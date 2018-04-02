South Africa vs Australia 4th Test, Day 4 in Johannesburg Highlights - As It Happened

Keshav Maharaj. (CSA/ Twitter)

Commentary (Australia innings)

A final day finish beckons! Can Australia take it deep into Tuesday? Or will it be a blink-and-you-miss end? There are rains forecast (even) for 3rd April. Not much of the same was seen on the third and the fourth day of this game. Can they come to the visitors aid? This should be interesting to see. We'll see you at 1000 local time (0800 GMT) then. Meanwhile, you can catch some T20 action as the PAK-WI match is in progress. Also, another Test match - the NZ vs ENG one - is set up for a last-day end. Do catch those. See ya! Adios!

For Australia, Pat Cummins has to be the undoubted star. He made sure that his love affair with the Wanderers doesn't end soon by bagging his career-best match haul of 9-141. All throughout, he kept beating the edges of the bat on numerous occasion. Coming back to the present, Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh are in the middle for them now, chasing an improbable 612 for a win. More than that, they will be looking to save the game. They have another day's play to do that.

Earlier in the day, bad light played a part in there being some halts. We began a bit late owing to the same. But then, Faf du Plessis started sending the Australians on a leather hunt as he notched up his 8th ton in Tests. Along with southpaw Dean Elgar, he knit a 170-run stand, that pretty much, sucked out the energy from the tourists. Even after they departed, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander batted along, till the eventual declaration came at Tea.

This is Morne Morkel's last Test. He picked up a side strain in the first innings and there were great doubts over his further participation in the match. But now, not only is he just bowling but also he is among the wickets. What's more, he has delivered eight overs and all of them at one go. Creditable stuff. He first got Matt Renshaw and then a positive-looking Joe Burns to leave the Aussies reeling.

END OF DAY 4! The light wouldn't get any better and so, we've seen the last delivery of the day as well. The Proteas will be very happy at the end of it all. First, they frustrated the Aussies by making them spend more time in the middle and then, when it was their own time to be in the middle, they started hastening the end. Cruelty? No. Sport. Cricket. Test cricket.

They're off! The umpires get together in the middle once again. After a chat, Llong seemed to signal one more over (at least that's what his lips and actions conveyed). But immediately, the officials gathered and that was that. 15 men on the field went off it.

29.6 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Risky! Handscomb almost gives it away. Looks to come down the track to the loopy ball again. Doesn't get to the pitch of it and the ball goes off the outer half. It hits Bavuma's ankle at silly point and then rolls towards point. End of a good over from Maharaj. 88/3

29.5 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Again outside off, left alone. 88/3

29.4 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Floated outside off, Handscomb takes a giant stride forward to leave it alone. It spins away sharply. 88/3

29.3 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Peter should be careful in the dying moments of the day. He gets down the track again, not to the pitch of it, and bunts it. 88/3

29.2 K Maharaj to Handscomb, FOUR! It is a delight watching Handscomb bat against spin. He slinks down stealthily and just wrists this through mid-wicket for another boundary. 88/3

29.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Floated up around off and middle, Handscomb presses forward and blocks. 84/3

Another discussion between Nigel Llong and Ian Gould. It is seen that the former does all the talking while the latter listens. At the end of it all, we are good to carry on.

28.6 A Markram to Marsh, Flatter on off, blocked off the back foot. 84/3

28.5 A Markram to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 84/3

28.4 A Markram to Marsh, Marsh looks to pad this away and the ball goes off that through the keeper and the slip. 84/3

28.3 A Markram to Marsh, Floated outside off, Marsh blocks it towards silly point with a half-lunge. 84/3

28.2 A Markram to Handscomb, Quick single. Tossed up outside off, Handscomb charges down and pushes it towards mid off. Takes on the fielder's arms and makes it to the other end. Such a thing isn't advisable at this stage, opine the on-air commentators. 84/3

28.1 A Markram to Handscomb, Floated outside off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. 83/3

27.6 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Patted towards the off side for a quick run. 83/3

27.5 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Straighter one outside off, Handscomb lets it be. 82/3

27.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Streaky! Floated outside off, Shaun Marsh is yet again hesitant to get entirely forward. The ball goes off the outside edge past slip for three runs. 82/3

27.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh lunges forward and blocks. 79/3

27.2 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Handscomb pushes this one through mid off for one. 79/3

27.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, A chance? That's how it looked at the first go. Tossed up delivery around middle and leg, Handscomb charges down and smites it back. Maharaj dives to his right but the ball deflects off something towards mid off. On having another look it is seen that it went off the blade of the non-striker. 78/3

26.6 A Markram to Marsh, Another one, similar to the previous one. Shaun manages to defend it towards the vacant silly point region. 78/3

26.5 A Markram to Marsh, Shaun Marsh is hesitant to get full forward and barely manages to block this one with a half-lunge. 78/3

26.4 A Markram to Marsh, Aiden comes round the wicket and lands this outside off. Marsh prods forward and blocks. 78/3

26.3 A Markram to Handscomb, Floated on the pads, worked away for one. 78/3

26.2 A Markram to Handscomb, Turning in from around off, Peter misses the defense and gets hit on the pads. 77/3

26.1 A Markram to Handscomb, FOUR! Welcome Markram! Tossed up outside off, Handscomb comes down the track making room. Gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through wide mid off for a boundary. He moves to 15 with that. 77/3

Aiden Markram is brought into the attack. Nigel Llong was seen talking to Faf du Plessis after the previous over and perhaps the message would have been to bring the slower bowlers on. Hence, this move.

25.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/3

25.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Audacious as well as beautiful! Nicely tossed up outside off, Shaun Marsh slinks down the ground, reaches out to it and times the cover drive to perfection. Good shot to get off the mark. 73/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Shaun charges down and blocks it. 69/3

25.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh stays back to this one and defends this one. 69/3

25.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated outside off, defended off the front foot. 69/3

25.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Handscomb charges down and pushes it to long off for one. 69/3

Keshav Maharaj to bowl more.

24.6 M Morkel to Marsh, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket. 68/3

24.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Tentativeness won't help the Aussies. Marsh looks to play this one before deciding later that he doesn't want to. Is late in withdrawing his bat and the ball goes off it towards gully. 68/3

Dean Elgar is seen warming up.

24.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Another one on off, Marsh gets behind it and blocks. 68/3

24.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Length ball on off, defended towards the off side. 68/3

24.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Morkel comes round the wicket and lands it outside off, Shaun Marsh shoulders arms. 68/3

Shaun Marsh walks out next at number 5. Can he play one of those knocks and save the Aussies?

24.1 M Morkel to Burns, OUT! The legend of Morne Morkel would live on if he, all by himself, hastens Australia's end today. He runs in and spears it full on middle and leg. In a bid to flick it away, Burns gets overbalanced and misses. Gets hit on the pad, that looks to be in front of the stumps. Ian Gould agrees. Burns has a chat with Handscomb but doesn't get the nod to get it reviewed. That ends a good knock from the opener. Because of getting beaten outside off on a few occasions, he had taken a different guard and was standing more towards the off side. Perhaps he wasn't prepared for one on the pads, just what the gentle giant dished out. The tourists are still 544 runs away... 68/3

The fourth umpire runs out with the line meter. Nigel Llong takes a reading but we are good to carry on.

23.6 V Philander to Handscomb, Well outside off, shouldered arms to by Peter. 68/2

23.5 V Philander to Burns, Nicely swished. Gentle full delivery on the stumps, Burns nicely flicks it through mid-wicket. Morkel chases it and saves a run for the side. 68/2

23.4 V Philander to Burns, Fuller on off, making Burns play. Pushed back to the bowler off the front foot. 65/2

23.4 V Philander to Burns, Philander oversteps. Just. Lands it outside off, Joe lets it go unpoked. 65/2

23.3 V Philander to Burns, On off, bunted towards covers. 64/2

23.2 V Philander to Burns, This is arrowed outside off, played towards gully. 64/2

23.1 V Philander to Burns, Around off, defended from the crease. 64/2

Vernon Philander is back for another spell.

22.6 M Morkel to Handscomb, Fuller in length, just moves in a bit. Handscomb looks to defend but gets it off the inner half to the on side. A maiden for the gentle giant. 64/2

22.5 M Morkel to Handscomb, Well outside off, left alone. 64/2

22.4 M Morkel to Handscomb, Handscomb lets this full ball come to him before opening the bat face to glide it to gully. 64/2

22.3 M Morkel to Handscomb, Again one of those deliveries from Morkel that lands and nips away. The line is just outside off. Handscomb has a feel for it but gets beaten. 64/2

22.2 M Morkel to Burns, This is straighter in line, worked away through square leg for one. 64/2

22.1 M Morkel to Burns, Morkel, into his 7th over on the trot, lands this around off. Burns blocks it towards the off side. 63/2

21.6 K Maharaj to Burns, Slower through the air on a shorter length, it stays a bit low. Burns adjusts well and slaps it through covers for one. 63/2

21.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Fired very full on the stumps, squeezed out well. 62/2

21.4 K Maharaj to Burns, This one is pushed towards mid off from the crease. 62/2

21.3 K Maharaj to Burns, FOUR! Burns is playing across the line but he is making good contact. He gets down on a knee and nails the sweep through square leg for a boundary. 62/2

21.2 K Maharaj to Burns, Looped up in line of the stumps, Burns lunges in defense. 58/2

21.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Floated on the stumps, turned towards mid-wicket. 58/2

20.6 M Morkel to P Handscomb, EDGED AND FOUR! The first impression was as if it was the end of Handscomb's stint in the middle. This was angled in from over the wicket, he just HAD TO play at that. After doing so, the ball took the outside edge and flew in the direction of slips. At this point, it seemed doom for him. But the ball flew well over the slip cordon and raced away to the fence. No one could believe that, we included. 58/2

20.5 M Morkel to Burns, This delivery is pushed towards point from the crease for one. 54/2

20.4 M Morkel to Burns, Hurled well outside off, Burns minds his own business and doesn't play at that. 53/2

20.3 M Morkel to Burns, Superb from Morkel! How did that miss the edge? He gets the ball to angle in first, forcing Burns to go at it in defense. After landing, it moves away just a touch just to tease the outside edge and hence, Burns, before going into the keeper's mitts. 53/2

20.2 M Morkel to Burns, On a length around off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 53/2

20.1 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off off the front foot. 53/2

19.6 K Maharaj to P Handscomb, Looped up around off, Handscomb charges down to play, ends up getting an inside edge onto his boots. The ball then rolls to the off side. 53/2

19.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Nicely tossed up on the stumps, Burns gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for one. 53/2

19.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Flatter outside off, Burns goes back and plays the cut shot. It goes through point and a couple is taken. Maharaj has overstepped and hence it is a no ball. 52/2

19.4 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Clever cricket. Peter goes deep in the crease and pushes this one towards backward point for one. 49/2

19.3 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Tossed up around off, blocked with a stride forward. 48/2

19.2 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Peter charges down yet again but blocks. 48/2

A silly point in place. He comes there at the expense of a short leg.

19.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, FOUR! Delectable stroke. Peter Handscomb is a good player of spin states Shane Warne and this shot proves just that. Seeing the flight on this one, he charges down the track and drives it inside out. The timing as well as the placement is right on that as the ball beats mid off, who is running to his left. 48/2

18.6 M Morkel to Burns, On a length angling in, Burns misses the flick and wears it high on the pad. 8 off this over. 44/2

18.5 M Morkel to Burns, This one is too wide to make Joe play. 44/2

Now the men at slips have moved a touch wider after that boundary.

18.4 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller on the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 44/2

18.3 M Morkel to Joe Burns, FOUR! Streaky! Where's another slip, asks Mark Nicholas on air. Burns looks to defend this one but the ball goes past third slip and through the gap between him and gully for a boundary. 44/2

18.2 M Morkel to Burns, FOUR! Shot! Overpitched outside off, Burns gets forward and drives it nicely through covers. Beats the man stationed there and gets a boundary. 40/2

18.1 M Morkel to Burns, Outside off, left alone. 36/2

17.6 K Maharaj to Joe Burns, Flatter outside off, cut away for one. 36/2

17.5 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Handscomb once again slinks down and pushes it down to long off for one. Off the mark he is. 35/2

17.4 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Lovely. This one lands and spins past the outside edge of Peter's bat. 34/2

17.3 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Floated around off, Handscomb charges down and blocks. 34/2

Peter Handscomb is the next man in.

17.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, OUT! What a decision this has been! It is deemed that Khawaja didn't offer a shot and hence the on-field call stays. Australia lose Khawaja as well as a review. Maharaj tosses this one outside off, it spins in sharply from the rough. Khawaja moves back and across and ends up being well outside off. He has his bat behind the pad and the ball turns and catches him on the front pad. The Proteas appeal and Nigel Llong raises the dreaded finger. Khawaja cannot believe it and signals to take it upstairs. Also, he signals to the umpire that he played a shot. To that the umpire said that he didn't. Now, over to the DRS process. The Hawk Eye is rolled in and, although the impact was well outside off, the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. Hence, the TV umpire returns the decision in the hosts' favour. Well, now this could boil down to the single that was refused to him on the previous ball... 34/2

Is Khawaja a goner? Nigel Llong thinks so! He is been ruled out LBW. The main question is, has Khawaja offered a shot here.

17.1 K Maharaj to U Khawaja, Floated outside off, this one doesn't spin in. The ball goes off the outer edge past de Villiers at slip, as Khawaja goes back to defend. He wants a run but Burns doesn't. Has to settle without one. 34/1

16.6 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller outside off, defended back towards the bowler. 3rd maiden in his four-over spell for the farewell man. 34/1

16.5 M Morkel to Burns, Very full outside off, Burns squeezes it to the off side. 34/1

16.4 M Morkel to Burns, Burns moves back and across and shoulders arms. 34/1

16.3 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller around off, pushed towards covers. 34/1

16.2 M Morkel to Burns, Beauty! On a length outside off, this one nips away just a touch. Burns is drawn into it as he hangs his bat out in defense. The movement means that the outside edge is just evaded. 34/1

16.1 M Morkel to Burns, Full outside off, left alone. 34/1

15.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Usman comes down the track but offers just the pads. 34/1

15.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Khawaja gets hit on the thigh pad as he looks to work this to the on side. 34/1

15.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Flighted delivery outside off, Khawaja's bat is hidden behind his front pad as he lunges. The ball goes off the pad to de Villiers at slip. 34/1

15.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, Usman offers no shot. 34/1

15.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Khawaja lunges and just offers the pad. 34/1

15.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet. Khawaja slinks down the track and takes it on the full. The issue will be if Keshav could land it as only then the roughs will come into play. Usman drives this one past covers and the ball goes away to the fence. 34/1

14.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, Fuller outside off, Khawaja drives this nicely through covers. Rabada chases it down from mid off and puts in the slide near the fence. Seems to have saved a run for the side. The same is confirmed after having multiple looks at the replays. 30/1

Fair point. Shane Warne says that due to the side strain, Morkel is bowling within himself and seems to have found his rhythm. In the first essay, when he was fitter, he tried banging deliveries short and ended up being all around the place.

14.5 M Morkel to Burns, Around middle, worked away in front of square on the leg side for one. Burns moves to 20 now. 27/1

14.4 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller outside off, left alone by Burns. This is good bowling from Morkel in terms of the lengths he is bowling. 26/1

14.3 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller around off, this time Joe pushes it back defensively. 26/1

14.2 M Morkel to Burns, Another one outside off, left alone by Burns. 26/1

14.1 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller outside off, Burns lets it be. 26/1

13.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, this one turns in a bit. Khawaja pads this away. 26/1

13.5 K Maharaj to Burns, This one is worked away to the on side for one. 26/1

13.4 K Maharaj to Burns, FOUR! Nicely done. Floated delivery around middle and leg, Burns kneels down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 25/1

13.3 K Maharaj to Joe Burns, Flatter outside off, Burns looks to cut but fails. 21/1

13.2 K Maharaj to Burns, Another one on the stumps, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 21/1

13.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Burns lunges forward and bunts this one. 21/1

12.6 M Morkel to U Khawaja, This ball is bowled outside off, Khawaja gets it off the outer half towards gully. A wicket maiden for Morkel. 21/1

12.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, Length delivery around off, defended from the crease. 21/1

Usman Khawaja makes his way to the middle at no.3. He played a decent knock in the first innings, before his side collapsed. Should look to play sensibly yet again.

12.4 Morkel to Renshaw, OUT! Last match, first wicket! Side strain? What's that? The Giraffe has struck! Bowled fuller on the stumps from round the wicket, Renshaw misses the flick and is caught adjacent to the stumps. Morkel knows it as he appeals and the umpire raises the finger. Matt has a chat with his partner about the review before walking back on the insistence of Burns. So, after bowling three deliveries outside off, the one in line of the stumps gets success for Morne. Hawk Eye confirms that the on-field umpire has got it right. 21/1

12.3 M Morkel to Renshaw, Another one outside off, Matt lets it go. 21/0

12.2 M Morkel to Renshaw, Another one outside off, left alone. 21/0

12.1 M Morkel to Renshaw, Full outside off, left alone. 21/0

11.6 K Maharaj to Burns, Huge appeal to no avail! Quicker one on the pads, Burns lunges to defend. Gets beaten by the pace and hence gets rapped on the front pad. The ball rolls to the off side as the players appeal. The umpire stays unmoved. Clearly going down leg. 21/0

11.5 K Maharaj to Burns, FOUR! Deft. Maharaj drops this short outside off, Burns has enough time due to that. He goes back and slices it through backward point for a boundary. 21/0

11.4 K Maharaj to Burns, Another delivery outside off, kept out towards point. 17/0

11.3 K Maharaj to Burns, Flighted delivery on the stumps, pushed towards mid-wicket. 17/0

11.2 K Maharaj to Joe Burns, Flatter and shorter outside off, Burns goes back and cuts it through point for a couple. 17/0

Some disturbance in front of the sightscreen puts off Burns, who moves away from the stumps as Maharaj enters the delivery stride.

11.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Floated full around middle and leg, Burns presents a dead bat at that. 15/0

10.6 M Morkel to Renshaw, This one is driven to mid off. A maiden to begin for the Giraffe. 15/0

10.5 M Morkel to Renshaw, Outside off, left alone. 15/0

10.4 M Morkel to Renshaw, Fuller on off, driven back down the ground. 15/0

10.3 M Morkel to Renshaw, Lovely delivery. Full and outside off, Renshaw looks to push at that but gets beaten on the outside. 15/0

10.2 M Morkel to Renshaw, Morne appeals but he can't! Bowls this fuller and angling in, Matt misses the flick and gets hit on the front pad. The players appeal but withdraw soon, the umpire rules it in the batter's favour. No sooner did Morkel turn for the appeal than he clutched his left side. Effect of the side strain still lingering. Hawk Eye says that it would slide down leg. 15/0

10.1 M Morkel to Renshaw, Begins round the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Renshaw blocks. Morkel doesn't seem to be a 100 percent as he seems to be flinching after bowling that one. 15/0

Morne Morkel to bowl now. A loud cheer engulfs the Wanderers as he is brought on. It's his farewell game. So it is good that he is at least fit enough to bowl.

9.6 K Maharaj to Burns, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/0

9.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Flatter this time, Joe goes back and defends. 15/0

9.4 K Maharaj to Burns, Nicely tossed up on the stumps, Burns lunges and blocks. 15/0

9.3 K Maharaj to Burns, Nasty! Burns gets down and plays the sweep shot. But it goes and hits Markram on the foot. The youngster is walking away in pain. Now Joe follows him and pats him to ask if he's alright and gets a thumbs up in response. 15/0

9.2 K Maharaj to Burns, This one is just outside off, pushed towards point. 15/0

9.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Starts round the wicket and serves it around leg. Burns goes back to clip it away but gets hit on the back thigh guard. 15/0

Spin time so soon! Keshav Maharaj to have a go in as early as the 9th over. Will be interesting to see how he goes on a track that has plenty of roughs to work with. One slip in place.

8.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Straighter in line again as Kagiso bowls it full on the stumps. Renshaw clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 15/0

8.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Full outside off, left alone. 13/0

8.4 K Rabada to Renshaw, Outside off, Renshaw shoulders arms to it. Ian Gould walked down to have a look at the spot where Rabada completed his followthrough. Seems to be getting close to the danger area. 13/0

8.3 K Rabada to Renshaw, Rabada now comes over the wicket and bowls it outside off. Renshaw pushes it defensively towards point. 13/0

8.2 K Rabada to Renshaw, This is a length ball on the stumps, Renshaw blocks it from the crease. 13/0

8.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, Angled away from over the stumps, Matt lets it carry through to the keeper. 13/0

7.6 V Philander to Burns, Another one outside off, left alone. 13/0

7.5 V Philander to Burns, Fuller outside off, Burns takes a step forward and shoulders arms. 13/0

Joe Burns' stance is analysed. In the first innings when he was dismissed, his front foot didn't move much and he pretty much pushed at that delivery away from the body. Today, when an appeal was made for LBW on 4.5, his front foot moves across. This, according to Shaun Pollock, is a good change that the batter has done from the first essay.

7.4 V Philander to Burns, Burns gets on the back foot and defends this one. 13/0

7.3 V Philander to Renshaw, A touch fuller this time, Matt takes a stride ahead and pushes this one through covers. Gets one run as a result. 13/0

7.2 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

7.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Length delivery around off, Renshaw stands tall and presents a straight defensive blade in defense. 12/0

6.6 K Rabada to Burns, On a length and outside off, this too shoots off the surface. The batsman makes a leave. 12/0

6.5 K Rabada to Burns, Down the leg side, Burns misses to flick. 12/0

6.4 K Rabada to Burns, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! That was flat! Shorter in length on middle, Burns rocks back, picks the length early and pulls it over the square leg fence for a biggie. 12/0

6.3 K Rabada to Burns, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 6/0

6.2 K Rabada to Burns, Another appeal! Causing problems is here, Rabada. On a length around middle, it shapes back in. Burns tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Had that not hit the bat, it would have been plumb. 6/0

6.1 K Rabada to Burns, On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Burns lets it be. 6/0

5.6 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/0

5.5 V Philander to Renshaw, On middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 6/0

5.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/0

5.3 V Philander to M Renshaw, DROPPED! Never easy at gully but that was a sitter, especially, for the standards Bavuma has set. Fuller on off, it shapes away again. Renshaw tries to dive but it goes off the outside edge towards Bavuma. Who gets two hands to it but can't hang on. A let off for Renshaw. he is living dangerously out there. Survived courtesy a review earlier and now has been given a life. 6/0

5.2 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

5.1 V Philander to Renshaw, On a length outside off, left alone. 6/0

4.6 K Rabada to Burns, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

4.5 K Rabada to Burns, This one is an action replay of the last one but a lot closer. On a length around off, it shapes back in again. Burns once again leaves but misses to get hit just above the knee-role. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Rabada really likes it and wants it to be reviewed but Faf tells him it is a little high. Good they did not review as Hawk Eye later on shows it would have just clipped the stumps. So the umpire's call would have stood. 6/0

4.4 K Rabada to Burns, On a length around off, it jags back into the batsman. Burns makes a leave and is hit high on the pads. 6/0

4.3 K Rabada to Burns, On a length around off, Burns keeps it out. 6/0

4.2 K Rabada to Burns, Wide outside off, left alone. 6/0

4.1 K Rabada to Burns, Down the leg side, Renshaw misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg for a leg bye. 6/0

3.6 V Philander to Burns, On the stumps again, Burns walks shuffles across and tucks it around the corner for a run. 6/0

3.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Down the leg side, Renshaw misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg for a leg bye. 5/0

3.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Off the mark is Renshaw! Not in convincing manner though. On a length around middle, it straightens a touch. Renshaw tries to defend but the ball goes off the outer half through covers for a brace. 4/0

3.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Well bowled! This one is bowled on off and landed on a length. It shapes away after pitching. Renshaw prods forward to defend but gets beaten. 2/0

3.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Length ball around off, Renshaw defends it onto the ground. 2/0

3.1 V Philander to Burns, On middle, Burns walks across and works it to mid-wicket. 2/0

2.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Wide outside off, again. Left alone. A not-so-threatening over by Rabada, needs to work on the line. 1/0

2.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, He finally makes the batsman play but oversteps and the umpire signals a NO BALL. 1/0

2.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Another ball on a length but the line is a problem. It is outside off, Renshaw leaves it. 0/0

2.4 K Rabada to Renshaw, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 0/0

2.3 K Rabada to Renshaw, Down the leg side, Renshaw tries to flick but misses. 0/0

2.2 K Rabada to Renshaw, Wide outside off, Matt makes another leave. 0/0

2.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, On a length and outside off, Renshaw need not play at those. 0/0

1.6 V Philander to Burns, Outside off, left alone. 0/0

1.5 V Philander to Burns, On a length around off, Burns tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 0/0

1.4 V Philander to Burns, Down the leg side, Burns watches it go through to the keeper. 0/0

1.3 V Philander to Burns, Back of a length on off, Burns keeps it out off the back foot. 0/0

1.2 V Philander to Burns, Good length on off, defended. 0/0

1.1 V Philander to Burns, On a length around off, right on the money to begin with. Burns defends it to point. 0/0

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, BEATEN! So a good delivery to start the over and a good one to end it. On a length around off, it slants away from the batsman. Renshaw prods forward to block but misses. 0/0

0.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 0/0

0.4 K Rabada to Renshaw, Bowled outside off, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

0.3 K Rabada to Renshaw, Another ball outside off, Matt leaves it. 0/0

0.2 K Rabada to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, NOT OUT! Excellent use of the review! What a start to the fourth innings. Phew! What drama. Rabada bangs it on a shorter length on off, it takes off the surface as we have seen quite a few times. Renshaw tries to make a leave but due to the bounce, the ball goes off something to the keeper, who takes it and appeals. The umpire raises his finger but Renshaw reviews straightaway. Replays roll in and they show that it brushes the triceps before flying to de Kock and was nowhere near the gloves or the bat. Renshaw survives. 0/0

First Published: April 2, 2018, 1:18 PM IST