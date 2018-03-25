South Africa vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights - As It Happened

South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Shaun Marsh (image: Reuters)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Right then, this Test match has ended but it has left us with many unwanted memories. Australian cricket is in doldrums and the coming days are going to be really tough for them. How they come out of this remains to be seen. There isn't much gap between this Test and the fourth one. It starts on the 30th of March in Johannesburg. South Africa will be eyeing their first Test series win against Australia at home since 1970. Will be a great contest, hopefully. Do join us at 1000 local (0800 GMT) for all the action. Until then, goodbye and cheers. Play fair in life, folks!

South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, says it was a power packed performance as they took 10 wickets for the last 60 runs. Reckons it was a matter of one or two wickets before they can run through the batting line-up. Mentions the nature of the Tests have been such that there are runs for the first 30-40 overs but once the ball starts reversing wickets start coming. Credits the way Morkel and Maharaj bowled. He says the boys were very motivated especially after the loss in the first Test. Ends by saying they will come out all guns blazing in the last game and try and put the pressure on the Aussies.

Man of the Match, Morne Morkel, says It is an amazing moment for him. Admits he gave his all and is very happy with his performance. States he kept working on his fitness and put his hand up and delivered the goods. Ends by saying he is delighted to enter the 300-wicket club.

Australia stand-in skipper, Tim Paine, says it has been a horrible 24 hours for them. He would like to take the opportunity and apologize to their fans. Admits the last session was really bad for them as they were very disappointing with the bat. Reckons they did have their chances but could never come on top. He believes they have enough time to put everything behind and come fighting in the next game.

Chasing 430, the Australian openers weathered the storm against the new ball and provided a fine start. But a moment of brilliance by Faf du Plessis opened the floodgates. His direct hit removed Cameron Bancroft and from thereon, it was a great fall for Australia. From 57/0 to 107 all out, it has to be one of the worst collapses ever in their cricketing history. Morne Morkel with match figures of 9/110 utilized the conditions and his height to generate good bounce and posed serious threat in both innings. This is also the second biggest win for South Africa against Australia in Tests (by runs) and they deserve every bit of this success.

Returning to cricket again, it was a subdued morning today. Tim Paine led Australia on the park but their energy was visibly very low as they went through the motions. South Africa sensed the opportunity and seized it. They capitalized on some ordinary bowling and went on to set a mammoth target for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece and the off spinner also completed 300 wickets in Tests.

Over to Day 3! Once again the Proteas enjoyed a good outing where they gained a 56-run lead and then batted with a lot of purpose. Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers showed their class and they looked set to run away with the game. Then came the controversial moment where Cameron Bancroft was caught on the cameras tampering with the ball. Later he admitted it and skipper Steven Smith went on to say in the press conference that their leadership was aware of this plan. For this, he has been banned for a Test match along with losing 100 percent of his match fees. The real culprit though gets away from any ban and bags three demerits point.

Let's talk about the game first and not the controversy. It was turning out to be one heck of a Test match. On the first day, Dean Elgar and company delivered with the bat but then Pat Cummins' deadly spell brought the visiting team back in the contest. The script remained the same on Day 2 when the home team once again enjoyed a couple of sessions only to get frustrated by the 9th wicket partnership between Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon. Courtesy that, the game nearly remained in balance with South Africa having their noses just in front.

All over! South Africa taken an unassailable lead in the 4-match Test series. Smiles all around in the Protea camp. Now, the Australian players step out of their dressing room and are congratulating the home team. Morne Morkel who is on the last pit stop of his career is leading his team off the park. Tremendous effort from the big man, take a bow!

39.4 M Morkel to Hazlewood, OUT! Morkel gets a fifer, his 8th fifer in Tests! He finishes with 9 wickets in the match. Bangs it in short on middle, Hazlewood attempts the upper cut one more time. They have a man for him at fly slip and he falls into the trap this time. He hits it towards him. Philander there runs across, comes a little forward and then takes the catch going down on his knees. The South Africans are up and running in celebration as they have WON BY 322 RUNS! 107/10

39.3 M Morkel to Hazlewood, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 107/9

39.2 M Morkel to Hazlewood, FOUR BYES! Short and this one takes off the surface. Josh goes for the upper cut but misses. The keeper behind the stumps can't stop it and it goes down and into the fence yet again. 107/9

39.1 M Morkel to J Hazlewood, FOUR! Up and over! Short ball outside off, Hazlewood goes for the upper cut. There is a fly slip for him as he played this shot a lot in the first innings. He though plays it away from that fielder and finds the fence. 103/9

38.6 K Maharaj to Paine, FOUR! Paine wanted a run but he gets a boundary. He though won't be happy about it. Goes down on one knee and plays the paddle sweep. He gets a good meat of bat on it and it races away to the fine leg fence. 99/9

38.5 K Maharaj to Paine, CLOSE SHAVE! Flatter and outside off, it comes in with the arm. Paine goes for the cut but is beaten in flight as the ball goes agonizingly close past the off pole. 95/9

38.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Floats it up on middle, driven back to the bowler. 95/9

38.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 95/9

38.2 K Maharaj to Paine, NOT OUT! Yes, it has pitched outside leg. Good use of the review by Paine. He survives to fight on. Maharaj tosses it up around leg, it turns away towards off after landing. Paine tries to flick but is beaten by the spin. It hits his back pad and the players appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Paine reviews. Time for the replays and the Hawk Eye shows it to be pitching well outside leg. 95/9

Have South Africa won it? Paine has been given out LBW but he reviews straightaway. Pitching might be an issue there.

38.1 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Hazlewood gets a single from the first ball! Maharaj tosses it up outside off, Josh goes for the slog sweep but mistimes it towards long on for a run. 95/9

37.6 M Morkel to Paine, Short and wide outside off, Paine goes for the cut but misses. 94/9

37.5 M Morkel to Paine, Good length on off, Paine defends it solidly. 94/9

37.4 M Morkel to Paine, Fuller on middle, worked across the line towards mid-wicket. 94/9

37.3 M Morkel to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine guides it to gully. 94/9

37.2 M Morkel to Paine, On a length around off, left alone. 94/9

37.1 M Morkel to Paine, On the pads, worked around the corner but does not take the run. 94/9

36.6 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 94/9

Josh Hazlewood walks out to the middle. He is the last man for Australia.

36.5 K Maharaj to Lyon, OUT! No, the dive has not saved Lyon! Nathan just like Holder in the World Cup qualifier final earlier in the day bags a diamond duck. Maharaj floats it up on off, Paine taps it towards covers and calls for a quick run as he wanted to keep strike. They go for it and Bavuma at covers it quick to the ball. He fires a throw to the keeper who whips the bails off. The players appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. The South African fielders were not looking too confident but the replays roll in and it shows the dive has not saved Lyon. The evening keeps on getting better for the Proteas, just one wicket away now. 94/9

A run out appeal against Lyon and they have taken it upstairs. The South Africans are not confident. The dive must have saved Lyon.

36.4 K Maharaj to Paine, Slower through the air on off, Paine lunges forward and defends it. 94/8

36.3 K Maharaj to Paine, Very full on off, hit back to the bowler. 94/8

36.2 K Maharaj to Paine, Tosses it up on middle, eases it to mid on. 94/8

36.1 K Maharaj to Paine, Full on the pads, worked towards mid-wicket. 94/8

Nathan Lyon is the next man in.

35.6 M Morkel to M Starc, OUT! The short ball does the trick and Morkel is breathing fire out there. He has got his fourth. This was coming, to be honest. A bumper, a well-directed one. Starc tries to keep it out but the ball hits the gloves and lobs up to Markram at short leg who takes an easy catch. Starc himself has done this to many batsmen and it's the case of getting a taste of his own medicine. Two wickets away now South Africa. 94/8

35.5 M Morkel to Starc, Morkel goes short again but Starc is right behind the line of the delivery and blocks it out. 94/7

35.4 Morkel to Starc, BOOM! Right on the helmet! Short and aimed at the helmet! Starc goes for the pull but misses. The ball hits him on the helmet and falls beside the pitch. Good gesture by Morkel as he walks up to him and asks whether he is okay. Starc says he is fine, he takes his helmet off. The physio is out and Starc is seen sipping a bottle of water. 94/7

35.3 M Morkel to Starc, In the air... but no fielder can get to it. Short again on middle, Starc tries to defend it but it hits the top of the handle and lobs on the pitch. Markram from short leg dives full stretch but can't get to it. 94/7

35.2 M Morkel to Starc, BEAUTY! On a length outside off, it straightens after pitching. Starc tries to defend but gets beaten. 94/7

35.1 Morkel to Starc, Full and outside off, Starc hits it back past the bowler. Some good fielding ensures the batsmen only run two. 94/7

34.6 K Maharaj to Paine, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 92/7

34.5 K Maharaj to Starc, Floats it up on off, it turns back in sharply. Starc tries to defend it but the ball goes off the inner half, past the short leg fielder and towards square leg for a run. 92/7

34.4 K Maharaj to Starc, Fires it on off, Starc keeps it out. 91/7

34.3 K Maharaj to Starc, Tosses it up on off, driven towards covers. 91/7

34.2 K Maharaj to Starc, Flatter on off, kept out off the back foot. 91/7

34.1 K Maharaj to Paine, A chance of a run out but no harm done! Maharaj tosses it up on middle, Paine drives it towards mid on and sets off for a run. Rabada there is quick to the ball but fires a wild throw at the non-striker's end. A single completed. 91/7

33.6 M Morkel to Starc, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 90/7

33.5 M Morkel to Starc, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 90/7

33.4 M Morkel to M Starc, Short again, Starc tries to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his body. 90/7

33.3 M Morkel to Starc, FOUR! No hat-trick but runs off it. Full and on off, Starc leans into it and drives it uppishly but away from the fielder at mid off for a boundary. 90/7

Mitchell Starc comes out to the middle. He will be facing the hat-trick ball. The second bowler today to be on a hat-trick.

33.2 Morkel to Pat Cummins, OUT! Up goes the index finger. The original decision stands and a mighty roar goes around the stadium. Two-in-two for Morkel! Touch and go call, and there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the on-field call. South Africa are now just three wickets away. Cummins gets an absolute snorter first up. A bumper aimed right at the head of the batsman. Cummins tries to fend at it by taking his eyes off the ball. The ball seems to have taken the gloves and it lobs into the hands of Elgar at gully. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Cummins straightaway reviews. Time for the replays which at first show it to be hitting the lower part of the arm guard. But on zooming, it's brought to our attention that the ball might have been touching the wristband which was hiding under the arm guard. A very close call and this much evidence the third umpire felt was enough to stay with the onfield decision. Cummins has been given the marching orders and the end is nigh for Australia. 86/7

Cummins has been given out caught but he reviews straightaway. He has reviewed so immediately that it gives you a feeling he has not edged it or gloved it. The South Africans are already celebrating though. Lets' see...

Pat Cummins makes his way out to the middle.

33.1 M Morkel to M Marsh, OUT! Another one bites the dust! South Africa can sniff a victory today. Morkel gets another. He bangs a short ball around off, the ball just does not arrive. Marsh is early into the pull shot and it goes off the toe end towards AB de Villiers who moves swiftly from third slip and takes a good catch diving forward. The home side is ecstatic and they need only 4 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. 86/6

32.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, A dipping full toss on the pads, Marsh flicks it fine towards fine leg. There is no fielder there and poor Morne Morkel who just bowled an over has to run behind the ball from square leg. He does well and saves a run for his side. 86/5

32.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 83/5

32.4 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Gives it air on off, turning away. Marsh lunges forward to keep it out but the ball takes the edge and goes to backward point. 83/5

32.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 83/5

32.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Slower through the air on off, Marsh plants his front foot forward and guides it to point. 83/5

32.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, A loopy ball on off, Marsh drives it towards covers who makes a good stop. 83/5

31.6 M Morkel to Paine, Fullish outside off, Paine need not play at those. 83/5

31.5 M Morkel to Paine, Fuller on off, Paine times it to the man at short covers. 83/5

31.4 M Morkel to Paine, Outside off, the batsman leaves it. 83/5

31.3 M Morkel to Paine, That is a fine, fine delivery! Pretty much unplayable! On a length and angling into the batsman. Paine lunges forward to defend it but is beaten by the away swing. 83/5

31.2 M Morkel to Paine, Hits the length hard on off, Paine rocks back and solidly defends it. 83/5

31.1 M Morkel to Paine, Lands it on a length around off, Paine keeps it out off the back foot. 83/5

30.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Good stop! Shorter and quicker on off, Marsh rocks back and slices it towards short third man. Philander there dives to his left and stops it. Saved a certain boundary there. 83/5

30.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 83/5

30.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Not such a great delivery, short and outside off, Marsh goes back and punches it to the man at covers. 83/5

30.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tosses it up on off, Marsh keeps it out. 83/5

30.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Good shot! Floats it around off, it turns away slightly. Marsh plants his front foot ahead and square drives it through the off side for a boundary. 83/5

30.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Tossed up on off, driven to the man at covers. 79/5

29.6 M Morkel to Paine, On a good length outside off, another leave made by Tim Paine to end a successful over. 79/5

29.5 M Morkel to Paine, Good length delivery outside off, shaping away, Tim shoulders arms. 79/5

29.4 M Morkel to Tim Paine, FOUR! Gets off the mark first ball. Receives a short ball targeted at him, he though has taken his eyes off the ball, still manages to time and place his pull shot superbly. It races through square leg and finds the fence. 79/5

The acting skipper Tim Paine makes his way out in the middle.

29.3 M Morkel to Smith, OUT! Morkel has got Smith again and is all smiles! Almost the replica of his dismissal in the first innings. He delivers a back of a length ball outside off, Smith camps back to punch it through the line but does so off the outside edge. It flies straight to Elgar at gully who makes no mistake. The umpire asks him to wait as he wants to check for the no ball but Morkel is fine with his landing, the replays show. Steven Smith returns with his head down and the crowd booing him. Australia have now lost half their side and are staring down the barrel. Can South Africa earn a win today itself? 75/5

29.2 M Morkel to Smith, Fuller and around off, driven through the line but straight to the cover fielder. 75/4

29.1 M Morkel to Smith, Starts the spell with a good length ball outside off, Smith allows it through. 75/4

Morne Morkel returns in the attack, replacing Rabada. He dismissed Steven Smith in the first innings and would be looking to remove him yet again.

28.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Good pace from Maharaj, this one is nicely flighted at 82 kph and lands full around middle, Marsh defends towards covers. 75/4

28.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Leans forward to a full ball and defends it to the off side. 75/4

28.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! That's a good shot! Short and around off, Marsh rocks back to make room and hammers it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. It's important to put the bad balls away to avoid building unnecessary pressure. 75/4

28.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Arm ball around off, skidding back in, Marsh goes on the back foot and defends it to the off side. 71/4

28.2 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Loopy and around off, spinning away, Marsh once again drives it straight to covers. 71/4

28.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated full ball on off, Marsh gets forward and pushes it with an angled bat to covers. 71/4

27.6 K Rabada to Smith, On a length outside off, Smith strides forward to cover the stumps and leaves it alone. 71/4

27.5 K Rabada to Smith, SIX! A top edge and it has gone all the way for a biggie. Rabada pitches it short and just outside off, Smith this time decides to wheel a pull shot but fails to control it. It flies behind the keeper and clears the rope too. A risky shot as he had to fetch it from outside off. 71/4

27.4 K Rabada to Smith, Goes wider of the crease and lands it on a length outside off, Smith is content in letting it go. 65/4

27.3 K Rabada to Smith, Another delivery in the channel outside off, it's been left alone with ease. For the moment, he is too wide from the batsman, needs to make Smith play. 65/4

27.2 K Rabada to Smith, Shortish and outside off, Smith allows it through. 65/4

27.1 K Rabada to Smith, Way wide outside off, almost as if the bowler lost control, Smith though keeps his composure and allows it through. 65/4

26.6 K Maharaj to M Marsh, Leans forward to defend but it takes a little outside edge and rolls on the off side. 65/4

26.5 K Maharaj to M Marsh, FOUR! Finds the gap this time. Flighted and full around off, Marsh nicely gets forward and drills it through covers for a cracking boundary. This will ease some nerves. 65/4

26.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Too full and around off, driven through the line but straight to the cover fielder. 61/4

26.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, An arm ball, not read by Marsh. He gets forward and then leaves it alone only to find it going very closely past the off stump. 61/4

26.2 K Maharaj to Smith, Loopy and full, around off, Smith gets forward and drives it back past the diving bowler. Morkel gets across to his right from mid off to stop the ball and they rotate the strike in the meantime. 61/4

26.1 K Maharaj to Marsh, Flighted and full around off, it's driven down to mid off and the fielder is a bit deep. They take a quick single. 60/4

25.6 K Rabada to Smith, Shortish and around off, jagging back in, Smith goes on the back foot and blocks it safely. 59/4

25.5 K Rabada to Smith, Keeping it wide outside off and Smith has no intentions to play those. 59/4

Rabada speeds in but before hitting his delivery stride he loses the ball.

25.4 K Rabada to Smith, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 59/4

25.3 K Rabada to Smith, Back of a length delivery outside off, left alone. 59/4

25.2 K Rabada to Smith, Another delivery in the channel outside off, Smith has nothing to do with it. 59/4

25.1 K Rabada to Smith, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Smith covers the line and leaves it alone. 59/4

24.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, Another forward defense offered by Mitchell to end a very successful over, a double-wicket maiden. 59/4

24.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, Full flighted ball on off, defended back off the front foot. 59/4

24.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 59/4

24.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, No hat-trick! Flatter full ball on off, Marsh defends it back watchfully. 59/4

Mitchell Marsh replaces his elder brother and will face the hat-trick ball. Two slips, a short leg and silly point in place. The crowd is very much involved now.

24.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, OUT! What is happening out there! Crazy scenes. Two in two for Keshav Maharaj as Marsh departs for a golden duck. Another tossed up ball landing outside off, 85 kph, it spins and bounces back into the left-hander as Marsh goes inside the crease to defend. But it shoots up to kiss his gloves and lobs towards short leg. Markram positioned there reacts quickly to his right and dives to take a terrific catch. In a matter of minutes, Australia have lost four wickets. 59/4

Shaun Marsh walks in next.

24.1 K Maharaj to U Khawaja, OUT! It's a procession now... Maharaj among the wickets and Khawaja's sorry technique against the spinners once again gets exposed. A loopy full ball landing outside off, turning back in a hint, Usman commits himself forward in defense but it takes the outside edge and flies behind. AB de Villiers comes up with another sharp catch at first slip, good reflexes and he straightaway runs in joy. Australia need 371 runs for a win but the figure which looks more likely to achieve is 7 wickets for South Africa. 59/3

23.6 K Rabada to Smith, Big movement back into the batsman from a good length outside off, Smith offers no shot and takes it on the thigh pad. A wicket maiden! 59/2

23.5 K Rabada to Smith, Shortish on off, defended solidly. 59/2

23.4 K Rabada to Smith, Bouncer this time, not testing the batsman enough. An easy leave for Steven and de Kock jumps to collect the ball. 59/2

23.3 K Rabada to Smith, On a good length outside off, Smith plays inside the line, soft hands and the edge doesn't carry to the slip region. 59/2

23.2 K Rabada to Smith, Lands it on a length around off, angling in sharply, Smith stays back and defends it. 59/2

Skipper Steven Smith walks in next, amidst boos, as expected.

23.1 K Rabada to Warner, OUT! This is a big one! Rabada has picked up a huge wicket now, good catch by AB de Villiers. South Africa are absolutely delighted. He really has looked lethal in this spell. This is now the fourth time in the series that Rabada has dismissed Warner. He angles across a short of a length delivery outside off, the southpaw opens the face of the bat in an attempt to find the gap between backward point and gully but fails to keep it down. To his bad luck, it has gone straight towards AB de Villiers at gully where he goes down low to catch it. AB straightaway points at the bowler. Maybe, that was a plan. They set up Warner. He was playing that shot quite well until now and South Africa played on his strength to get rid of him. Job well done. 59/2

22.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. End of an exciting over. 59/1

22.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 59/1

22.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up ball on off, spinning in, it's defended on the leg side. 58/1

22.3 K Maharaj to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 58/1

22.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Oohhh...this one has beaten the outside edge. Warner leans forward to defend, thinking it will spin back into him but it skids through to beat the outside edge. Once again de Kock fumbles while collecting the ball. 58/1

22.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Stumping chance missed? Yup, it is. Although a tough one because of the deflection. Warner comes charging down the track to a flighted ball, tries swinging his bat at it but misses. It brushes his pads and goes behind. Quinton de Kock fails to collect it first time and then tries to flick it onto the stumps in the second go. Misses the stumps but by then Davey was well in. Surely a chance has gone begging. 58/1

21.6 K Rabada to Khawaja, This one is wide outside off and it's an easy leave for Khawaja. 58/1

21.5 K Rabada to Khawaja, One more brave leave by the southpaw. Too close to the off stump as he passes. Probing lines by Rabada. 58/1

21.4 K Rabada to Khawaja, Good leave. A length around off, angling away, Khawaja knows his off stumps and makes the leave. 58/1

21.3 K Rabada to Khawaja, Strange way to defend it. Extra bounce around off, Khawaja is unsure as he stays back to defend. But then he tries removing his bat. Fails to do so in time and it hits the middle of his willow. 58/1

21.2 K Rabada to Khawaja, Shortish around off, played down towards mid-wicket. 58/1

21.1 K Rabada to Khawaja, Good length delivery on middle and off, it's defended off the back foot. 58/1

20.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Once again helped on the leg side but straight to the fielder. End of a successful over for South Africa. 58/1

20.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up ball on off, worked with the spin to mid-wicket. 58/1

20.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 58/1

20.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Warner has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 58/1

20.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Goes on the back foot and works it with the spin to mid-wicket for a run. 58/1

Usman Khawaja is the new batsman.

20.1 K Maharaj to Bancroft, OUT! Well short of the crease! The crowd roars and then boos for Bancroft. Finally, South Africa have managed to get a breakthrough and it's their skipper who has provided them that. A flighted full ball outside off, Warner advances down the track and drives it to the right of the cover fielder. He wants the single but his partner is a bit hesitant in taking off. That extra second seems to have cost him his wicket. Also, the brilliance of du Plessis. The way he attacked the ball and scored a direct hit was just outstanding. Credit to de Kock as well, as he didn't collect the throw and allows it through his gloves, judging it well that it's heading towards the stumps. The ball meets the wickets, they appeal and the square leg umpire goes upstairs. Just one replay is enough to rule Cameron out. Australia lose their first wicket. 57/1

Bull's eye by Faf du Plessis. Cameron Bancroft is in danger here. The South Africans are celebrating. They are looking very sure. The square leg umpire has gone upstairs. Let's find out.

19.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, A rising delivery from a length around middle and leg, Bancroft gets back and taps it down safely on the leg side. 57/0

19.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, A length ball angling into the batsman, Bancroft covers the line and blocks it to the off side. 57/0

19.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Excellent delivery. On back of a length outside off and shaping away, Bancroft stands back to play at it but gets beaten. Good pace, good energy shown by KG! 57/0

19.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Bouncer to keep the batsman on the back foot, Bancroft ducks. 57/0

19.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Once again Bancroft pushes inside the line and gets a little bit of an outside edge. Not carrying to gully. 57/0

19.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Straightening from the pitch, around off, Bancroft pushes at it indecisively and misses. 57/0

18.6 K Maharaj to Warner, FOUR! Drilled away! Use of the feet again by Warner to cut down the spin and then he drills it right through the gap at covers for a boundary. He tried to do that twice earlier in the over but didn't succeed. 57/0

18.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Spinning in from around off, Warner defends it by getting forward. 53/0

18.4 K Maharaj to Warner, Uppish but short! Loopy full ball outside off, Warner drives it through the line, a bit of a mishit and it nearly carries to the fielder at covers. Faf is the one standing and his dive wasn't enough. 53/0

18.3 K Maharaj to Warner, A little bit of shimmy down the track by Warner as he tries to defend. Fails to put bat on ball and they appeal. Nothing from the umpire. 53/0

18.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Flighted and turning in, Warner defends it off his front foot. 53/0

18.1 K Maharaj to Warner, Tossed up delivery wide outside off, Warner reaches out for it and drives it to covers, not in the gap. 53/0

17.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Shortish and outside off, Bancroft leaves it at the last moment. 53/0

17.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. 53/0

17.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Another delivery angling into the batsman, Bancroft plays it down square of the wicket on the off side. 53/0

17.3 K Rabada to C Bancroft, FOUR! Fortunate boundary for Bancroft! A full length ball tailing back into the batsman from outside off, Bancroft tries to drive it through the line but gets a thick inside edge past the stumps and keeper for a boundary at fine leg. 50 up for Australia! 53/0

17.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Beaten! That's more like it. Rabada hurls it on a back of a length just around off, zipping off the surface, Bancroft is forced to play at it and he gets beaten. 49/0

17.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Starts with a fuller length ball angled into the batsman, Bancroft leans forward and across to flick it towards mid-wicket. 49/0

Kagiso Rabada to operate from the other end.

16.6 K Maharaj to Warner, Uses his feet on this occasion to smother the spin and pushes it right back to the bowler. Good over by Maharaj! 49/0

16.5 K Maharaj to Warner, Loopy and outside off, Warner strides forward and pushes it with an angled bat to point. 49/0

16.4 K Maharaj to D Warner, Drags his length back this time and Warner immediately gets back with the pull shot. Hits it over mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs. 49/0

16.3 K Maharaj to Warner, Goes on the back foot and helps it with the spin to mid-wicket, finds the fielder. 47/0

16.2 K Maharaj to Warner, Spinning back in from around off, Warner defends it much better this time, from the middle of the bat. 47/0

16.1 K Maharaj to Warner, With a slip and short leg in place, Maharaj starts with a flighted full ball around off, turning in a bit, Warner gets forward to defend and gets it away from the inner half of the bat. 47/0

All in readiness for the last session. 35 overs left in the day's play and the players are making their way out. So far, so good from the Aussies but they have a longgggg way to go. South Africa are beginning with the spin of Keshav Maharaj. Interesting move. He was below par in the last innings, let's see how he fares this time...

...DAY 4, THIRD SESSION...

So after a sluggish effort in the field by Australia, they have come out fighting with the bat. After bundling out South Africa quickly in the second session, they had to bat out an hour before the Tea break with a target of 430. Warner and Bancroft survived the testing spells from Philander and Rabada in which they copped a few blows. But once they were through that, they found it easy to score and head wicket-less into the break. However, it is still an uphill task for them, they will look to set short goals and take one session at a time. Join us for the third and the final session of the day in a while.

15.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, PEACH! Lovely delivery to bowl on the last ball before Tea! On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 47/0

15.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Wide outside off, left alone. 47/0

15.4 M Morkel to Warner, Times it beautifully! Length ball on off, Warner punches it through the off side. It beats the diving cover fielder but Bavuma from mid off gives it a chase and saves a run. 47/0

15.3 M Morkel to Warner, On a length around off, Warner lunges forward and defends it confidently. 44/0

15.2 M Morkel to Warner, On a length around middle, Warner pushes it back towards the bowler. 44/0

15.1 M Morkel to Warner, Back of a length, bowled at the stumps. Warner defends it solidly. 44/0

14.6 V Philander to Bancroft, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 44/0

14.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Full and wide outside off, the batsman shoulders his arms to it. 44/0

14.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Outside off, left alone. 44/0

14.3 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner punches it through the off side. Elgar gives it a chase and saves a run for his team. 44/0

14.2 V Philander to Warner, Outside the off stump, Warner makes a leave. 41/0

14.1 V Philander to Warner, Length ball on off, Warner keeps it out. 41/0

13.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, Down the leg side, Bancroft misses the flick and the ball goes into the hands of the keeper. It should be Tea but due to the loss of overs yesterday they have extended 10 minutes in this session. 41/0

13.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Outside edge beaten! How many times have we seen this till now? On a length around off, it first angles in but then leaves the batsman after pitching. Cameron tries to defend but gets beaten. 41/0

13.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, This time he times it even better than the last shot but only gets two. Fuller and outside off. Bancroft strokes it through covers for a brace. 41/0

13.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length around off, kept out. 39/0

13.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, Nicely timed! Fuller on off, Cameron lunges forward and times it through covers. He has not hit it well enough to get a boundary but does get two. He moves onto 20. 39/0

13.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, Shorter in length outside off, Cameron plays inside the line and lets it go. 37/0

12.6 V Philander to Warner, BEAUTY to end the over! On a length around off, shapes away from the batsman. Warner plays inside the line and gets beaten. 37/0

12.5 V Philander to D Warner, Another edge but well short! On a length around off, it shapes away. Warner tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce to third slip. 37/0

12.4 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on off, pushed towards cover. 37/0

12.3 V Philander to Warner, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 37/0

12.2 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Almost the same region, not the same shot though! This was off the back foot to a ball which is slightly shorter outside off. Warner guides it past the fielder diving at backward point and the ball races away. Back-to-back boundaries. 393 more needed. 37/0

12.1 V Philander to Warner, FOUR! Welcome back Philander! On a length outside off, Warner uses the pace, opens the face of the bat and guides it down towards the third man fence for a boundary. 33/0

Vernon Philander is back on.

11.6 M Morkel to Bancroft, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 29/0

11.5 M Morkel to Bancroft, Well left again! Watchful by Cameron. On a length outside off, he could have cut it but leaves it alone. 29/0

11.4 M Morkel to Bancroft, Behind a length outside off, Cameron leaves it alone. Good carry towards the keeper as he takes it above his head. 29/0

11.3 M Morkel to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Bancroft defends it onto the ground. 29/0

11.2 M Morkel to Bancroft, That came back in too! There are some deliveries which are misbehaving! On a length around off, it comes back in. Cameron misses as he tries to flick and is hit near the box. 29/0

11.1 M Morkel to Bancroft, On a length outside off, left alone. 29/0

10.6 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on off, defended. 29/0

10.5 K Rabada to D Warner, FOUR! Top shot! A short ball on middle, Warner this time picks it up over the mid-wicket region and the ball races away. 29/0

10.4 K Rabada to Warner, Got this one right! On a length around off, makes good use of the angle as he slants it across. Warner tries to defend but gets beaten. 25/0

Misses his run up again, third time in this over.

10.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Short on middle, the commentator on air feels he missed his run up again. Cameron drops it towards mid-wicket for a quick run. 25/0

Rabada misses his run up and pulls out for the second time in succession.

10.2 K Rabada to D Warner, Bowls it from wide of the crease and lands it on middle, it jags back in. Warner gets an inside edge which hits his pad and lobs towards square leg for a run. Once again had there been a short leg, it would have been a sitter for him. Rabada should be asking for one as he is getting the ball to come back in. 24/0

10.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Shorter in length on middle, Cameron nudges it towards square leg for a run. 23/0

9.6 M Morkel to Warner, Length on off, defended. End of a good first over by Morkel, created a chance but it was a tough one. 22/0

9.5 M Morkel to Warner, Good length again on middle, kept out. 22/0

9.4 M Morkel to Warner, Shorter in length and on the body of the batsman. Warner tries to nudge on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. The ball takes a soft leading edge back towards the bowler. 22/0

9.3 M Morkel to Warner, Back of a length on off, Warner defends it. 22/0

9.2 M Morkel to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 22/0

9.1 M Morkel to Warner, Almost struck on his first ball! That was just out of the reach of the fielder at mid off. Morkel lands it on a length around off, it takes off after pitching. Was that due to the pitch or because of Morkel's height we do not know. However, Warner first goes for the drive but then tries to pull out of it. He is too late in doing so as the ball hits the middle and balloons towards extra cover. Markram there runs to his right, dives with a hand stretched out but can't get to it. Two taken by the batsmen. 22/0

Morne Morkel is into the attack.

8.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, BEATEN! Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the batsman. Bancroft plays inside the line and gets beaten. 20/0

8.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Good length outside off stump, Cameron makes a leave. 20/0

8.4 K Rabada to Warner, Once again on the pads, Warner flicks it fine towards fine leg for a run. 20/0

8.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On middle stump, Bancroft flicks it through square leg for a run. 19/0

8.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Down the leg side again, Cameron misses the flick. Had it been a one day game the umpire would have signaled a wide. 18/0

8.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it on the pads, Bancroft likes it there as he flicks it fine down the leg side and the ball races away. 412 more needed. 18/0

7.6 V Philander to Warner, On a length around off, Warner keeps it out. 14/0

7.5 V Philander to Bancroft, On the pads, worked towards fine leg for a run. 14/0

7.4 V Philander to Bancroft, On middle, pushed towards mid on. 13/0

7.3 V Philander to Bancroft, Loose very loose by Bancroft. This was bowled on a length outside off, it swung away further. Bancroft goes after it away from his body and gets beaten. 13/0

7.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length outside off, guided towards point. 13/0

7.1 V Philander to C Bancroft, EDGED BUT WELL SHORT! On a length outside off, it shapes away. Bancroft tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes on the bounce into the hands of ABD who dives in front from first slip to take it. 13/0

6.6 K Rabada to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 13/0

6.5 K Rabada to Warner, A rash shot by Warner! Yes, it was short but it was outside off. Warner tries to drag his pull but misses. 13/0

6.4 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on middle, blocked. 13/0

6.3 K Rabada to Warner, On a length around leg stump, Warner tries to work it on the leg side but is beaten by the outswing as the ball hits him high on the thigh pad. 13/0

6.2 K Rabada to Warner, Shorter in length on middle, kept out. 13/0

6.1 K Rabada to Warner, Back of a length on middle, defended. 13/0

5.6 V Philander to Bancroft, Ends the over with another outswinger but Bancroft keeps it out. 13/0

5.5 V Philander to Bancroft, Well bowled! On a length around off, it shapes away. Cameron is beaten as he tries to defend. This is how Philander set him up in the first innings away, away, away and then brought one back in. Be ready for it Cameron. 13/0

5.4 V Philander to Bancroft, Driven towards the mid off region. 13/0

5.3 V Philander to Bancroft, On middle, worked through square leg for a brace. 13/0

There is a problem with the ball. Usage of another sandpaper? No, it is just the shape as the gauge is out. The umpires have termed it as fine and Philander will have to continue.

5.2 V Philander to Bancroft, On a length around off, Bancroft keeps it out. 11/0

5.1 V Philander to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner strokes it through covers. The ball races away through covers, not for a boundary but for three. First runs off Philander. 11/0

4.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery to end the over on off. Cameron defends it. 8/0

4.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, FOUR! What a response! Somehow survived through the tough period and then gets a bad ball. A half-volley outside off. Bancroft makes the bowler pay as he drives this through covers and the ball races away. 8/0

4.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, What bowling, what atmosphere and credit to the Australian batsman as they are also fighting it out. On a length around off, comes into the batsman. Bancroft tries to clip it on the leg side but misses to get hit near the box. 4/0

4.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, Now a bouncer! Varying his length nicely. Bancroft though ducks under it. 4/0

4.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, BEATEN! This is just brilliant stuff from the two. The last ball came in and this leaves the batsman. On a length around off, it shapes away. Bancroft need not play at those but is drawn into the shot. Luckily for him he gets beaten. 4/0

4.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, OUCH! That will surely hurt! On a length around off, it jags back in. Bancroft tries to defend but the ball misses the inner half and hits him near the elbow. He is showing no pain but that must surely be hurting. 4/0

3.6 V Philander to Warner, Oohh! A stinger to end the over! On the shorter side, shoots off the surface. Warner is hit on the gloves as he tries to defend. Another maiden by Philander. 4/0

3.5 V Philander to Warner, Giving nothing away! Here, dot after dot after dot. On a length around off, kept out. 4/0

3.4 V Philander to Warner, This came back in now! This is the thing about Vernon, he can move the ball both ways and this is the reason he is so successful. On a length outside off, Warner makes a leave as the ball comes back in but not enough to hit the off pole. 4/0

3.3 V Philander to Warner, EXCELLENT DELIVERY! Can't do much with that! On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Warner lunges forward to defend but is beaten by the away swing. 4/0

3.2 V Philander to Warner, Once again on a length around off, the ball bounces extra and hits Warner high on his bat as he tries to defend. 4/0

3.1 V Philander to Warner, Back of a length on middle, nudged towards mid-wicket. 4/0

2.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Fuller in length on off, Cameron blocks it out. 4/0

2.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Cameron defends it solidly. 4/0

2.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, This shapes away after pitching! On a length outside off, goes away further. Bancroft plants his front foot ahead and leaves it. 4/0

2.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, On a length around off, Bancroft makes a good leave. 4/0

2.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, Back of a length on off, Bancroft gets behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 4/0

2.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Down the leg side, Cameron misses the flick. 4/0

1.6 V Philander to Warner, A dot to end, a maiden to start with by Philander. On middle, Warner works it to mid-wicket. 4/0

1.5 V Philander to Warner, Excellent fielding! Warner drives the fuller length ball towards mid off. Markram there runs to his left, dives and makes an excellent stop. Warner had ran half way down the pitch but seeing the effort he had to turn and make his way back. 4/0

1.4 V Philander to Warner, Right on the money again! On a length around off, Warner defends it solidly. 4/0

1.3 V Philander to Warner, Once again hits the length hard on off, does not offer a lot of room. Something which is expected off Philander. Warner defends it towards mid off. 4/0

1.2 V Philander to Warner, Fuller this time on off, Warner is solid in defense. 4/0

1.1 V Philander to Warner, Starts off with a length ball on off, Warner guides it towards point. 4/0

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Bancroft, Lands it on a length outside off, Bancroft guides it through backward point for a couple of runs. 4 from the first over, a good over by Rabada but it was well handled by Bancroft. 4/0

0.5 K Rabada to Bancroft, On a length around off, defended. 2/0

0.4 K Rabada to Bancroft, Wide outside off, no swing this time. The batsman makes a leave. 2/0

0.3 K Rabada to Bancroft, First runs for Australia and they have reduced two out from their target. On a length around off, it swings back in late. Bancroft tries to push it down the ground but gets an inside edge down towards fine leg for a brace. Had there been a bat pad that may have gone into his hands. There should be one as the ball is swinging in a long way. 2/0

0.2 K Rabada to Bancroft, The pace is right up there from Rabada. On a length around middle, it jags back in after pitching. Cameron tries to flick but misses to get hit high on the thigh pad. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Bancroft, Right on the money! Rabada who opens the bowling comes running in and lands it on a length around off, it shapes back in a touch. Bancroft drives it to mid on. 0/0

First Published: March 25, 2018, 1:41 PM IST