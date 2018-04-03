South Africa vs Australia 4th Test, Day 5 in Johannesburg Highlights - As It Happened

(AFP Image)

Commentary (Australia innings)

That's curtains to this Australia's tour of South Africa. Like the earlier game in the southern hemisphere (NZ v ENG), this one didn't get prolonged by a stiff blocathon. Nonetheless, take nothing away from the Proteas. They have just been clinical, as this win is the fourth-biggest Test win by runs. We would love to thank you all, readers, for turning up and keeping up company. Hope we delivered to your liking. See you soon! Till the next time, take care, aficionados! Ta ta, adios!

With that, the entire South African team comes on the dais. They pose with the trophy and have a smile on their faces. Deservingly, Morne Morkel poses with that as well. Some of the players' families are also in the middle. AB de Villiers is seen posing with his wife and his kid, while Faf du Plessis has his little one and his better half for company.

Faf du Plessis, the winning Protea skipper, starts praising Morne Morkel. Says that he is one of the nicest guy in the sport apart from being a funny one in the dressing room. Adds that they will miss him. States that this has been a remarkable series. Lauds his bowlers' efforts for picking up 80 wickets. Reckons that it is not always that you beat Australia and hence they have really played well, making him as well as the country proud. Mentions that the Aussies have a good record in this part of the world and they started well. But the hosts came back well and that has been a good thing. Iterates that the seniors got together and thought that they have to come good and they did. Has a few words of consolation for the opposition saying that although they were beaten by his team, they are a good, competitive side. Opines that they wanted to push Australia to the hilt and hence, batted longer even last evening. Ends stating that he is hopeful of playing golf with some of them later.

Morne Morkel is called up for a chat as well, as this is his last international game. He gets a memento, a golden boot. Shaun Pollock asks him about his injury and coming back from it in this game. The retiring bowler states that he wanted to end his career on the field and not off it. He credits Philander for hastening the end. Thanks his family and fans for their continued support. Talks about this being a comfortable team culture and environment, something that he would miss not being a part of. Ends thanking the officials and the stakeholders for their backing as well.

Kagiso Rabada is the Player of the Series for his 23 wickets. Says that it has been a long tiring summer and that's visible on his face as well. He adds that he looks forward for some rest and getting his energy back. States that Australia is a great sporting nation and feels proud to have come back after being 1-0 down against them earlier. Credits Ottis Gibson, whose bowling tips have helped him improve. Mentions that the game always humbles you and the learning never stops. Opines that this has been a fitting finale for Morne Morkel in his last game.

Vernon Philander is the Man of the Match. He says that they way he started this morning is a good way to end the game. Jokes about asking his captain why he didn't get to bowl earlier from where he took wickets then. Says that they would miss Morkel especially his jokes in the dressing room as well as his leadership. Wishes the best for the Giraffe's future endeavors.

Presentation time! Tim Paine, the Australian captain, is first up. He says that it has been a challenging week and yet they put in their efforts. Agrees that there won't be too many series wins without batsmen hitting tons. Adds that the loss of losing guys like David Warner, Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft also had a part to play in this game. States that irrespective of their own shortcomings, the fact is that South Africa played well. Mentions about taking some time off and then focusing on the upcoming series.

Australia lost their top three pretty cheaply again, with Joe Burns being the only fluent batter for them then. With seven wickets in hand and a final day to be seen off, the game entered Day 5. What then followed pretty much summed up their tour. Vernon Philander struck off his first ball of the day to send Shaun Marsh back and from then, everything was a procession. Philander ended up picking his 13th fifer in Tests, thereby registering his best figures in an innings in Test matches. Although even Morne Morkel was given a chance to cap off his final game, he couldn't add more than two to his tally then.

The captain delayed the declaration by batting for long period, notching up his 8th Test ton in the process. Perhaps he, and his side, were prepared to wait even for the southpaw opener's ton but he fell short. Then the declaration eventually came at Tea on Day 4. At that stage, Pat Cummins had four wickets to his name, which meant that he ended up with his best bowling figures in Tests - 9-141. With a target of 612 in front, a good start would have gone some way in building up confidence for the touring side. That wasn't meant to be...

Unsurprisingly, the Proteas didn't enforce the follow-on, as they had spent a considerable amount of time on the field. They decided to make the visiting team toil hard and spend longer time in the middle. Dean Elgar, a man associated with gritty yet not-so-good-to-the-eye knocks in recent times, was amidst of it again. He ground his way laboriously past a half century. His 170-run alliance with his skipper Faf du Plessis tired Australia out, apart from making the game a bit one dimensional.

In reply, Australia steadily kept losing wickets, before a rearguard partnership between Tim Paine and Pat Cummins gave some respectability to the total. Usman Khawaja also passed fifty, apart from the above duo, but it wasn't enough to avoid the follow on. Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj shared the spoils for them by picking three wickets apiece. Farewell man Morne Morkel had one to his name, too. This meant that the tourists ended 267 runs behind the hosts after both of them had batted once.

After all that happened off the field in the past week, the Australians seemed to be mentally drained, although they came in this game with a new skipper and some changes. Their mental as well as the physical ability was severely tested after the South Africans posted a big total. Aiden Markram was the pillar of that as he struck a sublime 152, with some able support from the likes of AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj. Pat Cummins continued his jolly affair with the venue as he picked up a fifer then, with Nathan Lyon also having three against his name.

Morne Morkel talks to Mike Haysman. He begins saying that it has been a great journey and feels good to finish on a high. States that he didn't think of finishing on a high and hence feels surreal to end up where he has. He talks about not wanting to be bogged down by the injury and sit in the dressing room without bowling. He reckons that he will miss the team environment like the Proteas but talks about moving forward and playing more cricket.

Dean Elgar is caught up quickly after the win. He says that that it feels good to win in such a way against such a side. About his catch, he says that it just happened and then had to run in to pad up and bat. Talks about feeling nice to contribute for the side and end on the winning side. States that AB de Villiers strengthens their batting line up and is a very competent cricketer.

Wow! What a quick end this has been! Since one wouldn't have ruled out an early finish, this doesn't come across as a surprise. This is the first time that South Africa have beaten Australia at home after their readmission in Test cricket. Also, this is Australia's second-worst loss in terms of runs and fourth worst in Test cricket.

46.4 M Morkel to Lyon, OUT! This is what happens when the last pair is out there. Often there's always a run out around the corner. Lyon punches this one through covers and thinks there's two there. Ambles across for the second run. Du Plessis chases it down from covers returns a good flat throw to de Kock, who collects it and whips off the bails. Doesn't seem too confident even as the appeal is made and taken upstairs. The first replay confirms doom as Nathan is just short of his crease. Joy begins for South Africa AS THEY WIN BY 492 RUNS. 119/10

Is that it? Is that the game? A run out appeal against Lyon is referred upstairs.

46.3 M Morkel to Lyon, On a length outside off, punched straight to cover-point. 118/9

46.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Wonderful yorker on middle, Lyon digs it out nicely. 118/9

46.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Outside off, driven nicely through covers for a couple. 118/9

Change of ends for Morne Morkel. So he is given another chance to finish with one more to his name.

45.6 K Maharaj to J Hazlewood, JUST SHORT! This delivery turns in and goes off the outside edge of Hazlewood's bat and lands before the man at second slip. He survives another over, a maiden. 116/9

Field change. Some more reinforcements near the bat as a leg slip and a second slip come there.

45.5 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 116/9

45.4 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Again. This ball spins in and misses skimming the inside edge of Hazlewood's blade. 116/9

45.3 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Lovely flight outside off, Josh lunges in defense but the ball spins in and beats him on the inside. 116/9

45.2 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, This one is bunted off the back foot. 116/9

45.1 K Maharaj to Hazlewood, Nicely tossed up outside off, Hazlewood looks to drive against the spin but misses. 116/9

Keshav Maharaj is back on. Perhaps du Plessis feels that in a bid to give him the chance to pick the last wicket, he shouldn't over-bowl a struggling Morkel.

44.6 V Philander to Hazlewood, Slanting in on a length, Hazlewood works it away through square leg for a single. The Aussies are barely managing to delay the inevitable. Just for academic purposes, they are still 496 runs away. 116/9

44.5 V Philander to Hazlewood, Fuller on off, stonewalled off the front foot. 115/9

44.4 V Philander to Hazlewood, Hazlewood moves away as he looks to make room and play this. Tamely pushes the bat at it but finds the ball missing the edge. 115/9

44.3 V Philander to Hazlewood, This delivery is pushed to covers from the crease. 115/9

44.2 V Philander to Hazlewood, On a length around off, Josh lets it come on and blocks it. 115/9

44.1 V Philander to Hazlewood, FOUR! Philander runs round the wicket and bowls it full on off. Hazlewood gets his front foot out of the way and lofts it over mid off for a boundary. This is his second one. 115/9

43.6 M Morkel to Lyon, Oh my gosh! This is on a length outside off, Lyon plays inside the line and just gets beaten on the outside. A testing maiden ends. 111/9

43.5 M Morkel to Lyon, Again! At times, even the Australians themselves will be thinking that rather than playing and missing these many ones, one'd rather nick and get dismisses. Lyon looks to drive this one away from the body but misses. 111/9

43.4 M Morkel to Lyon, This time this one is on the stumps. Lyon ends up blocking it off the inner half in front of him. 111/9

43.3 M Morkel to Lyon, Ahh! Another play and a miss this morning. This is hurled outside off, in that fourth stump line. Lyon flirts with it and gets beaten. 111/9

43.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Fuller again, Lyon stays in the crease and bunts it to the on side. 111/9

43.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Fuller on the stumps, defended to the on side. 111/9

42.6 V Philander to Hazlewood, On the stumps, defended to the on side. 111/9

42.5 V Philander to Hazlewood, Another peach. Hazlewood is barely managing to cling on. Here, he fishes at this delivery outside off and just gets beaten on the outside off. 111/9

42.4 V Philander to Hazlewood, Almost done! Philander runs in from round the wicket and bowls a length ball outside off. Josh hangs his bat out for it to take the outside edge. The ball does so and goes on the bounce to gully. 111/9

42.3 V Philander to Hazlewood, FOUR! Margin-reducing runs! That's all these boundaries do now. Philander bowls this on a length on the hips of Hazlewood. The southpaw stays on the back foot and works it off the hips to the fine leg fence. 111/9

42.2 V Philander to Hazlewood, On a length around off, Hazlewood stands tall and defends it form the crease. 107/9

42.1 V Philander to Hazlewood, Length delivery outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 107/9

41.6 M Morkel to Lyon, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 107/9

41.5 M Morkel to Lyon, FOUR! Even better. Length ball outside off, Lyon stands tall and punches this nicely through point for a boundary. This is the first boundary of the day. 107/9

41.4 M Morkel to Lyon, Off the mark. Lyon punches this through the off side for a brace. 103/9

41.3 M Morkel to Lyon, On a length and angling in, Lyon gets beaten on the defense and wears it on the box. 101/9

41.2 M Morkel to Lyon, Similar delivery outside off, Nathan lets it be. 101/9

41.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Full outside off, left alone. 101/9

41.1 M Morkel to Lyon, Beauty of a delivery but Morkel oversteps. He lands it on a length outside off, Lyon has a feel for it but gets beaten. 101/9

Morne Morkel is here. Will he cap off his Test career with the final wicket?

40.6 V Philander to Hazlewood, The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball - but fails. 100/9

40.5 V Philander to Hazlewood, Wide outside off, Josh makes a leave. 100/9

40.4 V Philander to Hazlewood, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 100/9

40.3 V Philander to Hazlewood, No hat-trick! On a length around off, Hazlewood defends it. 100/9

Josh Hazlewood is the last man in. He is out to face the hat-trick ball.

40.2 V Philander to C Sayers, OUT! GONE! Two-in-two for Philander and he is now on a hat-trick. Make that one wicket away! This guy is creating havoc here with those outswingers. He gets his sixth. Fuller in length on off, the ball shapes away. Sayers goes for the booming drive but the swing does him in. It takes the outside edge and goes towards Elgar at third slip who takes it. A pair for Sayers on debut and South Africa can now rap it up before drinks. 100/9

Chadd Sayers walks out next.

40.1 V Philander to Cummins, OUT! Make that 5 for 3! 13th Test fifer for Vernon. This guy has been outstanding today. He has worked Cummins out brilliantly here. He kept bowling the outswinger and this time does not make it swing. Cummins falls in the trap as he tries to leave the ball which is on off, thinking it will swing away. The ball however, goes straight on and hits the off pole. Two wickets away now are South Africa. 100/8

39.6 K Maharaj to Lyon, Flatter on off, Lyon defends it off the back foot. 100/7

39.5 K Maharaj to Lyon, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 100/7

39.4 K Maharaj to N Lyon, This is bowled outside off and turns away further. Lyon reaches out for it and tries to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to point. 100/7

39.3 K Maharaj to Lyon, Floats it on off, Lyon prods forward and keeps it out. 100/7

39.2 K Maharaj to Lyon, Tosses it up on off, kept out. 100/7

39.1 K Maharaj to Cummins, Fuller on off, eases it down to mid off for a run. 100/7

38.6 V Philander to Lyon, Almost gets his fifth on the next delivery! On a length around off, once again it shapes away. Lyon lunges to block but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. 99/7

Nathan Lyon walks out at no. 9.

38.5 V Philander to Paine, OUT! Is that now the final nail in the coffin now? One would surely feel so as Tim Paine makes his way back. Another excellent delivery by Philander. He gets his fourth for just three runs today morning. He is breathing fire out there. On a length around off, this one also shapes away and also bounces a touch extra. Paine is half forward as he tries to defend and the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the mitts of de Kock who won't drop these. The end now is nigh for Australia. 99/7

38.4 V Philander to Tim Paine, Edge but this one does not go to hand! Another length ball on middle, this one shoots off the surface and also jags away. Paine tries to defend but it goes off the outer half and on the bounce to gully. 99/6

38.3 V Philander to Paine, Fuller on off, this one does not swing away. Paine tries to drive but the ball takes the inside edge and goes onto the pads. 99/6

38.2 V Philander to Paine, Back of a length on off, it jags away a touch. Paine rocks back and keeps it out. 99/6

38.1 V Philander to Paine, Continuously attacking the stumps. Paine however, gets behind the line and blocks it out. 99/6

37.6 K Maharaj to Cummins, Very full on middle, Cummins tries to drive but gets an inside edge onto his boot. 99/6

37.5 K Maharaj to Cummins, Darts it on middle, Cummins defends it back to the bowler. 99/6

37.4 K Maharaj to Cummins, Floats it up on off, Cummins prods forward and keeps it out. 99/6

37.3 K Maharaj to Cummins, Fires it around off, it turns away. Cummins keeps his eyes on it and leaves it. 99/6

37.2 K Maharaj to Cummins, Flatter on the stumps and Cummins keeps it out. 99/6

37.1 K Maharaj to Tim Paine, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on middle, Paine drives it towards wide mid off for a run. 99/6

Keshav Maharaj is into the attack now.

36.6 V Philander to Cummins, On a length again, this time the ball stays a touch low. Cummins does well to get his bat down in time and keep it out. 98/6

36.5 V Philander to Pat Cummins, Solid shot but for no runs! Fuller on off, Cummins strokes it off the middle to the man at mid off. 98/6

36.4 V Philander to Paine, Length again on off, Paine taps it towards point and sets off for a quick run. The fielder there is quick to the ball and has a shy at the striker's end but misses. 98/6

36.3 V Philander to Paine, Attacks the stumps again, Paine is watchful as he keeps it out off the back foot. 97/6

36.2 V Philander to Paine, Makes the batsman play, like has doing all day by bowling it on off. Paine defends it towards point. 97/6

36.1 V Philander to Paine, Another ball outside off, Paine leaves it. 97/6

35.6 K Rabada to Cummins, On a length and outside off, Cummins leaves it. Now if you remember, Australia were in a similar position in the first innings and then it was this pair which gave them some hope. Can they do the same here today? Only time will tell. 97/6

35.5 K Rabada to Paine, Back of a length on off, Handscomb taps it towards mid-wicket for a run. 97/6

35.4 K Rabada to Paine, Rabada bowls it outside off, Paine lets it be. 96/6

35.3 K Rabada to Paine, Another length ball on off, this one bounces a touch more. Paine does well to defend it by taking one hand off the handle. 96/6

35.2 K Rabada to Paine, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 96/6

35.1 K Rabada to Paine, Wide outside off, Paine lets it be. 96/6

35.1 K Rabada to Paine, NO BALL! Third no ball he has bowled since morning. On a length around off, Paine keeps it out. 96/6

34.6 V Philander to Cummins, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 95/6

34.5 V Philander to Cummins, Wide outside off, left alone. 95/6

Pat Cummins is the next man in.

34.4 V Philander to Handscomb, OUT! DRAGGED ON! An action replay of the way Handscomb got out in the first innings. Once again it is Philander who gets him. His third in this innings and all three have come today. It is also his 50th wicket against the Aussies. Doesn't he love bowling against them? Well, he is certainly showing it here. He bowls this one on a length and around off. Handscomb at first tries to play at it. But the ball just about moves away late. Peter tries to withdraw his bat at the very last moment but is very late in doing so. The ball takes the inner half of the bat and once again hits the leg pole. The South Africans have ran through the middle order already and now will hope to make quick work of the lower order. Something which they have not been able to do in this series. 95/6

34.3 V Philander to Handscomb, Philander once again bowls it on a length and attacks the stumps. Handscomb keeps it out. This is Philander at his best, he is continiously making the batsman play. 95/5

34.2 V Philander to Handscomb, On a length around off, Handscomb defends it. 95/5

34.1 V Philander to Handscomb, Close! A good leave in the end! On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Handscomb covers his off pole and shoulders arms to it. 95/5

33.6 K Rabada to Paine, Once again on a length but outside off, Paine makes a leave. 95/5

33.5 K Rabada to Tim Paine, On a length around middle, this one jags back in, it seems to have taken the inside edge, hit on the pads and go towards third slip where de Villiers dives forward but the ball does not carry. 95/5

33.4 K Rabada to Paine, Another ball outside off, Paine shuffles across and shoulders arms to it. 95/5

33.3 K Rabada to Paine, Goes fuller this time at 131 KPH. He is not a 100 percent but still trying his best. The line though is outside off as Paine leaves it. 95/5

33.2 K Rabada to Paine, Another length ball outside off, Paine pushes it back to the bowler. 95/5

33.1 K Rabada to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine rocks back and keeps it out. 95/5

32.6 V Philander to Handscomb, Length ball around off, Peter covers the line of the delivery and keeps it out. 95/5

32.5 V Philander to Handscomb, Wide outside off, left alone. 95/5

32.4 V Philander to Handscomb, Good length on off, defended off the front foot. 95/5

32.3 V Philander to Handscomb, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 95/5

32.2 V Philander to Paine, Back of a length on off, Paine guides it through point for an easy run. 95/5

32.1 V Philander to Paine, Length ball outside off, Paine leaves it alone. 94/5

31.6 K Rabada to Handscomb, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 94/5

31.5 K Rabada to Handscomb, BEATEN! On a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Handscomb prods forward and tries to keep it out but gets beaten. 94/5

31.5 K Rabada to Handscomb, NO BALL! Second of the over. He oversteps again. Handscomb defends the length ball onto the ground. 94/5

31.4 K Rabada to Handscomb, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 93/5

31.3 K Rabada to P Handscomb, On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Handscomb tries to defend but the ball takes the edge and goes on the bounce to gully. 93/5

31.3 K Rabada to Paine, NO BALL! Rabada oversteps as Paine flicks it through square leg for a single. 93/5

31.2 K Rabada to Handscomb, Another ball on the pads, Handscomb nudges it on the leg side for a run. 91/5

31.1 K Rabada to Paine, Angles it into the batsman, Paine flicks it towards fine leg for a run. 90/5

Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end.

30.6 V Philander to Paine, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. End of a brilliant first over. The South Africans could not asked for a better start to the day. A double wicket over by Philander comes to an end. 89/5

30.5 V Philander to Tim Paine, Almost! He almost had a third. Another brilliant delivery, on a length around off, it shapes away after pitching. Paine, just like Marsh tries to defend it by staying in the crease. It takes the outside edge and goes towards third slip. Faf there dives forward to take it but the ball lands just in front of him. 88/5

Tim Paine strides out to the middle.

30.4 V Philander to Marsh, OUT! No. 200 for Philander! It has been EDGED AND TAKEN! Two wickets in the over and the hosts are just 5 away now. This is outstanding from Vern. He got the elder Marsh with an inswinger and now gets the younger one with an outswinger. On a length around off, it swings away a touch, Mitchell Marsh is rooted inside his crease as he tries to defend. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of Quinton de Kock who accepts it. The all-rounder walks back for a duck. Are we in for an early finish here? 88/5

30.3 V Philander to Marsh, Length again on off, Marsh lunges and keeps it out. 88/4

30.2 V Philander to Marsh, On a length around off. Marsh plants his front foot forward and defends it. 88/4

Mitchell Marsh comes out to the middle.

30.1 V Philander to S Marsh, OUT! What a start, what a start. A wicket off the first ball. We saw a wicket falling of the first ball of Day 5 in the Test between NZ and ENG and we have the same here. Philander starts off right on the money as he comes running in and lands it on a length around middle. The ball comes in late after pitching. Marsh does not account for it as he tries to defend it off the front foot. The ball takes the inside edge, hits the pads and lobs towards gully where Bavuma takes a simple catch. Philander is up and running in celebration and the umpire raises his finger. Wicket number 199 for him. South Africa are now 6 wickets away. 88/4

A guard of honor for Morne Morkel by his own team as the players make their way out to the middle. They now are in a huddle as the umpires make their way out. Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb will continue their innings as Vernon Philander will open the bowling for South Africa. Here we go...

The home side on the other hand, will look to give Morkel a fairytale ending. The gentle giant already has two to his name and a fifer with a Proteas win will be icing on the cake. The hosts however, would not care who takes the wickets as long as they end up on the right side. The pitch still is a good enough wicket to bat on, except for the odd bounce on a few deliveries. Will it go down to the wire or will the South Africans make quick work of the remaining wickets? All in all let us hope it is an exciting last day of this series. Welcome to the coverage in Johannesburg.

98 overs (weather permitting), 524 runs is what the Australians need to level the series. South Africa need another 7 wickets to win the series 3-1. The former result though looks highly improbable. However, the Aussies will try and avoid a defeat. They have the pair of Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh out there and the visitors will hope they can stitch together a long partnership.

... Day 5, Session 1 ...

A final day finish beckons! Can Australia take it deep into Tuesday? Or will it be a blink-and-you-miss end? There are rains forecast (even) for 3rd April. Not much of the same were seen on the third and the fourth days of this game. Can they come to the visitors' aid? This should be interesting to see. Tune in at 1000 local time (0800 GMT) then. Meanwhile, you can catch some T20 action as the PAK-WI match is in progress. Also, another Test match - the NZ vs ENG one - is set up for a last-day end. Do catch those. See ya! Adios!

For Australia, Pat Cummins has to be the undoubted star. He made sure that his love affair with the Wanderers doesn't end soon by bagging his career-best match haul of 9-141. All throughout, he kept beating the edges of the bat on numerous occasions. Coming back to the present, Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh are in the middle for them now, chasing an improbable 612 for a win. More than that, they will be looking to save the game. They have another day's play to do that.

Earlier in the day, bad light played a part in there being some halts. We began a bit late owing to the same. But then, Faf du Plessis started sending the Australians on a leather hunt as he notched up his 8th ton in Tests. Along with southpaw Dean Elgar, he knit a 170-run stand, that pretty much, sucked out the energy from the tourists. Even after they departed, Temba Bavuma and Vernon Philander batted along, till the eventual declaration came at Tea.

This is Morne Morkel's last Test. He picked up a side strain in the first innings and there were great doubts over his further participation in the match. But now, not only is he just bowling but also he is among the wickets. What's more, he has delivered eight overs and all of them at one go. Creditable stuff. He first got Matt Renshaw and then a positive-looking Joe Burns to leave the Aussies reeling.

END OF DAY 4! The light wouldn't get any better and so, we've seen the last delivery of the day as well. The Proteas will be very happy at the end of it all. First, they frustrated the Aussies by making them spend more time in the middle and then, when it was their own time to be in the middle, they started hastening the end. Cruelty? No. Sport. Cricket. Test cricket.

They're off! The umpires get together in the middle once again. After a chat, Llong seemed to signal one more over (at least that's what his lips and actions conveyed). But immediately, the officials gathered again and that was that. 15 men on the field went off it.

29.6 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Risky! Handscomb almost gives it away. Looks to come down the track to the loopy ball again. Doesn't get to the pitch of it and the ball goes off the outer half. It hits Bavuma's ankle at silly point and then rolls towards point. End of a good over from Maharaj. 88/3

29.5 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Again outside off, left alone. 88/3

29.4 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Floated outside off, Handscomb takes a giant stride forward to leave it alone. It spins away sharply. 88/3

29.3 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Peter should be careful in the dying moments of the day. He gets down the track again, not to the pitch of it, and bunts it. 88/3

29.2 K Maharaj to Handscomb, FOUR! It is a delight watching Handscomb bat against spin. He slinks down stealthily and just wrists this through mid-wicket for another boundary. 88/3

29.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Floated up around off and middle, Handscomb presses forward and blocks. 84/3

Another discussion between Nigel Llong and Ian Gould. It is seen that the former does all the talking while the latter listens. At the end of it all, we are good to carry on.

28.6 A Markram to Marsh, Flatter on off, blocked off the back foot. 84/3

28.5 A Markram to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 84/3

28.4 A Markram to Marsh, Marsh looks to pad this away and the ball goes off that through the keeper and the slip. 84/3

28.3 A Markram to Marsh, Floated outside off, Marsh blocks it towards silly point with a half-lunge. 84/3

28.2 A Markram to Handscomb, Quick single. Tossed up outside off, Handscomb charges down and pushes it towards mid off. Takes on the fielder's arms and makes it to the other end. Such a thing isn't advisable at this stage, opine the on-air commentators. 84/3

28.1 A Markram to Handscomb, Floated outside off, pushed off the front foot towards covers. 83/3

27.6 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Patted towards the off side for a quick run. 83/3

27.5 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Straighter one outside off, Handscomb lets it be. 82/3

27.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Streaky! Floated outside off, Shaun Marsh is yet again hesitant to get entirely forward. The ball goes off the outside edge past slip for three runs. 82/3

27.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh lunges forward and blocks. 79/3

27.2 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Handscomb pushes this one through mid off for one. 79/3

27.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, A chance? That's how it looked at the first go. Tossed up delivery around middle and leg, Handscomb charges down and smites it back. Maharaj dives to his right but the ball deflects off something towards mid off. On having another look it is seen that it went off the blade of the non-striker. 78/3

26.6 A Markram to Marsh, Another one, similar to the previous one. Shaun manages to defend it towards the vacant silly point region. 78/3

26.5 A Markram to Marsh, Shaun Marsh is hesitant to get full forward and barely manages to block this one with a half-lunge. 78/3

26.4 A Markram to Marsh, Aiden comes round the wicket and lands this outside off. Marsh prods forward and blocks. 78/3

26.3 A Markram to Handscomb, Floated on the pads, worked away for one. 78/3

26.2 A Markram to Handscomb, Turning in from around off, Peter misses the defense and gets hit on the pads. 77/3

26.1 A Markram to Handscomb, FOUR! Welcome Markram! Tossed up outside off, Handscomb comes down the track making room. Gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through wide mid off for a boundary. He moves to 15 with that. 77/3

Aiden Markram is brought into the attack. Nigel Llong was seen talking to Faf du Plessis after the previous over and perhaps the message would have been to bring the slower bowlers on. Hence, this move.

25.6 K Maharaj to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 73/3

25.5 K Maharaj to Marsh, FOUR! Audacious as well as beautiful! Nicely tossed up outside off, Shaun Marsh slinks down the ground, reaches out to it and times the cover drive to perfection. Good shot to get off the mark. 73/3

25.4 K Maharaj to Marsh, Shaun charges down and blocks it. 69/3

25.3 K Maharaj to Marsh, Marsh stays back to this one and defends this one. 69/3

25.2 K Maharaj to Marsh, Floated outside off, defended off the front foot. 69/3

25.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Handscomb charges down and pushes it to long off for one. 69/3

Keshav Maharaj to bowl more.

24.6 M Morkel to Marsh, This delivery is pushed towards mid-wicket. 68/3

24.5 M Morkel to Marsh, Tentativeness won't help the Aussies. Marsh looks to play this one before deciding later that he doesn't want to. Is late in withdrawing his bat and the ball goes off it towards gully. 68/3

Dean Elgar is seen warming up.

24.4 M Morkel to Marsh, Another one on off, Marsh gets behind it and blocks. 68/3

24.3 M Morkel to Marsh, Length ball on off, defended towards the off side. 68/3

24.2 M Morkel to Marsh, Morkel comes round the wicket and lands it outside off, Shaun Marsh shoulders arms. 68/3

Shaun Marsh walks out next at number 5. Can he play one of those knocks and save the Aussies?

24.1 M Morkel to Burns, OUT! The legend of Morne Morkel would live on if he, all by himself, hastens Australia's end today. He runs in and spears it full on middle and leg. In a bid to flick it away, Burns gets overbalanced and misses. Gets hit on the pad, that looks to be in front of the stumps. Ian Gould agrees. Burns has a chat with Handscomb but doesn't get the nod to get it reviewed. That ends a good knock from the opener. Because of getting beaten outside off on a few occasions, he had taken a different guard and was standing more towards the off side. Perhaps he wasn't prepared for one on the pads, just what the gentle giant dished out. The tourists are still 544 runs away... 68/3

The fourth umpire runs out with the line meter. Nigel Llong takes a reading but we are good to carry on.

23.6 V Philander to Handscomb, Well outside off, shouldered arms to by Peter. 68/2

23.5 V Philander to Burns, Nicely swished. Gentle full delivery on the stumps, Burns nicely flicks it through mid-wicket. Morkel chases it and saves a run for the side. 68/2

23.4 V Philander to Burns, Fuller on off, making Burns play. Pushed back to the bowler off the front foot. 65/2

23.4 V Philander to Burns, Philander oversteps. Just. Lands it outside off, Joe lets it go unpoked. 65/2

23.3 V Philander to Burns, On off, bunted towards covers. 64/2

23.2 V Philander to Burns, This is arrowed outside off, played towards gully. 64/2

23.1 V Philander to Burns, Around off, defended from the crease. 64/2

Vernon Philander is back for another spell.

22.6 M Morkel to Handscomb, Fuller in length, just moves in a bit. Handscomb looks to defend but gets it off the inner half to the on side. A maiden for the gentle giant. 64/2

22.5 M Morkel to Handscomb, Well outside off, left alone. 64/2

22.4 M Morkel to Handscomb, Handscomb lets this full ball come to him before opening the bat face to glide it to gully. 64/2

22.3 M Morkel to Handscomb, Again one of those deliveries from Morkel that lands and nips away. The line is just outside off. Handscomb has a feel for it but gets beaten. 64/2

22.2 M Morkel to Burns, This is straighter in line, worked away through square leg for one. 64/2

22.1 M Morkel to Burns, Morkel, into his 7th over on the trot, lands this around off. Burns blocks it towards the off side. 63/2

21.6 K Maharaj to Burns, Slower through the air on a shorter length, it stays a bit low. Burns adjusts well and slaps it through covers for one. 63/2

21.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Fired very full on the stumps, squeezed out well. 62/2

21.4 K Maharaj to Burns, This one is pushed towards mid off from the crease. 62/2

21.3 K Maharaj to Burns, FOUR! Burns is playing across the line but he is making good contact. He gets down on a knee and nails the sweep through square leg for a boundary. 62/2

21.2 K Maharaj to Burns, Looped up in line of the stumps, Burns lunges in defense. 58/2

21.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Floated on the stumps, turned towards mid-wicket. 58/2

20.6 M Morkel to P Handscomb, EDGED AND FOUR! The first impression was as if it was the end of Handscomb's stint in the middle. This was angled in from over the wicket, he just HAD TO play at that. After doing so, the ball took the outside edge and flew in the direction of slips. At this point, it seemed doom for him. But the ball flew well over the slip cordon and raced away to the fence. No one could believe that, we included. 58/2

20.5 M Morkel to Burns, This delivery is pushed towards point from the crease for one. 54/2

20.4 M Morkel to Burns, Hurled well outside off, Burns minds his own business and doesn't play at that. 53/2

20.3 M Morkel to Burns, Superb from Morkel! How did that miss the edge? He gets the ball to angle in first, forcing Burns to go at it in defense. After landing, it moves away just a touch just to tease the outside edge and hence, Burns, before going into the keeper's mitts. 53/2

20.2 M Morkel to Burns, On a length around off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 53/2

20.1 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller on off, driven towards mid off off the front foot. 53/2

19.6 K Maharaj to P Handscomb, Looped up around off, Handscomb charges down to play, ends up getting an inside edge onto his boots. The ball then rolls to the off side. 53/2

19.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Nicely tossed up on the stumps, Burns gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for one. 53/2

19.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Flatter outside off, Burns goes back and plays the cut shot. It goes through point and a couple is taken. Maharaj has overstepped and hence it is a no ball. 52/2

19.4 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Clever cricket. Peter goes deep in the crease and pushes this one towards backward point for one. 49/2

19.3 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Tossed up around off, blocked with a stride forward. 48/2

19.2 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Peter charges down yet again but blocks. 48/2

A silly point in place. He comes there at the expense of a short leg.

19.1 K Maharaj to Handscomb, FOUR! Delectable stroke. Peter Handscomb is a good player of spin states Shane Warne and this shot proves just that. Seeing the flight on this one, he charges down the track and drives it inside out. The timing as well as the placement is right on that as the ball beats mid off, who is running to his left. 48/2

18.6 M Morkel to Burns, On a length angling in, Burns misses the flick and wears it high on the pad. 8 off this over. 44/2

18.5 M Morkel to Burns, This one is too wide to make Joe play. 44/2

Now the men at slips have moved a touch wider after that boundary.

18.4 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller on the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 44/2

18.3 M Morkel to Joe Burns, FOUR! Streaky! Where's another slip, asks Mark Nicholas on air. Burns looks to defend this one but the ball goes past third slip and through the gap between him and gully for a boundary. 44/2

18.2 M Morkel to Burns, FOUR! Shot! Overpitched outside off, Burns gets forward and drives it nicely through covers. Beats the man stationed there and gets a boundary. 40/2

18.1 M Morkel to Burns, Outside off, left alone. 36/2

17.6 K Maharaj to Joe Burns, Flatter outside off, cut away for one. 36/2

17.5 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Handscomb once again slinks down and pushes it down to long off for one. Off the mark he is. 35/2

17.4 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Lovely. This one lands and spins past the outside edge of Peter's bat. 34/2

17.3 K Maharaj to Handscomb, Floated around off, Handscomb charges down and blocks. 34/2

Peter Handscomb is the next man in.

17.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, OUT! What a decision this has been! It is deemed that Khawaja didn't offer a shot and hence the on-field call stays. Australia lose Khawaja as well as a review. Maharaj tosses this one outside off, it spins in sharply from the rough. Khawaja moves back and across and ends up being well outside off. He has his bat behind the pad and the ball turns and catches him on the front pad. The Proteas appeal and Nigel Llong raises the dreaded finger. Khawaja cannot believe it and signals to take it upstairs. Also, he signals to the umpire that he played a shot. To that the umpire said that he didn't. Now, over to the DRS process. The Hawk Eye is rolled in and, although the impact was well outside off, the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. Hence, the TV umpire returns the decision in the hosts' favour. Even as Usman makes the walk back, Burns is seen talking something with the umpire. Maybe, it is related to the offering of shot. Well, now this could boil down to the single that was refused to him on the previous ball... 34/2

Is Khawaja a goner? Nigel Llong thinks so! He is been ruled out LBW. The main question is, has Khawaja offered a shot here.

17.1 K Maharaj to U Khawaja, Floated outside off, this one doesn't spin in. The ball goes off the outer edge past de Villiers at slip, as Khawaja goes back to defend. He wants a run but Burns doesn't. Has to settle without one. 34/1

16.6 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller outside off, defended back towards the bowler. 3rd maiden in his four-over spell for the farewell man. 34/1

16.5 M Morkel to Burns, Very full outside off, Burns squeezes it to the off side. 34/1

16.4 M Morkel to Burns, Burns moves back and across and shoulders arms. 34/1

16.3 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller around off, pushed towards covers. 34/1

16.2 M Morkel to Burns, Beauty! On a length outside off, this one nips away just a touch. Burns is drawn into it as he hangs his bat out in defense. The movement means that the outside edge is just evaded. 34/1

16.1 M Morkel to Burns, Full outside off, left alone. 34/1

15.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Usman comes down the track but offers just the pads. 34/1

15.5 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Khawaja gets hit on the thigh pad as he looks to work this to the on side. 34/1

15.4 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Flighted delivery outside off, Khawaja's bat is hidden behind his front pad as he lunges. The ball goes off the pad to de Villiers at slip. 34/1

15.3 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, Usman offers no shot. 34/1

15.2 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Floated outside off, Khawaja lunges and just offers the pad. 34/1

15.1 K Maharaj to Khawaja, FOUR! Lovely use of the feet. Khawaja slinks down the track and takes it on the full. The issue will be if Keshav could land it as only then the roughs will come into play. Usman drives this one past covers and the ball goes away to the fence. 34/1

14.6 M Morkel to Khawaja, Fuller outside off, Khawaja drives this nicely through covers. Rabada chases it down from mid off and puts in the slide near the fence. Seems to have saved a run for the side. The same is confirmed after having multiple looks at the replays. 30/1

Fair point. Shane Warne says that due to the side strain, Morkel is bowling within himself and seems to have found his rhythm. In the first essay, when he was fitter, he tried banging deliveries short and ended up being all around the place.

14.5 M Morkel to Burns, Around middle, worked away in front of square on the leg side for one. Burns moves to 20 now. 27/1

14.4 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller outside off, left alone by Burns. This is good bowling from Morkel in terms of the lengths he is bowling. 26/1

14.3 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller around off, this time Joe pushes it back defensively. 26/1

14.2 M Morkel to Burns, Another one outside off, left alone by Burns. 26/1

14.1 M Morkel to Burns, Fuller outside off, Burns lets it be. 26/1

13.6 K Maharaj to Khawaja, Tossed up outside off, this one turns in a bit. Khawaja pads this away. 26/1

13.5 K Maharaj to Burns, This one is worked away to the on side for one. 26/1

13.4 K Maharaj to Burns, FOUR! Nicely done. Floated delivery around middle and leg, Burns kneels down and sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary. 25/1

13.3 K Maharaj to Joe Burns, Flatter outside off, Burns looks to cut but fails. 21/1

13.2 K Maharaj to Burns, Another one on the stumps, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 21/1

13.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Burns lunges forward and bunts this one. 21/1

12.6 M Morkel to U Khawaja, This ball is bowled outside off, Khawaja gets it off the outer half towards gully. A wicket maiden for Morkel. 21/1

12.5 M Morkel to Khawaja, Length delivery around off, defended from the crease. 21/1

Usman Khawaja makes his way to the middle at no.3. He played a decent knock in the first innings, before his side collapsed. Should look to play sensibly yet again.

12.4 Morkel to Renshaw, OUT! Last match, first wicket! Side strain? What's that? The Giraffe has struck! Bowled fuller on the stumps from round the wicket, Renshaw misses the flick and is caught adjacent to the stumps. Morkel knows it as he appeals and the umpire raises the finger. Matt has a chat with his partner about the review before walking back on the insistence of Burns. So, after bowling three deliveries outside off, the one in line of the stumps gets success for Morne. Hawk Eye confirms that the on-field umpire has got it right. 21/1

12.3 M Morkel to Renshaw, Another one outside off, Matt lets it go. 21/0

12.2 M Morkel to Renshaw, Another one outside off, left alone. 21/0

12.1 M Morkel to Renshaw, Full outside off, left alone. 21/0

11.6 K Maharaj to Burns, Huge appeal to no avail! Quicker one on the pads, Burns lunges to defend. Gets beaten by the pace and hence gets rapped on the front pad. The ball rolls to the off side as the players appeal. The umpire stays unmoved. Clearly going down leg. 21/0

11.5 K Maharaj to Burns, FOUR! Deft. Maharaj drops this short outside off, Burns has enough time due to that. He goes back and slices it through backward point for a boundary. 21/0

11.4 K Maharaj to Burns, Another delivery outside off, kept out towards point. 17/0

11.3 K Maharaj to Burns, Flighted delivery on the stumps, pushed towards mid-wicket. 17/0

11.2 K Maharaj to Joe Burns, Flatter and shorter outside off, Burns goes back and cuts it through point for a couple. 17/0

Some disturbance in front of the sightscreen puts off Burns, who moves away from the stumps as Maharaj enters the delivery stride.

11.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Floated full around middle and leg, Burns presents a dead bat at that. 15/0

10.6 M Morkel to Renshaw, This one is driven to mid off. A maiden to begin for the Giraffe. 15/0

10.5 M Morkel to Renshaw, Outside off, left alone. 15/0

10.4 M Morkel to Renshaw, Fuller on off, driven back down the ground. 15/0

10.3 M Morkel to Renshaw, Lovely delivery. Full and outside off, Renshaw looks to push at that but gets beaten on the outside. 15/0

10.2 M Morkel to Renshaw, Morne appeals but he can't! Bowls this fuller and angling in, Matt misses the flick and gets hit on the front pad. The players appeal but withdraw soon, the umpire rules it in the batter's favour. No sooner did Morkel turn for the appeal than he clutched his left side. Effect of the side strain still lingering. Hawk Eye says that it would slide down leg. 15/0

10.1 M Morkel to Renshaw, Begins round the wicket and lands it on a length around off. Renshaw blocks. Morkel doesn't seem to be a 100 percent as he seems to be flinching after bowling that one. 15/0

Morne Morkel to bowl now. A loud cheer engulfs the Wanderers as he is brought on. It's his farewell game. So it is good that he is at least fit enough to bowl.

9.6 K Maharaj to Burns, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/0

9.5 K Maharaj to Burns, Flatter this time, Joe goes back and defends. 15/0

9.4 K Maharaj to Burns, Nicely tossed up on the stumps, Burns lunges and blocks. 15/0

9.3 K Maharaj to Burns, Nasty! Burns gets down and plays the sweep shot. But it goes and hits Markram on the foot. The youngster is walking away in pain. Now Joe follows him and pats him to ask if he's alright and gets a thumbs up in response. 15/0

9.2 K Maharaj to Burns, This one is just outside off, pushed towards point. 15/0

9.1 K Maharaj to Burns, Starts round the wicket and serves it around leg. Burns goes back to clip it away but gets hit on the back thigh guard. 15/0

Spin time so soon! Keshav Maharaj to have a go in as early as the 9th over. Will be interesting to see how he goes on a track that has plenty of roughs to work with. One slip in place.

8.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Straighter in line again as Kagiso bowls it full on the stumps. Renshaw clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 15/0

8.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Full outside off, left alone. 13/0

8.4 K Rabada to Renshaw, Outside off, Renshaw shoulders arms to it. Ian Gould walked down to have a look at the spot where Rabada completed his followthrough. Seems to be getting close to the danger area. 13/0

8.3 K Rabada to Renshaw, Rabada now comes over the wicket and bowls it outside off. Renshaw pushes it defensively towards point. 13/0

8.2 K Rabada to Renshaw, This is a length ball on the stumps, Renshaw blocks it from the crease. 13/0

8.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, Angled away from over the stumps, Matt lets it carry through to the keeper. 13/0

7.6 V Philander to Burns, Another one outside off, left alone. 13/0

7.5 V Philander to Burns, Fuller outside off, Burns takes a step forward and shoulders arms. 13/0

Joe Burns' stance is analysed. In the first innings when he was dismissed, his front foot didn't move much and he pretty much pushed at that delivery away from the body. Today, when an appeal was made for LBW on 4.5, his front foot moves across. This, according to Shaun Pollock, is a good change that the batter has done from the first essay.

7.4 V Philander to Burns, Burns gets on the back foot and defends this one. 13/0

7.3 V Philander to Renshaw, A touch fuller this time, Matt takes a stride ahead and pushes this one through covers. Gets one run as a result. 13/0

7.2 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

7.1 V Philander to Renshaw, Length delivery around off, Renshaw stands tall and presents a straight defensive blade in defense. 12/0

6.6 K Rabada to Burns, On a length and outside off, this too shoots off the surface. The batsman makes a leave. 12/0

6.5 K Rabada to Burns, Down the leg side, Burns misses to flick. 12/0

6.4 K Rabada to Burns, SIX! WHAT A SHOT! That was flat! Shorter in length on middle, Burns rocks back, picks the length early and pulls it over the square leg fence for a biggie. 12/0

6.3 K Rabada to Burns, That ball has struck the batsman on the thigh pad. 6/0

6.2 K Rabada to Burns, Another appeal! Causing problems is here, Rabada. On a length around middle, it shapes back in. Burns tries to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Had that not hit the bat, it would have been plumb. 6/0

6.1 K Rabada to Burns, On a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Burns lets it be. 6/0

5.6 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 6/0

5.5 V Philander to Renshaw, On middle, worked towards mid-wicket. 6/0

5.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 6/0

5.3 V Philander to M Renshaw, DROPPED! Never easy at gully but that was a sitter, especially, for the standards Bavuma has set. Fuller on off, it shapes away again. Renshaw tries to dive but it goes off the outside edge towards Bavuma. Who gets two hands to it but can't hang on. A let off for Renshaw. he is living dangerously out there. Survived courtesy a review earlier and now has been given a life. 6/0

5.2 V Philander to Renshaw, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

5.1 V Philander to Renshaw, On a length outside off, left alone. 6/0

4.6 K Rabada to Burns, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 6/0

4.5 K Rabada to Burns, This one is an action replay of the last one but a lot closer. On a length around off, it shapes back in again. Burns once again leaves but misses to get hit just above the knee-role. The players appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Rabada really likes it and wants it to be reviewed but Faf tells him it is a little high. Good they did not review as Hawk Eye later on shows it would have just clipped the stumps. So the umpire's call would have stood. 6/0

4.4 K Rabada to Burns, On a length around off, it jags back into the batsman. Burns makes a leave and is hit high on the pads. 6/0

4.3 K Rabada to Burns, On a length around off, Burns keeps it out. 6/0

4.2 K Rabada to Burns, Wide outside off, left alone. 6/0

4.1 K Rabada to Burns, Down the leg side, Renshaw misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg for a leg bye. 6/0

3.6 V Philander to Burns, On the stumps again, Burns walks shuffles across and tucks it around the corner for a run. 6/0

3.5 V Philander to Renshaw, Down the leg side, Renshaw misses the flick to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards square leg for a leg bye. 5/0

3.4 V Philander to Renshaw, Off the mark is Renshaw! Not in convincing manner though. On a length around middle, it straightens a touch. Renshaw tries to defend but the ball goes off the outer half through covers for a brace. 4/0

3.3 V Philander to Renshaw, Well bowled! This one is bowled on off and landed on a length. It shapes away after pitching. Renshaw prods forward to defend but gets beaten. 2/0

3.2 V Philander to Renshaw, Length ball around off, Renshaw defends it onto the ground. 2/0

3.1 V Philander to Burns, On middle, Burns walks across and works it to mid-wicket. 2/0

2.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, Wide outside off, again. Left alone. A not-so-threatening over by Rabada, needs to work on the line. 1/0

2.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, He finally makes the batsman play but oversteps and the umpire signals a NO BALL. 1/0

2.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, Another ball on a length but the line is a problem. It is outside off, Renshaw leaves it. 0/0

2.4 K Rabada to Renshaw, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 0/0

2.3 K Rabada to Renshaw, Down the leg side, Renshaw tries to flick but misses. 0/0

2.2 K Rabada to Renshaw, Wide outside off, Matt makes another leave. 0/0

2.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, On a length and outside off, Renshaw need not play at those. 0/0

1.6 V Philander to Burns, Outside off, left alone. 0/0

1.5 V Philander to Burns, On a length around off, Burns tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. 0/0

1.4 V Philander to Burns, Down the leg side, Burns watches it go through to the keeper. 0/0

1.3 V Philander to Burns, Back of a length on off, Burns keeps it out off the back foot. 0/0

1.2 V Philander to Burns, Good length on off, defended. 0/0

1.1 V Philander to Burns, On a length around off, right on the money to begin with. Burns defends it to point. 0/0

Vernon Philander will bowl from the other end.

0.6 K Rabada to Renshaw, BEATEN! So a good delivery to start the over and a good one to end it. On a length around off, it slants away from the batsman. Renshaw prods forward to block but misses. 0/0

0.5 K Rabada to Renshaw, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 0/0

0.4 K Rabada to Renshaw, Bowled outside off, Renshaw shoulders his arms to it. 0/0

0.3 K Rabada to Renshaw, Another ball outside off, Matt leaves it. 0/0

0.2 K Rabada to Renshaw, Length ball outside off, left alone. 0/0

0.1 K Rabada to Renshaw, NOT OUT! Excellent use of the review! What a start to the fourth innings. Phew! What drama. Rabada bangs it on a shorter length on off, it takes off the surface as we have seen quite a few times. Renshaw tries to make a leave but due to the bounce, the ball goes off something to the keeper, who takes it and appeals. The umpire raises his finger but Renshaw reviews straightaway. Replays roll in and they show that it brushes the triceps before flying to de Kock and was nowhere near the gloves or the bat. Renshaw survives. 0/0

April 3, 2018