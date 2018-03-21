Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
South Africa vs Australia: Failings of Openers Hurting Proteas Against Top Teams

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 21, 2018, 5:53 PM IST
File image of Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar. (AFP Image)

New Delhi: South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram will look to shrug-off of their recent poor form when the Proteas take on Australia in the third Test of the four-match series in Cape Town, starting Thursday.

Elgar and Markram have failed to give ideal starts to the hosts in the first two matches of the series and if the previous series against India is also included, the stats don't bode well for the Proteas.

The duo started to open the innings for South Africa since the Bangladesh series in 2017, where against inferior attacks, they put on massive stands. However, since the India series, the pair has failed to replicate that performance. So far, in the ongoing series, they have four twenty-plus stands with a best of 29 in the 2nd innings of the Durban Test.

elgar

Moreover, against the likes of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the pair of Elgar and Markram averaged nearly six times in comparison to their average against India and Australia. There has been a massive drop of 81.81% in the partnership average from series against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to that against India and Australia.

The pair had put three 50+ partnership in 4 innings against Bandgladesh & Zimbabwe combined, with a highest of 243 v Bangladesh at Bloemfontein in 2017. Subsequently, they were able to put on just two fifty-plus stands with a best of 85 against India in Centurion.

Despite this, the individual form of one of the them has been good in this series as so far, Markram has scored 207 runs in this series so far and is the second highest run scorer behind AB de Villiers (225 runs) and averages 51.75. But on the other hand, Elgar has been watchful but has struggled to get runs in this series and has managed just 78 runs at average of 19.50.

openers

The four-match series is currently locked 1-1 after Australia won the first Test in Port Elizabeth and the Proteas hit back in style in Durban to level the series 1-1.

First Published: March 21, 2018, 5:51 PM IST

