K Maharaj to S Marsh, OUT! An early wicket after the break and Maharaj is breathing fire out there. He has his second and now half the side is back in the hut for Australia. Maharaj bowls a loopy ball outside off, he also gets it to drift away and then it turns back in. Shaun Marsh tries to defend by lunging forward but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the hands of AB de Villiers at first slip, who takes his third catch. The set Marsh is out 10 short of his half ton and Australia are in deep, deep trouble. 177/5

58.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tosses it up and it turns down the leg side. SM tries to flick but misses. De Kock puts in an ambitious appeal but pulls out as he is the only one to do so. 177/4

58.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floats it up on off, defended. 177/4

58.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air on middle, Shaun Marsh nudges it towards square leg. 177/4

So only one over for Markram as Keshav Maharaj is back on.

57.6 V Philander to Marsh, An outswinger but outside off. Marsh makes a leave. 177/4

57.5 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 177/4

57.4 V Philander to Marsh, Well bowled! On the fuller side around middle, swings in late. Shaun Marsh adjusts and strokes it back towards the bowler. 176/4

57.3 V Philander to S Marsh, FOUR! Streaky! Shaun Marsh can't resist this time as he throws his bat at a delivery outside off. It takes the inside edge and goes past the diving keeper and into the fine leg fence. 176/4

57.2 V Philander to Marsh, Another ball outside off, Shaun Marsh does not fiddle with it. 172/4

57.1 V Philander to Marsh, Wide outside off, Shaun Marsh makes a leave. 172/4

56.6 A Markram to Marsh, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 172/4

56.5 A Markram to Marsh, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 172/4

56.4 A Markram to Marsh, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 171/4

56.3 A Markram to Marsh, The batsman works it down the leg side. 170/4

56.2 A Markram to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 170/4

56.1 A Markram to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 170/4

34 overs left in the day! So we are surely in for an extended final session. The Marsh brothers will continue from where they left off in the break. Aiden Markram will bowl the first over after Tea, I did not see that coming. Here we go for the first ball.

... Day 1, Third Session ...

South Africa could have had Shaun Marsh as well but since they had no reviews in the bank, the southpaw escaped. He is slowly gotten into a good rhythm and has his younger brother for company. A lot depends on this pair now if the visitors are to post a good first innings total. From the hosts' point of view, they would feel they are just one wicket away from getting into Australia's lower order. Who will end day 1 on a high? Join us in just a bit to find out...

Session summary - 29 overs, 75 runs and the big wicket of Steven Smith! After the wicket of Warner at the stroke of lunch, South Africa had their tails up but with some poor bowling they released it in no time. Philander did hold one end up by threading maidens after maidens but Smith along with Shaun Marsh was happy motoring along smoothly. The Aussie skipper registered yet another Test fifty but was sent packing immediately after he reached the landmark.

55.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Around the wicket comes Maharaj, flatter ball on the stumps, Shaun Marsh hangs back and works it towards mid-wicket. TEA ON DAY 1! 170/4

55.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Changes the angle and comes from over the wicket again. Loops it up outside off, defended towards cover. 170/4

55.4 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Flighted ball outside off, Shaun once again dances down the track and drills it towards the cover fielder. 170/4

55.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, The short leg came in before this ball but still Marsh is willing to use his feet. Driven straight to mid off. 170/4

55.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Goes around the wicket and darts it on the pads, worked towards square leg. 170/4

55.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up outside off, Shaun defends it with a stride forward. 170/4

54.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Huge shout again! Fuller and it nips back in with good pace. Marsh is late to bring his bat down in time and he nearly falls over. Gets hit on the pads and a loud appeal from the South Africans. The umpire shakes his head, signalling it was heading down leg. Hawk Eye shows it would have clipped the leg stump - Umpire's call! 170/4

54.5 K Rabada to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 170/4

54.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Defended off the front foot towards cover. 170/4

54.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Hangs back to a back of a length ball and shows a straight bat. 170/4

54.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Beaten! This one straightens off the seam and squares Mitchell up completely. He looks to poke but is lucky the ball just about whizzes past the outside edge and goes on the bounce to the keeper. 170/4

54.1 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Edged and away! Rabada lands it on a length outside off, it nips away a shade. Mitchell Marsh with no feet movement tries to push it and that's enough to take the edge. Luckily for him, he played that with soft hands. It goes along the ground past the second slip fielder for a streaky boundary. 1000 Test runs comes up for Mitchell Marsh as well! 170/4

53.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Another good-looking shot! Shaun Marsh once again decides to jump down the track, isn't completely to the pitch of the ball unlike the previous one but still nails it past the non-striker for the second boundary of the over. 166/4

53.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Takes a good stride forward and pushes it with soft hands towards cover. 162/4

53.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Leans forward and defends it down watchfully. 162/4

53.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Turning in from a shorter length outside off, defended off the back foot comfortably. 162/4

53.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Changes the angle, comes from over the wicket and slants it in on middle and leg, Shaun goes back to tuck but misses and wears it on the pads. 162/4

53.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Good use of the feet! Floated ball outside off, Shaun Marsh dances down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and caresses it through covers for a boundary. 162/4

52.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Pitches it up on off, Marsh offers a tight defense. 158/4

52.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Curling in from a length around off, Mitchell Marsh keeps it out with an angled bat towards point. 158/4

52.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 158/4

52.3 Rabada to Marsh, A stinger! That has hit Shaun right on the grille! Short and a good one. Marsh tries to pull but misses and is hit flush on the helmet. The ball however, rolls towards square leg and the batsmen take a leg bye. 158/4

52.2 K Rabada to S Marsh, Driven through mid off by the batsman. 157/4

52.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Wide outside off, Marsh lets it be. 157/4

Kagiso Rabada is back on.

51.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Quicker but on the shorter side, Mitchell Marsh pushes it to covers. 157/4

51.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tosses it up on off, Marsh lunges forward in defense. 157/4

51.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter on middle, Marsh keeps it out off the back foot. 157/4

51.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Gives it air on off, Marsh defends it onto the ground. 157/4

51.2 K Maharaj to S Marsh, Dances down the track and pushes it down to long on to give the strike to his brother. 157/4

51.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floats it up on middle, Marsh defends it solidly. 156/4

50.6 M Morkel to Marsh, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 156/4

50.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Length ball on off, Marsh lunges forward and keeps it out. 156/4

50.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 156/4

50.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Works it with the angle through mid-wicket for a run. 156/4

50.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Shorter in length on off, Marsh jumps and defends it. 155/4

50.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Back of a length on off, defended. 155/4

49.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has played it to the point region. 155/4

49.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Not a bad way to get off the mark! Short and outside off, Marsh just shows Smith how it should have been done. He rocks back and punches it through covers for a boundary. 155/4

Mitchell Marsh will join his brother, Shaun Marsh out in the middle.

49.4 K Maharaj to S Smith, OUT! Edged and Smith walks off! Stop the press, no hundred for him this time. Massive, massive wicket for South Africa and it has come against the run of play. To be honest, it is not a wicket-taking delivery by any means but Maharaj wouldn't mind it at all. He drops it short and sends it quicker through the air outside off, Smith feels he has a scoring opportunity as he tries to cut it. The ball though takes the outside edge, hits the glove of the keeper and lobs up towards first slip where AB de Villiers does not drop it. Tell you what, Smith was Maharaj's first Test wicket and now he gets him again here. The hosts are extremely delighted as they have broken the backbone of the Australian team. Another stand that was worth 56 comes to an end. Have the Proteas got an opening? 151/4

49.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Floats it outside off, driven to covers. 151/3

49.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. Too easy this for Australia, they are just milking the bowling here. 151/3

49.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Uses his feet but Maharaj bowls it shorter. Marsh defends it. 150/3

48.6 M Morkel to Smith, A bouncer on middle, Smith ducks under it. 150/3

48.5 M Morkel to Smith, Wide outside off, the batsman lets it be. 150/3

48.4 M Morkel to S Smith, Fullish on off, Smith drives it to covers. 150/3

Mark Nicholas tells us Rabada was trying to set Marsh up. He kept bowling away swingers and then brought one back sharply, to which Marsh could not adjust. Quite similar to how he set Rohit Sharma up in the Test series against India recently. Unfortunately, he had no reviews in the bank.

48.3 M Morkel to S Smith, It's been driven superbly through the covers. Spirited effort by the fielder to save runs for his team. 150/3

48.2 M Morkel to Smith, Fuller on off, driven towards covers. 150/3

48.1 M Morkel to Smith, Length outside off, Smith lets it be. 150/3

47.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted ball on middle, it goes on with the arm. Marsh burries it into the ground. 150/3

47.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated up on middle, flicked to square leg. 150/3

47.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Turns the delivery on middle with the turn towards square leg. 150/3

47.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Shorter in length outside off, pushed through cover-point for a run. 150/3

47.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Dances down the track and eases it to long on for a run. 149/3

47.1 K Maharaj to S Marsh, A crowd catch there! Marsh comes down the track and hits it on the bounce towards short mid-wicket. 148/3

46.6 M Morkel to Smith, Down the leg side and Smith leaves it alone. 148/3

46.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Works it around the corner with the angle for a run. 148/3

46.4 M Morkel to Marsh, A very short ball which bounces way above the batsman's head who evades it. 147/3

46.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Outside off, left alone. 147/3

46.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Length around off, stays a touch low as Marsh defends it with the toe end of the bat. 147/3

46.1 M Morkel to Marsh, Good length outside off, Marsh leaves it alone. 147/3

Morne Morkel is back on.

45.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Tosses it up on off, Smith prods forward and keeps it out. 147/3

45.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Similar delivery to the last ball and it is similarly played by Smith. 147/3

45.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Gives it air on middle, Smith lunges forward and keeps it out. 147/3

45.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Floats it up on middle, Smith defends it. 147/3

45.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 147/3

45.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Dances down the track and drives it to mid off. 146/3

44.6 K Rabada to Marsh, The batsman has driven it through mid on. One run added to the total. 146/3

44.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Howzzat? The answer to that question is NOT OUT! But an excellent delivery by Rabada, an inswinging yorker on middle and leg, which comes in late. Marsh though can't adjust and he is hit on the pads as he tries to flick. The players appeal but the umpire stays put. That was close but much to the hosts' dismay they have no reviews left. Now then, Hawk Eye later on shows three reds. Marsh would have been a goner, this just shows how important it is to save your reviews. 145/3

44.4 K Rabada to Smith, Down the leg side, worked down to fine leg for a run. 145/3

44.3 K Rabada to Smith, Length outside off, Smith lets it be. 144/3

44.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Catch was the shout but it was away from the fielder! A bouncer by Rabada, Marsh pulls it but not of the middle, it goes uppishly but away from Maharaj at square leg who hares after it, slides and saves a run for his side. 144/3

44.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Angles it into the southpaw from around the wicket. Marsh pushes it to mid on. 141/3

43.6 K Maharaj to Smith, A dot to end! 6 from the over! Floats it on leg stump, Smith works it to square leg. 141/3

43.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Loopy ball on middle, defended. 141/3

43.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 141/3

43.3 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet by the Aussie skipper as he gets to the pitch of the ball, takes the turn out of question and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. 141/3

43.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Gives it air on off, turning back in. Marsh nudges it on the leg side to change strike. 137/3

43.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Fifty for Smith, 24th in this format. Run machine, he truly is one. Pushes this full ball with the turn towards covers where the fielder makes a half stop but can't stop the single. 136/3

42.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Fuller on off, Marsh lunges forward and plays it to covers. 135/3

42.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Shortish and outside off, Marsh tries to cut it through the gap on the off side but he finds the fielder at point. 135/3

42.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Another length ball but outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 135/3

42.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Short ball aimed at the badge of the batsman. He though watches it early and ducks under it. 135/3

42.2 K Rabada to Marsh, Length ball outside off, Marsh lets it be. 135/3

42.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Back of a length around off, Marsh hops and pushes it to covers. 135/3

Drinks time! Australia have done well to not lose a wicket in the first hour after lunch. Marsh looked a bit nervy at the start but seems to have settled now. His skipper, at the other end is happy to be patient and put the loose balls away. He got a life as well but can't blame the hosts as it was a tough chance. He is inching closer to another fifty and South Africa need to regroup and come hard because if he gets going, he makes it big....

41.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Quicker delivery, landing full on off, Smith leans ahead and stonewalls it. Stays on 49! 135/3

41.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 135/3

41.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Loopy ball around middle and off, Steven presses forward and kills it. 135/3

41.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Flighted ball around middle, blocked into the ground. 135/3

41.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Nudged off the pads through square leg for a single. 135/3

41.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Smith moves to 49 by pushing this tossed up ball towards mid on. 134/3

40.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Keeps it full, it's comfortably jammed out by Shaun Marsh. 133/3

40.5 K Rabada to Marsh, A huge appeal for LBW! After keeping it outside off, Rabada brings one back into the southpaw who hops to clip it away but misses to get rapped near the knee roll. Kagiso keeps appealing but umpire Dharmasena shakes his head. Height seemed to be an issue there. Also, South Africa can't do much as they have no reviews left. 133/3

40.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Good length delivery outside off, another leave on offer from Marsh. 133/3

40.3 K Rabada to Marsh, Back of a length delivery outside off, Marsh points his bat skywards to leave it alone. 133/3

40.2 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Beautifully done! Using the pace as they say! On a shorter length outside off, Marsh gets back and just steers it with an open bat face past gully for a boundary. 133/3

40.1 K Rabada to Marsh, Comes around the wicket and lands it on a length outside off, it shapes away as Shaun makes a leave. 129/3

39.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Goes back to a flatter ball and defends it down safely. 129/3

39.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Comes around the wicket to Smith, pitches it around middle, turning away towards off, Smith leans forward in defense. 129/3

39.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Eased down to long on for a single. 129/3

39.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh comes down the track and nearly yorks himself, Marsh jams it towards the leg side. 128/3

39.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flatter through the air around middle, blocked. 128/3

39.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Nicely tossed up around middle, dipping in, whipped away towards short mid-wicket. 128/3

38.6 K Rabada to Smith, Good length delivery on middle, knocked towards mid on. 128/3

38.5 K Rabada to Smith, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 128/3

38.4 K Rabada to Smith, Swings away from a length and that's third leave in a row for Smith. 128/3

38.3 K Rabada to Smith, Once again bowls it on a back of a length, it moves away but given that the line is a bit wider, it allows Smith to make another leave. 128/3

38.2 K Rabada to Smith, Curling away from a back of a length outside off, Steven doesn't play at it. 128/3

38.1 K Rabada to Smith, On a length and curling away, Smith pushes it towards the point fielder. 128/3

Double change now as Philander is given some rest. Kagiso Rabada has a change of ends.

37.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Loops it up outside off, Smith drives it to mid off. 128/3

37.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Presses forward and works it with the turn towards FSL. 128/3

37.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floats it up around middle, worked towards the man at short leg. 128/3

37.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Driven towards mid off which is placed a bit deep for an easy single. 128/3

37.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Once again jumps out of the crease and works it wide of long on for a single. 127/3

37.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Starts off with a loopy full toss, Marsh dances down the track to whip it away but gets it off the leading edge back to Maharaj who gets low in his followthrough and makes a half stop. 126/3

Keshav Maharaj comes back into the attack. A slip, short leg and silly mid on in place.

36.6 V Philander to Smith, Third maiden in a row for Philander! On keeps it on a length, it moves away a touch, Smith has no qualms in leaving that alone. 126/3

36.5 V Philander to Smith, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 126/3

36.4 V Philander to Smith, Covers the sticks by shuffling a bit and then offers a straight bat. 126/3

36.3 V Philander to Smith, That's a weird leave! Not something that we haven't seen before. He shoulders his arms and then swipes his bat down. Don't know how should I put it in words. 126/3

36.2 V Philander to Smith, Tad shorter and outside off, Smith looks to punch but gets it off the bottom half back to Philander who collects and fires it back at the body of Smith. Philander immediately apologizes. 126/3

36.1 V Philander to Smith, On a back of a length around off, defended by shuffling across. 126/3

35.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Shortish ball outside off, Shaun Marsh defends it by getting on his toes. 126/3

35.5 K Rabada to Marsh, Angles it away on a length outside off, Marsh defends it down gently. 126/3

35.4 K Rabada to Marsh, Leans forward again and pushes it towards cover. 126/3

35.3 K Rabada to Marsh, FOUR! Driven on the up! Not that full, it's between good length and fuller length. Marsh presses forward and drives it in the air but in the gap too. Through the covers she goes for a boundary. 126/3

35.2 K Rabada to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 122/3

35.1 K Rabada to Marsh, On a length and angling away just a wee, Marsh defends it off the outer half towards gully. 122/3

34.6 V Philander to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. Back-to-back maidens for Philander. 122/3

34.5 V Philander to Smith, Outside off, SS is happy to leave it. 122/3

34.4 V Philander to Smith, Fuller in length on off, driven straight to cover. 122/3

34.3 V Philander to S Smith, Edgedddddd and dropped! But how about that effort from AB de Villiers? It was a really tough chance but he still managed to get fingertips to it. Philander drops it on a length, closer to the off stump line and asking the Aussie skipper to go at it. He obliges as he goes hard at it. Gets an edge which flies low towards widish second slip where de Villiers quickly dives to his left with his hand out but couldn't cling onto it. Could have been a stunner had he snatched it. 122/3

34.2 V Philander to Smith, Covers the sticks and punches it nicely off the back foot. 122/3

34.1 V Philander to Smith, On a back of a length outside off, Smith shuffles far to across to punch it through the on side but gets an inside edge on the pads which almost dribbles back on the stumps before Smith shoos it away with his bat. 122/3

33.6 K Rabada to Marsh, Goes wider of the crease and angles it away on a fuller length, Shaun lifts his bat and leaves it for de Kock to do the rest. 122/3

33.5 K Rabada to Smith, Brings one back into Smith but he is up for the task as he tucks it through square leg for a single. 122/3

33.4 K Rabada to Smith, Another one on a similar length, wider outside off, Smith shuffles across and lets it be. 121/3

33.3 K Rabada to Smith, Makes another leave as he lets the ball go untouched outside his off stump. 121/3

33.2 K Rabada to Smith, Outside off, Smith once again leaves it alone. 121/3

33.1 K Rabada to Smith, On a back of a length outside off, blocked solidly off the back foot. 121/3

32.6 V Philander to Marsh, Beaten! Bowls it with a scrambled seam, keeps it on off and it moves away a bit. Marsh has a tentative feel for it and is lucky to not edge one. Another maiden for Philander. Good work! 121/3

32.5 V Philander to Marsh, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. That's the third leave of the over. 121/3

32.4 V Philander to Marsh, Keeps it really full outside off, Marsh leans ahead to drive but mistimes it towards mid off. 121/3

Mike Haysman is really irritated with the way South African pacers have started this session. He doesn't blame Philander for bowling it wide as he is holding one end up. But Rabada and Morkel have leaked runs which has eased the pressure off which was built before lunch...

32.3 V Philander to Marsh, Good length delivery outside off, SM shoulders his arms. 121/3

32.2 V Philander to Marsh, Sprays it wider outside off, some more movement off the seam. Left alone easily. 121/3

32.1 V Philander to Marsh, Angling away on a length outside off, Shaun hangs back in defense. 121/3

31.6 K Rabada to Smith, Slightly fuller outside off, patted towards the same region. 121/3

31.5 K Rabada to Smith, Back of a length ball outside off, stabbed in front of the cover fielder. 121/3

31.4 K Rabada to Smith, FOUR! Edgyyy but playing with soft hands was the key there! A length delivery outside off, Smith's feet are glued as he feels for it. Gets an edge which evades the gully fielder and finds the third man fence. 121/3

31.3 K Rabada to Smith, In the corridor of uncertainty, SS makes an assured leave. 117/3

31.2 K Rabada to Smith, On a similar length and just outside off, Smith stays back in defense. 117/3

31.1 K Rabada to S Smith, FOUR! Welcome Rabada, says Smith! Rabada from over the wicket, hurls a shorter length delivery and with no real spice on the pitch, it gives ample time for Smith to take him on. Steven rocks back and pulls it nicely through mid-wicket. Doesn't even bother running. He moves into the 40s with that. 117/3

Kagiso Rabada is back into the attack.

30.6 V Philander to Marsh, FOUR! You expected Philander to do this! After keeping it outside off, he darts one on the stumps. In doing so, he delivers it a bit too straight. Marsh accepts the freebie as he flicks it towards deep square leg to get off the mark. 113/3

30.5 V Philander to Marsh, Drops it on a length and it moves away with a bit of bounce, Marsh walks across and then leaves it alone. 109/3

30.4 V Philander to Marsh, Arrows in a fuller ball, it curls back in just a touch, Marsh pokes it towards cover. 109/3

30.3 V Philander to Marsh, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shaun Marsh offers a solid front foot defense. 109/3

De Kock is upto the stumps again...

30.2 V Philander to Marsh, Angling away on a fuller length, Marsh has it covered as he makes a leave. But this stayed really low. 109/3

30.1 V Philander to Marsh, Ahead of a length around middle and leg, defended into the on side off the back foot. 109/3

29.6 M Morkel to Smith, Back of a length ball outside off, Steven doesn't play at it. 109/3

29.5 M Morkel to Smith, Hops back to a length delivery before allowing it through to the keeper. 109/3

29.4 M Morkel to Smith, FOUR! Shot! On a back of a length outside off, Smith shuffles across, gets on top of the bounce and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary. 109/3

29.3 M Morkel to Smith, A bit wider outside off, Smith leaves it alone. 105/3

29.2 M Morkel to Smith, Another one on a length outside off, pushed into the cover region. 105/3

29.1 M Morkel to Smith, On a length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards cover. 105/3

28.6 V Philander to Marsh, Nice leave! On a back of a length, around off again, Smith judges the length and trusts the bounce to make another assured leave. A maiden to begin with for Vernon. 105/3

28.5 V Philander to Marsh, Good line and length from Philander! He keeps it on a fuller length on off, Marsh gets behind the line and blocks. 105/3

28.4 V Philander to Marsh, Good length delivery, nipping back in just a touch from outside off, Marsh looks to defend but ekes out an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls towards cover. 105/3

28.3 V Philander to Marsh, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, Shaun doesn't pay any heed to it. 105/3

28.2 V Philander to Marsh, On a length and just around that off stump line, the new-comer to the crease is happy to shoulder his arms to it. 105/3

28.1 V Philander to Marsh, Begins his spell in the session with a fuller ball around leg, Marsh works it towards the man at short mid-wicket. 105/3

Vernon Philander to share the attack from the other end. He would be having his tails up.

27.6 M Morkel to Smith, Fires in a yorker on off, Smith is quick to bring his bat down and dig it out. 105/3

27.5 M Morkel to Smith, FOUR! Too straight and gets the treatment! Morkel once again serves it at the place where the Aussie skipper will hit him even in his sleep. Yes, on the pads. Next result? A neat flick through mid-wicket. Already 10 off the first over after the break. 105/3

27.4 M Morkel to Smith, In the channel outside off, Steven Smith is happy to shoulder his arm. 101/3

27.3 M Morkel to Smith, FOUR! Uppish but safe! Fuller in length and angling in on the pads, it's too straight. Smith clears the front leg and flicks it in the air but through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary. 100 comes up for his side with that. 101/3

27.2 M Morkel to Smith, Slants it into the pads of the Aussie skipper who has no fuss in dealing with it. He clips it through square leg and scampers through for a couple of runs. 97/3

27.1 M Morkel to Smith, Morkel starts off from over the wicket and keeps it on a length around off, Smith prods forward in defense. 95/3

We are back for the afternoon session, people! South Africa will be really happy with how the things panned out towards the end of the first session. They would believe if they manage to remove Smith early, they will be all over the Aussies. Will that happen? Because when Smith decides to bat, no attack in the world can get the better of him, given his excellent skills. For now, he is joined by Shaun Marsh in the middle. Morne Morkel to steam in first up...

... Day 1, Session 2 ...

The pitch is on the slower side but still looks a good one to bat on. However, there is the odd ball that turns or bounces against which the batsman will have to be a little careful. South Africa though will look to repeat their performance in the next session whereas, the visitors will hope that the fragile middle order that came handy in the Ashes, arrives again. Join us shortly after the break.

A wicket before lunch means that the session belongs to South Africa. It was all going smoothly for the Australians after they lost two early wickets, one to Philander and the other to Rabada. Smith and Warner joined forces to get things back on track as they stitched a 50-run stand for the 3rd wicket with the vice captain notching up his 28th Test fifty. Just as it looked like Australia would be the happier of the two heading into the break, the opener edged one to de Villiers.

26.6 V Philander to D Warner, OUT! Philander gives South Africa the break through. Just what Faf needed, just what the home side needed! The perfect tonic for the hosts as they head into the lunch break. Excellent by Philander, as he lands it on a length around off, it bounces a touch more and also shapes away a little. Warner pushes at it tentatively and the ball takes the outside edge and goes quickly towards AB de Villiers at second slip who takes a good sharp catch. The 56-run stand is broken and Warner, who was looking really good out there is walking back. The South Africans are elated as they know the importance of the wicket. Meanwhile the umpire calls for LUNCH ON DAY 1! 95/3

26.5 V Philander to Warner, Length around off, kept out. 95/2

26.4 V Philander to Warner, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 95/2

26.3 V Philander to Warner, Bowls it around middle, Warner keeps it out of the back foot. 95/2

26.2 V Philander to Warner, Lands it on a length, Warner defends it. 95/2

26.1 V Philander to Warner, Length ball on off, defended. 95/2

25.6 M Morkel to Smith, FOUR! But good by Morkel, he kept bowling it outside off and the tried to surprise Smith with the ball on the stumps. Steven though was up for it as he flicks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 95/2

25.5 M Morkel to Smith, Makes him play on the 5th ball by bowling it close to the off pole. Smith pushes it to covers. 91/2

25.4 M Morkel to Smith, 4th leave in a row! Outside off, left alone. 91/2

25.3 M Morkel to Smith, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 91/2

25.2 M Morkel to Smith, Good length and outside the off pole. Smith opts not to fiddle with it. 91/2

25.1 M Morkel to Smith, In the zone outside off, Smith makes a leave. 91/2

24.6 V Philander to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 91/2

24.5 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Brings up his 28th Test fifty and the 50-run stand in style. His good run in South Africa continues, he would want to make this big though. Short and wide outside off, Warner cashes in on the width offered as he cuts it through backward point and the ball races away. 91/2

Quinton de Kock is now upto the stumps!

24.4 V Philander to Warner, Good length on middle, shapes in after pitching. Warner tries to defend but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. 87/2

24.3 V Philander to Warner, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 87/2

24.2 V Philander to Warner, Lands it on a length around off, Warner makes a leave. 87/2

24.1 V Philander to Warner, Wide outside off, Warner lets it be. 87/2

Vernon Philander is back into the attack.

23.6 M Morkel to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 87/2

23.5 M Morkel to Smith, A big appeal! Morkel lands it outside off, Smith walks across and makes a leave but the ball jags back in and hits him high on the pads. Morkel puts in a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. too high! 87/2

23.4 M Morkel to Warner, Just ahead of a length on off, driven towards mid off for a run. 87/2

23.3 M Morkel to Warner, Good length on off, kept out. 86/2

23.2 M Morkel to Warner, Good length around off, kept out. 86/2

23.1 M Morkel to Smith, He bowls it on the stumps. Smith flicks it through square leg for a couple. The stand now moves upto 47. 86/2

Morne Morkel is back on. Change of ends for him.

22.6 K Maharaj to Smith, Very full on the pads, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 85/2

22.5 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 84/2

22.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Tosses it up on off, Smith defends it. 84/2

22.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Dances down the track and drives it down to mid on for a run. 84/2

22.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Gives it air on middle, driven down to long on for a run. 83/2

22.1 K Maharaj to Smith, Loopy ball outside off and tunring away. Smith drives it to covers. 82/2

21.6 K Rabada to Warner, Another delivery on leg stump in this over, Warner works it towards fine leg. He completes one and then seeing Morkel get to the ball slowly he goes for the second. 82/2

21.5 K Rabada to Warner, Good length on off, defended. 80/2

21.4 K Rabada to Warner, Once again on the leg stump, Warner flicks it through wide mid on. The fielder from mid on gives it a chase, he dives and parries the ball but does not concede a third. 80/2

21.3 K Rabada to Warner, Fuller on the pads, flicked through square leg for a brace. 78/2

21.2 K Rabada to Warner, Wide outside off, Warner lets it be. 76/2

21.1 K Rabada to Warner, Short and outside off, Warner punches it through backward point and the ball races away. 8 runs in the last two balls for Australia. 76/2

20.6 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! Classic shot! Tossed up delivery, dipping in on middle and leg, Smith clears the front leg and flicks it wide of Morkel at mid on who fails to stop in spite of a dive. Races away towards the fence. 72/2

20.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Loops it up around off, blocked off the front foot. 68/2

20.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Short ball, but the line is close to off stump which is why Smith couldn't put it away. Punched straight to the cover fielder. 68/2

20.3 K Maharaj to D Warner, A bit too full, darts it on middle, worked towards long on by Warner for a single. 68/2

20.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Good placement! A bit flatter and shorter in length outside off, Warner cuts it through cover-point. Amla gives it a chase and does well to flick the ball back in play. Two runs picked up. 67/2

20.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Floats it up around off, turning back in a touch, Warner goes back and defends. 65/2

19.6 K Rabada to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 65/2

19.5 K Rabada to Smith, Back of a length on off, it jags back in a touch. Smith tries to keep it out but is hit high on the thigh pad. 65/2

19.4 K Rabada to Smith, FOUR! That has been pulled with authority! Short and on off, Smith shuffles across and pulls it with disdain through backward square leg and it results in a boundary. 65/2

19.3 K Rabada to Smith, Short and wide outside off, comes really slow off the surface due to which Smith mistimes his cut shot towards covers. 61/2

19.2 K Rabada to Smith, Closer to the off pole and Smith has to play at it as he defends it back towards the bowler. 61/2

19.1 K Rabada to Smith, Wide enough for the batsman to not play at it. 61/2

18.6 K Maharaj to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 61/2

18.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Tosses it up on off, Warner blocks it. 61/2

18.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Comes down the track and drives it firmly but straight to covers. 61/2

18.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Fuller on off, pushed back to the bowler. 61/2

18.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Gives it air on off, Warner stays rooted in the crease and keeps it out. 61/2

18.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Floats it up on off, Warner lunges forward in defense. 61/2

17.6 K Rabada to Smith, Length on off, Smith nudges it towards mid-wicket. 61/2

17.5 K Rabada to Warner, A little too straight this time, Warner tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run. 61/2

17.4 K Rabada to Warner, Shorter outside off, pushed to covers. 60/2

17.3 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 60/2

17.2 K Rabada to Warner, Good length on off, guided towards point. 60/2

17.1 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on off, kept out. 60/2

16.6 K Maharaj to Smith, FOUR! Uppish but in the gap! Smith loves using his feet to the spinners and he does so. Gets to the pitch of the ball and whips it over mid-wicket. 60/2

16.5 K Maharaj to Smith, Fires it on middle, Smith blocks it. 56/2

16.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Gives it air on off, Smith defends it. 56/2

16.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Sees the ball tossed up and comes down the pitch. He gets to the pitch of the ball and plays a wristy shot down towards long on for a run. 56/2

16.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Quicker on off, defended. 55/2

16.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Flatter outside off, guided towards point. 55/2

15.6 K Rabada to Smith, On the stumps, flicked to mid-wicket. 55/2

15.5 K Rabada to Smith, Fullish on middle, Smith plays it towards wide mid on. 55/2

15.4 K Rabada to Warner, On the pads, worked through square leg for a run. 55/2

15.3 K Rabada to Warner, Good carry! On a length around off, Warner makes a leave and the ball takes off after passing the batsman. De Kock behind the stumps collects it at head height. 54/2

15.2 K Rabada to Warner, Fuller on off, driven to mid off. 54/2

15.1 K Rabada to Warner, FOUR! A short ball, a surprise one and also a good one. Warner takes on the challenge of pulling even though there were two men out there for the shot. He does play it well and also gets it in the gap between deep square leg and fine leg for a boundary. 54/2

14.6 K Maharaj to Smith, On middle, worked to the fielder at mid-wicket. 50/2

14.5 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 50/2

14.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Flatter on off, kept out. 50/2

14.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Slower through the air but on a fuller length. Smith whips it to short mid-wicket. 50/2

14.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Gives it air on the stumps, Warner strokes it down to long on for a run. 50 up for Australia. 50/2

14.1 K Maharaj to Warner, FOUR! Loopy ball but a very full one outside off. The turn there is out of question as Warner gets to the pitch of it and drives it square through the off side for a boundary. 49/2

13.6 K Rabada to Smith, Fuller on off, Smith drives it to mid on. 45/2

13.5 K Rabada to Smith, Good length outside off, left alone. 45/2

13.4 K Rabada to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 45/2

13.3 K Rabada to Smith, Angles it into the batsman. Smith works it towards square leg. 45/2

13.2 K Rabada to Smith, Extra bounce! Good length delivery, it bounces a touch extra and also shapes away a little. Smith does well to play it with soft hands and keep it down. 45/2

13.1 K Rabada to Smith, Back of a length on off, Smith keeps it out. 45/2

12.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Attacks the stumps this time and Warner works it to mid-wicket. 45/2

12.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Wide outside off, wanting it to spin back in. The ball goes straight on and Warner lets it be. 45/2

12.4 K Maharaj to Smith, Gives it air on middle, worked against the spin towards wide mid on for a run. 45/2

12.3 K Maharaj to Smith, Flatter on middle, kept out. 44/2

12.2 K Maharaj to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 44/2

12.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Dances down the track and drives it through mid off for a run. 44/2

11.6 K Rabada to S Smith, FOUR! Edgy but Smith will take it! On a length around off, Smith tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes between third slip and gully and into the fence. 43/2

11.5 K Rabada to Smith, Attacks the stumps on off, Smith defends it. 39/2

Australia's best batsman, Steven Smith walks out to the middle.

11.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, OUT! What a catch! Has de Kock made it a habit or what? He is just exceptional with the gloves. Rabada comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it angles away a touch from the batsman who does not account for it. Khawaja tries to keep it out but the ball takes the edge and flies towards first slip. De Kock dives full stretch to his left and takes a one-handed catch. Kagiso strikes in his first over and Khawaja's struggle away from home continues... 39/2

11.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 39/1

11.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, FOUR! Too straight and pays the price. Very full on middle, Khawaja flicks it through mid-wicket and there is no stopping the ball. 39/1

11.1 Rabada to Khawaja, Bowls a yorker first up but outside off. Khawaja jams it out. 35/1

Time for some real pace now! Kagiso Rabada is into the attack.

10.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Drags his length back a little. Warner rocks back, lets the ball do its bit and then works it to mid-wicket. 35/1

10.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Gives it air on off, turning back in. Warner defends it. 35/1

10.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Works it with the spin through mid-wicket for a run. 35/1

10.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 34/1

10.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Uses his feet and drives it down towards mid off for a run. 34/1

10.1 Maharaj to Warner, Missing leg! South Africa lose both their reviews within an hour. Too be honest, that always looked like it had turned too much. Maharaj tosses it up outside off and gets it to turn back in sharply. Warner does not account for the turn as he plants his front foot forward and tries to defend it. The ball though misses his bat and hits him on the pad. The South African players put in a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. After a chat with the bowler, Faf goes for the review and the replays show the ball to be missing leg stump. 33/1

Yes, too much turn and Warner is struck on the pad but the appeal is turned down and the South African captain decides to take it upstairs.

Spin introduced very early! Keshav Maharaj to roll his arm over. The wicket is slow, will we see some turn for the spinner?

9.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Just ahead of a length outside off, Khawaja lets it be. 33/1

9.5 V Philander to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, kept out. 33/1

9.4 V Philander to Khawaja, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 33/1

9.3 V Philander to Khawaja, BEATEN! Good use of the angle by the bowler! He comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it slants away from the batsman who plays for the initial line and gets beaten. 33/1

9.2 V Philander to Khawaja, FOUR! A short ball, not very short though on off. Khawaja shuffles across and also picks the length up early. The ball due to the slow surface also sits up to be hit. Usman pulls it through square leg and the ball races away. 33/1

9.1 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on off, pushed towards cover-point where the fielder fumbles and concedes a run. 29/1

8.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 28/1

8.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, De Kock's excitment almost cost South Africa a run there! Morkel bowls it down the leg side. Khawaja seems to have missed his flick as the ball goes to the keeper who not only appeals but also throws it up in the air. The umpire though is not interested and Warner tries to steal a single but Khawaja sends him back. 28/1

8.4 M Morkel to Khawaja, Comes around the wicket and bangs it short and angles it into the batsman. Khawaja ducks under it. 28/1

8.3 M Morkel to Khawaja, FOUR! Elegance! How good does a left-hander look while playing a cover drive! Full and wide outside off, Khawaja leans into it and hits it off the middle through covers and there is no stopping that ball. 28/1

8.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Shorter in length on middle, Khawaja ducks under it. 24/1

8.1 M Morkel to Khawaja, Attacks the stumps and on a length. Khawaja keeps it out. 24/1

7.6 V Philander to Warner, Shorter in length, Warner pushes it towards cover off the back foot. 24/1

7.5 V Philander to D Warner, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman who plays at it with soft hands but gets an outside edge which goes along the ground towards gully. De Bruyn there dives to his right to make a good low stop. 24/1

7.4 V Philander to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 24/1

7.3 V Philander to Warner, Bowls it a little too straight. Warner works it around the corner for a couple. 24/1

7.2 V Philander to Warner, Lands it on a length around middle, Warner defends it back to the bowler. 22/1

7.1 V Philander to Warner, Wide outside off, wanting Warner to go after it. The opener does not do so as he lets it be. 22/1

6.6 M Morkel to Warner, Length around off, Warner pushes it towards the bowler and asks Khawaja to wait. The bowler though is not able to stop it and seeing that Warner goes for a run and completes it. 22/1

6.5 M Morkel to Warner, On a length around off, defended. 21/1

6.4 M Morkel to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 21/1

6.3 M Morkel to Warner, FOUR! Smashed away! Just ahead of a length outside off, offers width. Warner hits it through covers for a boundary. Also Warner now brings up 1000 Test runs against South Africa, he is the 8th Australian to do so. 21/1

6.2 M Morkel to Khawaja, Shorter on leg stump, Usman nudges it towards the leg side for a run. 17/1

6.1 M Morkel to Warner, On the pads, worked through square leg for a run. In fact, it's given as a leg bye. 16/1

5.6 V Philander to Khawaja, Back of a length on off, Khawaja defends it. 15/1

Usman Khawaja makes his way out to the middle.

5.5 V Philander to Bancroft, OUT! Edged and taken! Philander draws first blood and this is beautiful delivery by the pacer. He comes running in and lands it on a length outside off, it swings away further. Bancroft walks way across, exposing his leg and middle stump in attempt to cover the swing. That however brings his downfall as he tries to defend it but the ball takes a faint outside edge to the keeper who takes it with ease. He appeals and the umpire raises his finger. Cameron walks back cheaply and an early wicket for South Africa, just the start they needed. 15/1

5.4 V Philander to Warner, Good timing! Just ahead of a length around off, Warner presses forward and strokes it through covers. The fielder from mid off gives it a chase and pulls it back before it crosses the fence and the batsmen run three. 15/0

5.3 V Philander to Warner, On the off pole, defended. 12/0

5.2 V Philander to Warner, Brave leave! Trusting the bounce there Warner. Good cricket all around, Philander bowls it on a length around off, it shapes back in a touch. Warner first thinks of playing at it but at the very last moment makes a leave and the ball goes just over his off stump. 12/0

5.1 V Philander to Warner, Bowls a rare bad ball as he drifts on the pads, Warner tucks it through backward square leg and bags a brace. 12/0

4.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Behind a length on off, Bancroft stays inside his crease and defends it. 10/0

4.5 M Morkel to C Bancroft, On the stumps and just ahead of a length. Bancroft works it to mid on. 10/0

4.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Follows the full ball with a shorter one, aimed at the body of the batsman who ducks under it. 10/0

4.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Varying his length nicely here! After two good length deliveries, Morkel goes full on off. Bancroft though gets his bat down in time and plays it towards mid off. 10/0

4.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Length ball outside off, Bancroft leaves it alone. 10/0

4.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Back of a length around off, Cameron defends it towards point. 10/0

3.6 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Beautiful! Keep the good balls out and put the bad balls away! Philander bowls it very full this time and pays the price. He is driven down the ground and it results in a boundary. 10/0

3.5 V Philander to Warner, Excellent stuff! Once again on the stumps and on a length. Warner blocks it. 6/0

3.4 V Philander to Warner, Good length again on off, an area where Warner is less comfortable. He defends it by taking one hand off the handle. 6/0

3.3 V Philander to Warner, Philander will constantly hit the good length area and he does so again and on the stumps. Warner keeps it out. 6/0

3.2 V Philander to Warner, On the off stump and pitched on a length. Warner though is solid in defense. 6/0

3.1 V Philander to Warner, Good length on off, defended towards extra covers. 6/0

2.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Short but outside off, Cameron watches it go through to the keeper. 6/0

2.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Fullish on middle, no swing on offer. Bancroft mistimes his drive towards mid on. Morkel is seen bowling on the stumps a lot as he is looking to hit the pads of Cameron. 6/0

2.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Goes back to the line outside off, Bancroft lets it be. 6/0

2.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, One again bowls a similar delivery to the one South Africa reviewed. This time though, Bancroft plays it with a straighter bat as he pushes it towards mid on. 6/0

2.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, FOUR! Morkel errs in line and bowls it on the pads, Bancroft loves it there as he flicks it through backward square leg and the ball races away for the first boundary of the match. 6/0

2.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, A bumper this time, a well-directed one by Morkel. Bancroft ducks under it. 2/0

1.6 V Philander to Warner, Outside off, the batsman need not play at it. 2/0

1.5 V Philander to Warner, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 2/0

1.4 V Philander to D Warner, Fullish on off, Warner drives it nicely but straight to the man at covers. 2/0

1.3 V Philander to C Bancroft, Now Bancroft gets off the mark! Fuller on off, gets some swing away from the batsman. Cameron pushes it through covers for a run. 2/0

1.2 V Philander to Warner, Good running! Once again bowls it on a length around off. Warner taps it towards cover and sets off for a run. The fielder there has a shy at the striker's end but misses. First run for Australia and it is off the bat of Warner. 1/0

1.1 Philander to Warner, Right on the money! Length on off, Warner defends it solidly. 0/0

Vernon Philander will share the new ball with Morkel. Same field for him as well.

0.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Length ball on off, defended to covers. A maiden to begin with by Morkel, also a good one. 0/0

0.5 M Morkel to C Bancroft, Edged but well short! This is really good bowling by Morkel, he bowls it on a length around off. Bancroft tries to defend but gets an outside edge which goes on the bounce to third slip. 0/0

0.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length around middle, worked to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, NOT OUT! Going over! South Africa lose one of their two reviews very, very early. Morkel comes running in and lands it on a length around middle and off. It shapes in a touch. Bancroft tries to flick by planting his front foot across but misses and gets hit high on the pads. The South Africans make a big appeal, Morkel is seen pleading as he feels he has got his man. The umpire though shakes his head. Morkel wants it to be reviewed but du Plessis at first says it is going over but then signals the 'T'. Replays roll in and it shows no inside edge but the ball seems to be bouncing over the stumps. Bancroft survives! 0/0

An early review, in the first over itself, as an appeal for LBW against Bancroft has been turned down. Morkel really likes it and he convinces his captain to take it upstairs. Height can be an issue.

0.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Good line and length! Makes the batsman play as he lands it on a length around off. Bancroft is solid in defense. 0/0

0.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Starts off on a fuller length outside off. The batsman need not play at those and Bancroft does exactly that as he makes a leave. 0/0

