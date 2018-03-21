South Africa vs Australia: Failings of Openers Hurting Proteas Against Top Teams

Elgar and Markram have failed to give ideal starts to the hosts in the first two matches of the series and if the previous series against India is also included, the stats don't bode well for the Proteas.
The duo started to open the innings for South Africa since the Bangladesh series in 2017, where against inferior attacks, they put on massive stands. However, since the India series, the pair has failed to replicate that performance. So far, in the ongoing series, they have four twenty-plus stands with a best of 29 in the 2nd innings of the Durban Test.
Moreover, against the likes of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the pair of Elgar and Markram averaged nearly six times in comparison to their average against India and Australia. There has been a massive drop of 81.81% in the partnership average from series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to that against India and Australia.
The pair had put three 50+ partnership in 4 innings against Bandgladesh & Zimbabwe combined, with a highest of 243 v Bangladesh at Bloemfontein in 2017. Subsequently, they were able to put on just two fifty-plus stands with a best of 85 against India in Centurion.
Despite this, the individual form of one of the them has been good in this series as so far, Markram has scored 207 runs in this series so far and is the second highest run scorer behind AB de Villiers (225 runs) and averages 51.75. But on the other hand, Elgar has been watchful but has struggled to get runs in this series and has managed just 78 runs at average of 19.50.
The four-match series is currently locked 1-1 after Australia won the first Test in Port Elizabeth and the Proteas hit back in style in Durban to level the series 1-1.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
First Published: March 21, 2018, 5:51 PM IST