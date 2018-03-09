South Africa vs Australia 2018, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: As It Happened

Getty Images

Commentary (South Africa innings)

South Africa definitely will be the happier of the two sides at the moment. They would have dreaded a long day in the field after the first session but now find themselves batting. Still trail by more than 200 runs but they will back themselves to bat well tomorrow. Their biggest challenge on day 2 will be to deal with the reverse swing and one cannot underestimate the spin of Nathan Lyon either who got ample turn in his only over. Promises to be a riveting contest. Do join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for all the action. Cheers!

Earlier in the day, it was a brave call by Steven Smith to bat under overcast conditions on a fairly fresh pitch designed with grass. As a result, it was a very challenging first hour for the Aussie openers but they weathered the storm and then pressed on the accelerator. That was one phase where the home side was found wanting. But then, they made a resounding comeback all thanks to Kagiso Rabada's magical spell. His wicket of Steven Smith set the cat among the pigeons and the Aussies experienced a mega collapse. They huffed and puffed to 243 after the lower order contributions, 61 runs to be precise by the last two wickets.

Kagiso Rabada, after bagging a fifer, is batting with a strike rate of 121.42! Sorry for that abrupt beginning but it's always a delight to have a bowler performing so well. Coming to South Africa's reply, they did start cautiously but then lost the wicket of the last match centurion, Aiden Markram. Dean Elgar has batted watchfully, putting a couple of bad balls away to the boundary, while the nightwatchman as mentioned above, enjoyed himself out there by hitting four 4s in his short stay of 14 balls. Fair to say, day 1 belongs to one and only Kagiso Rabada!

11.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Sharp spin. Short and landing around off, Elgar covers his stumps and allows it through. Promising signs for the spinner. He will like to exploit it tomorrow. As of now, it's STUMPS ON DAY 1! 39/1

11.5 N Lyon to Elgar, There is turn. Once again landing full on off and spinning away, Elgar takes the bottom hand off as he defends. 39/1

11.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/1

11.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Some away turn again. Elgar gets forward to cover the line and defends. 39/1

Second slip in place.

11.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Turn! Lyon bowls it a bit flat and quicker through the air. It lands on a shortish length around off and turns away. Elgar allows it through. 39/1

11.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted and full outside off, Elgar presses forward and defends it to short cover. 39/1

Here comes the off spinner - Nathan Lyon. A slip and short leg in place.

10.6 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 39/1

10.5 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Back of a length ball outside off, Rabada pushes at it and plays it down to point. More of a bottom edge, it seemed. 39/1

10.4 J Hazlewood to Rabada, FOUR! Another one! Nightwatchman is frustrating the Aussies. Stands tall to a shortish ball and just opens the face of the bat to run it past the gully and point fielders. 39/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Shortish around off, Kagiso sways away from the line of fire. 35/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Rabada, Rabada has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 35/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Rabada, FOUR! Not blocking balls but he is eating out the deficit, he is the modern day nightwatchman. Third boundary for him. He has played a length ball with nice timing and finds the gap at point. 35/1

9.6 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Jumping onto the batsman this time, effort ball, Rabada fends it off and it goes wide of short leg for a run. 31/1

9.5 Pat Cummins to Rabada, FOUR! Shot! Stylish flick shot by Rabada. He leans forward and across to a length ball and nails his shot through mid-wicket for his second boundary. 30/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Angling away from the batsman, on a length, Rabada leaves it alone. 26/1

9.3 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Bouncer around leg, Rabada ducks. Poor him, did the job with the ball and now finds himself in the firing line, trying to protect a batsman. 26/1

9.2 Pat Cummins to Rabada, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 26/1

9.1 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Around leg, Rabada fails to flick and it goes on the leg side off his pads. 26/1

8.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely. 26/1

8.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 26/1

8.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Almost chops it on. A length ball close to the off stump line, a late call by Elgar to leave it but it takes the bottom edge and goes closely past the stumps to the keeper. 26/1

8.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Shortish and outside off, Elgar leaves it in an awkward manner by turning on the back foot. His body was facing the wicketkeeper when Paine collected the ball. 26/1

8.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Fuller in length on off, Dean presses forward and defends it watchfully. 26/1

8.1 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 26/1

Change of ends for Josh Hazlewood.

7.6 Pat Cummins to Rabada, Back of a length delivery outside off, Rabada is a bit late in withdrawing in bat. Eventually does so cleanly. End of a successful over. 26/1

7.5 Pat Cummins to Rabada, FOUR! Wow, that's some way to get off the mark. Cummins switches to round the wicket for the leftie, bowls it too straight and Rabada flicks it over square leg for a boundary. Positive intent, not out there with the mindset to block everything. 26/1

Kagiso Rabada is the nightwatchman.

7.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, OUT! Aiden Markram is a dead duck in front of the stumps. Cummins lands it on a length just around off and gets it to nip back into the batsman. Markram is caught inside the crease as he attempts to defend. Fails to keep it out and is thudded on the pads. They appeal and the finger goes up after some delay. Aiden has a chat with his partner and decides not to opt for the DRS. Pat is absolutely delighted, Australia get a breakthrough with around 15 minutes to go for stumps. Now, the replays are shown and we find three reds in the Hawk Eye. Fair call by Dean. 22/1

7.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, That's a good leave. Pat lands it on a length just outside off. It doesn't bounce enough as it moves back in a shade, Markram covers the line and shoulders arms. 22/0

7.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, This time he targets the stumps and angles it into the batsman, Aiden offers the full face of the bat in defense. 22/0

7.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Starts with a good length delivery outside off, it's pushed on the up to the off side. 22/0

Pat Cummins is introduced into the attack. Same field given to him as well. Three slips and a gully.

6.6 M Starc to Elgar, Good length ball on middle and leg, Elgar turns it on the leg side, not in the gap and screams noooo. 22/0

6.5 M Starc to Markram, On the pads of the batsman, Markram nudges it to mid-wicket and picks up a single. 22/0

6.4 M Starc to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 21/0

6.3 M Starc to Markram, Better this time as he allows the delivery outside off to go to the keeper. Meanwhile, the lights have been switched on. Let's see whether it aids some swing. 21/0

6.2 M Starc to Markram, Starc bowls it too full and too wide outside off, Markram chases it away from his body and keeps it out off the bottom edge. The ball bounces and hits him on the gloves. Should do himself a big favour by not chasing everything away from his body. 21/0

6.1 M Starc to Markram, FOUR! Nicely played! Aiden impressing once again. Doesn't try to hit it too hard. Just offers the full face of the bat to a full ball around off, finds the sweet spot and it screams away down the ground for a boundary. 21/0

5.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Forces the batsman to play at it this time, he drives but finds the point fielder. 17/0

5.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood making Elgar's life easy by not allowing him play at enough balls. Another one too wide outside off and Dean sees it off. 17/0

5.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Bowls it in the channel outside off, Elgar makes an easy leave. 17/0

5.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, There ain't enough visible movement with the new ball. Once again the line ends up being too straight and Markram easily keeps it out to mid-wicket. Finds the gap in the process and switches ends. 17/0

5.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Bowls this one from the wide of the crease but the angle is too much down the leg side. The batsman plays it off his pads but fails to beat mid on who makes a tumbling stop. 16/0

5.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Angles in a length ball on middle, it's defended from the back foot to mid on. 16/0

4.6 M Starc to Elgar, Fullish and around middle and off, Elgar gets forward and defends it towards mid on which is standing quite up than the normal position. 16/0

4.5 M Starc to Elgar, Straighter in line, Elgar tickles it off his pads to square leg. 16/0

4.4 M Starc to Markram, Shortish and outside off, angling away from the batsman, Markram hangs back and plays a delightful punch to deep cover. Takes three. Looks quite confident after his impressive ton in the last Test. 16/0

4.3 M Starc to Markram, Markram has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

4.2 M Starc to Markram, A length ball around off, Markram gets behind the line and blocks it towards mid off. 13/0

4.1 M Starc to Markram, Very full and around middle and off, Markram defends it back off his front foot. 13/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Elgar has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 13/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, FOUR! The bowler probably became too greedy there. He wanted to bowl an outswinger from the middle stump line, that magic delivery. But it didn't move enough and ended up being too full and too straight for the batsman. Elgar cashes in by flicking through mid-wicket for a boundary. 13/0

3.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 9/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Beaten! Good length ball around off, shaping away, Elgar pushes inside the line and misses. 9/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Direct hit but safe! Taps a length ball to covers and crosses quickly to the other end. The fielder scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Elgar is easily in. No need to go upstairs. The replays also confirm that his bat was perfectly planted. 9/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, That's a good delivery. On a length and angling in, Markram tries playing the trajectory but the away movement beats the outside edge of his bat. He has taken the off stump guard and is in a position to leave anything outside his eye line. Was beaten on this delivery because this one seemed to be coming into him. 8/0

2.6 M Starc to Elgar, Bouncer this time, around off, Elgar ducks. 8/0

2.5 M Starc to Elgar, Wide outside off, on a shortish length, Elgar taps it down to point. 8/0

2.4 M Starc to D Elgar, A little bit of extra bounce there as it lands on a length around middle. Elgar tries defending from the crease, the bottom hand comes off the handle and it takes the inside edge, brushes his pads before rolling to backward square leg. 8/0

2.3 M Starc to Elgar, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 8/0

2.2 M Starc to Elgar, FOUR! Starc errs in line, darts it down the leg side and Elgar neatly deflects it off his pads to the fine leg fence. There was a man behind square leg but he had no chance. 8/0

2.1 M Starc to Elgar, Terrific delivery, fullish and angling in on middle, it straightens a shade after kissing the turf, Elgar gets into an ugly turn as he tries to defend. Is squared up but does well to keep it out safely. 4/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Not too much movement, just a hint of it as it lands on a length outside off. Markram has nothing to do with it. 4/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length delivery just outside off, Markram punches it without any timing towards mid off. Didn't middle it properly. 4/0

1.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Gentle hands. Too full in length around off, Dean drops it with soft hands towards covers and scampers across to the other end. 4/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to D Elgar, Pitches it full and around off, Elgar is drawn forward as he pushes it out to mid off. 3/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This one is too wide outside off to test the batsman. Elgar can leave those all day. 3/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Away first ball, Markram. Taps a length ball to the right of the cover fielder and pinches a single. 3/0

Josh Hazlewood to operate from the other end. Three slips and a gully in place.

0.6 M Starc to Elgar, On a length around off, it's blocked from the crease to end the first over. 2/0

0.5 M Starc to Elgar, Keeps it full and outside off, Elgar shoulders arms. 2/0

0.4 M Starc to Elgar, South Africa are away! It's full and outside off, Elgar drives and finds the gap at cover-point. Good enough for a couple. 2/0

0.3 M Starc to Elgar, Spears in a full ball again, a little too straight from Starc, Elgar clips it off his pads but finds the square leg fielder. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Elgar, This one is bowled wide outside off, Elgar has an easy leave to make. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to D Elgar, Full and swinging around off, Elgar tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 0/0

First Published: March 9, 2018, 1:17 PM IST