South Africa vs Australia, Fourth Test, Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

Dean Elgar in action. (AFP Image)

Commentary (South Africa innings)

Mike Haysman on air mentioned that heavy rains are expected overnight. Throughout the day, the forecast was proven wrong. Don't know if that would happen even now. But if it does pour down, the bowlers may gain more assistance on Day 4. Will that be the case? Will we see a South African collapse? Can Australia still save the game? Monday will reveal more. See ya then at 1000 local time (0800 GMT). Ta-ta!

Talking about the third innings of the Test match, South Africa started off fluently. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar started off in a positive manner and piled up over 50 runs before they were separated after the former fell. Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers' stints in the middle didn't last too long either. The latter registered just his second single digit score in the series. But since then, the southpaw and skipper Faf du Plessis have looked good are amidst a partnership that needs 10 to reach a half century. Thus, the Proteas find themselves ahead by 401 runs, with two days left in the game.

As usual, Pat Cummins has also done enough to mention a praise. After notching up his maiden Test fifty earlier, he returned to pick two of the three Protea wickets to fall so far. This ball is 56 overs old now and on Monday, with the prospect of reverse swing being present, this pacer would be expected to let out more overs. His shoulders should be taking the deserving rest overnight. Earlier in the day, he knit a priceless stand with skipper Tim Paine to reduce the deficit. The captain also hit a half century of his own in the process.

Attritional session of Test cricket. After maintaining an economy rate of under 2 in an unchanged spell of 21 overs, Nathan Lyon goes to the crowd to sign some autographs. Well, even there, his fingers have something to do. What a workhorse this guy has been. Although he has only a wicket to show for his toil, no one can point fingers at him for not giving it his all. Hardly are bowlers praised in our sport, if they don't have greater figures in the wickets' column. But Lyon deserved every bit of adulation that he gets.

55.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Lyon pushes this one quicker outside off, Elgar goes back and presents a straight defensive bat. END OF PLAY ON EASTER! 134/3

55.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated one outside off, Elgar pushes it past silly point. 134/3

55.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and blocks this one. 134/3

55.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one around off, pushed towards cover. 134/3

55.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar defends this one to the off side off the front foot. 134/3

55.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, left alone. 134/3

Time for the final over of the day. Nathan Lyon will deliver it. Do we have a wicket in store?

54.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Peach! This delivery lands just outside off and moves away. Du Plessis looks to block this one but gets beaten on the outside. Some words exchanged between the bowler and the batter. Doesn't look to be a dinner invitation, for sure. 134/3

54.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Bouncer on the stumps, du Plessis ducks. One for the over, signals the umpire. 134/3

54.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Faf hangs back to this one and defends. 134/3

54.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This is turned towards mid-wicket from the crease. 134/3

54.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full on off, defended with a straight bat. 134/3

A grumpy pacer! Hazlewood was almost in his delivery stride before du Plessis walked away from the crease. The batter had an issue with something near the sightscreen. Josh's look didn't seem as if he was pleased.

54.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, FOUR! SOUTH AFRICA LEAD BY 401! Nice shot to get to the mark. On a length outside off, du Plessis hops and punches it nicely through covers for a boundary. 134/3

53.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Another leg spinning delivery outside off, it spins in a bit. Elgar goes back and blocks it to the on side. 130/3

53.5 N Lyon to Elgar, This is the leg spin from Lyon! Floated full on off, pushed towards mid on. 130/3

53.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and defends. 130/3

53.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle and leg, bunted from the crease. 130/3

53.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar gets right behind this one and blocks it stoutly. 130/3

53.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, it spins away nicely. Elgar watches the same as he lets it be. 130/3

52.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This one stayed low! Faf looks to defend this one but the ball goes towards slip off the outer edge due to the low bounce. Faf had hopped up to play that based on the length, but had to crouch low immediately. 130/3

52.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Faf takes a mini-stride forward and lifts his bat to let the ball go to the keeper. 130/3

52.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, On a length outside off, Faf gets squared up a touch as he defends it from the crease to the off side. 130/3

52.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Banged short on the stumps, Faf ducks. 130/3

52.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This length ball nips back in. Hits du Plessis' hands with some force as his right hand comes off the blade. 130/3

52.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Hurled well outside off, left alone. 130/3

51.6 N Lyon to Plessis, Quicker on the pads, worked away round the corner for a single. 130/3

51.5 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Fortune favours Faf here! He sees the flight from Lyon outside off and slinks down the wicket. Looks to go big over the on side. Does so but ends up getting a thick inside edge. That turns out to be his savior as it takes the ball over the stumps and past the keeper's left and into the fence behind. Had he not got the piece of willow there, could have been a stumping chance for Paine. The hosts' lead is 4 short of Brian Lara's best score in Tests. 129/3

51.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Du Plessis keeps this one to the on side for nothing. 125/3

51.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one in line of the stumps, Elgar clips it away in front of square on the leg side for one. 125/3

51.2 N Lyon to Elgar, This time, Dean gets ahead and pushes it towards covers. 124/3

51.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up in line of the off stump, Elgar waits for the ball to come to him before dead-batting it. 124/3

50.6 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Full length ball outside off, du Plessis pushes it on the up towards wide mid off. A maiden to begin the spell from Josh. 124/3

50.5 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Another one outside off, Faf lets it be. 124/3

50.4 J Hazlewood to Plessis, This is outside off, left alone. 124/3

50.3 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Fuller outside off, driven to mid off. 124/3

50.2 J Hazlewood to Plessis, That is so well bowled, says Mike Haysman on air. Josh lands it on a length just outside off, du Plessis feet move nowhere as he looks to block this one. The ball nips away just enough to beat the outside edge of the bat. The skipper is seen signaling to his partner that it SPUN. 124/3

50.1 J Hazlewood to Plessis, Bowled well outside off, left alone by the Protea captain. 124/3

Josh Hazlewood's turn to bowl now.

49.6 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 124/3

49.5 N Lyon to D Elgar, Elgar lunges forward to defend this one but due to the extra bounce, the ball goes off the outer edge towards slip. 124/3

49.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball around off, prodded forward and kept out. 124/3

49.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot onto the ground. 124/3

49.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up around middle and leg, Elgar flicks it through mid-wicket and collects a brace. Graeme Smith says that the southpaw has been disciplined in playing this stroke. One can remember him getting dismissed to a delivery that landed around the same spot in the first innings. 124/3

49.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Darted full on off, Dean goes back and blocks. 122/3

48.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Well outside off, Faf lets the keeper collect that. 8 runs off this over. 122/3

48.5 C Sayers to Plessis, FOUR! Banished! Short in length around off, du Plessis stands tall and pulls it over square leg for another boundary. He's middling these shots well here. 122/3

48.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Straight outside off, shouldered arms to. 118/3

48.3 C Sayers to Plessis, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 118/3

48.2 C Sayers to Plessis, FOUR! The key to hitting a big shot is keeping your head still. This is displayed perfectly by du Plessis here. Fuller delivery around off, he stays still and swings his bat in a straight line. Makes nice contact with the ball and takes it aerially towards long off. It lands there and eventually trickles away to the fence. The South African lead stands 15 runs short of Brian Lara's highest Test score. 118/3

48.1 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length around off and middle, blocked. 114/3

Shane Warner on air reckons that Lyon should try undercutting the ball. He opines that on this surface, the ball might do something if it is undercut. He adds that the off spinner has a good arm ball as well. Hence, he should mix the variations and try to work the batters over.

47.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Another one tossed up outside off, Elgar shoulders arms. A good testing maiden over this. 114/3

47.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Closer to the off stump, Elgar takes the stride and lets it go. 114/3

47.4 N Lyon to Elgar, This is the arm ball outside off, Dean lets it go. 114/3

47.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar withdraws his blade to let the keeper collect that. 114/3

47.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Hit aerially straight towards the man at covers. 114/3

47.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated on off, Elgar makes way for it to go to the keeper. 114/3

46.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Outside off on a fuller length, Faf pushes it towards point. 114/3

46.5 C Sayers to Plessis, In line of the stumps, pushed towards mid on. 114/3

46.4 C Sayers to Plessis, This is landed around off and moving in as well. Catches du Plessis high on the bat. Immediately, his right hand comes off the blade. Pain. 114/3

Wonder how serious is the nature of the impact. He is getting the finger sprayed by the magic spray and it is tended to by the physio as well. He had broken a finger of the right hand while attempting Kohli's catch in the last series. He pops a few pills and is good to go now.

46.3 C Sayers to Plessis, OUCH! Du Plessis is in pain. Some serious pain. This delivery reared out of nowhere from around the good length region, squeezing Faf's index finger between the ball and the handle. Post that the boll rolled away to the on side. Immediately, the Protea skipper lets his bat down and stands motionless before help comes from the dressing room. 114/3

46.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Du Plessis hangs back to this one and blocks this one. 114/3

46.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Around off, Faf defends it with a straight bat. 114/3

45.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 114/3

45.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar lunges and shoulders arms. The ball spins away from the off pole. 114/3

45.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated full on the stumps, Dean blocks it back towards the bowler off the front foot. 114/3

45.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar pads this delivery that is around leg. 114/3

45.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Loopy ball around middle, spinning down, Faf works it away past leg slip for one. 114/3

45.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated outside off, defended from the crease. 113/3

44.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers changes angle for the final ball. He bowls it around off, Elgar watchfully pushes it towards covers. 113/3

44.5 C Sayers to Plessis, On the pads, worked away to fine leg for one. 113/3

44.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Hurled outside off, left alone. 112/3

44.3 C Sayers to Plessis, Faf gets his bat down hurriedly to defend this one to the off side. 112/3

44.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Seamed in line of the stumps, du Plessis keeps it out with a straight bat. 112/3

44.1 C Sayers to Plessis, On a length outside off, defended off the front foot. 112/3

43.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 112/3

43.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up outside off, driven to mid off. 112/3

43.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Nathan comes back to the round the wicket angle and lands it around middle and off. Dean blocks. 112/3

43.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Similar delivery, this time Elgar pads it away. The ball lobs off the front pad and then strikes him on the back. Thankfully for him the ball didn't land on the stumps. Mindful of this, Elgar has a laugh with the short leg fielder. 112/3

43.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Another delivery slower through the air around leg, Dean wants to let it go. But the ball strikes him on the elbow and dies down on the off side. 112/3

43.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated full around off, Elgar defends it off the front foot. 112/3

42.6 C Sayers to Plessis, Defended by du Plessis with a stride forward. 112/3

42.5 C Sayers to Plessis, Angling in on the pads, flicked through backward square leg for a couple. 112/3

42.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Punched off the back foot towards covers. 110/3

42.3 C Sayers to Plessis, Delivered on the stumps, worked away to mid-wicket. 110/3

42.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Closer to the stumps outside off, du Plessis takes the front foot forward and lets it go. 110/3

42.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Full and moving away outside off, du Plessis is sucked into playing that and gets beaten on the outside edge due to the movement. 110/3

41.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on off, turning away. Elgar once again need not play as the ball is doing a lot. 110/3

41.5 N Lyon to Elgar, BEAUTY! He is getting even more purchase from over the wicket. Lyon floats it up on leg stump. Elgar prods forward to defend but the ball turns away and beats the outside edge. 110/3

41.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Over the wicket now and gets vicious turn. Pitched on middle, Elgar seeing the turn makes a leave. 110/3

41.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on off, turning away. Elgar leaves it. 110/3

41.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Pushes it with the turn to the man at covers. 110/3

41.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted ball on off from around the wicket. Elgar keeps it out. 110/3

40.6 C Sayers to Plessis, This one is too full, almost a half-volley. Faf times it to mid off. 110/3

40.5 C Sayers to Plessis, This was shorter in length and on off, it straightens after pitching. However, Faf has time to adjust and block it towards covers. Needs to bowl something similar but a little more fuller. 110/3

40.4 C Sayers to Plessis, Another outswinger outside off, Faf need not play at those. 110/3

40.3 C Sayers to Plessis, Fuller and a hint of movement outside off, Faf plants his front foot forward and leaves it. 110/3

40.2 C Sayers to Plessis, Full again but no seam movement. At his pace with no swing it becomes quite easy. Faf du Plessis defends it. 110/3

40.1 C Sayers to Plessis, Starts off with a fuller length ball on off, Faf du Plessis lunges and blocks it. 110/3

Chadd Sayers is back on.

39.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Changes the angle and goes over wicket. Also changes the field and now there is a short leg in place. Flights it on off, Elgar knwoing it would spin away shoulders his arms. 110/3

39.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar leaves it. 110/3

39.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 110/3

39.3 N Lyon to Elgar, That has been bowled quicker on middle, Elgar prods forward and keeps it out. 110/3

39.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, Elgar need not play at those as it spins away further. 110/3

39.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off and middle from round the wicket, Elgar blocks it off the front foot. 110/3

Drinks are on the field now.

38.6 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length outside off, Faf shoulders arms. 110/3

38.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Length ball on the stumps, worked away through mid-wicket for two. 110/3

38.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Hurled outside off, left alone. 108/3

38.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, FOUR! Glorious stroke! Overpitched outside off, du Plessis leans into the stroke and times it through covers for a boundary. He moves into double figures with that. 108/3

38.2 Pat Cummins to Plessis, This is outside off on a fuller length, Faf lets it be. 104/3

38.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Full on the stumps, driven back down the ground. Pat stretches out his right leg and stops it. 104/3

37.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, left alone by Dean. 104/3

37.5 N Lyon to Plessis, The batsman has been struck on the thigh pad. They pick up a single. Leg byes signalled by the umpire 104/3

37.4 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated outside off, du Plessis blocks it with his bat and pad close together. 103/3

37.3 N Lyon to Plessis, Another one on the stumps, worked away to the on side. 103/3

37.2 N Lyon to Plessis, FOUR! Shot! Du Plessis gets down on a knee and nails this sweep through square leg. The leg umpire had to take some evasive action. 103/3

37.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Flatter and spinning down leg, Faf fails flicking it. 99/3

36.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar lets it be. 99/3

36.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 99/3

36.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one outside off, left alone. 99/3

36.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Well outside off, left alone. 99/3

36.2 Cummins to Elgar, Angled in from round the stumps, Elgar misses the flick and wears it HIGH on the pads. An appeal is made but the capital letter word in this description is the reason for the umpire's decision to shake his head. 99/3

36.1 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Fuller around off and middle, Faf looks to flick. The ball takes the inside edge and goes off the pads to the on side. A run taken. 99/3

There is a halt in play. Elgar's left feet is given some massage. He takes out the time to sip some drink as well.

35.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, left alone. Some words and stares exchanged between Elgar and Paine. Not sure about what. 98/3

35.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Fotunate! Elgar looks to chip it over the bowler's head but ends up mistiming it in the air. There is an opportunity for this to be a catch in a similar vein like he himself took to end the Aussie innings. But the ball lands well away from mid off who has run backwards. A brace taken. 98/3

35.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 96/3

35.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off, Elgar gets forward and blocks. 96/3

35.2 N Lyon to Plessis, Du Plessis punches this through the cover region and rotates strike. 96/3

35.1 N Lyon to Plessis, Floated outside off, the spin inwards means that the ball strikes him high on the front pad. 95/3

34.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length outside off, Elgar has a feel for it but gets beaten. Another impressive over from Pat. 95/3

34.5 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Du Plessis is off the mark and the pair now. He pats this towards covers and hares to the other end. 95/3

34.4 Pat Cummins to Plessis, On a length around off, defended from the crease. 94/3

34.3 Pat Cummins to Plessis, Daring! After getting out shouldering arms to a delivery in the first innings, du Plessis chooses to do the same yet again. The delivery is outside off and hence, we can now say, well left. Thus, he is off the king's pair now. 94/3

Faf du Plessis, the skipper makes his way out next. He is on a king's pair here. A lean run of form is also a thing for him. Can he get among the runs here?

34.2 Pat Cummins to Villiers, OUT! Cummins, you are the one, exclaims an Aussie supporter here! When AB de Villiers is skittled out pretty cheaply, such a comment is ought to be heard somewhere. The pacer delivers this on a length just outside off. AB looks to slap this through the off side. But as has been happening on an odd occasion, this delivery jumps up a bit more after landing. The batter is unable to account for that and before he could even think of doing something, the ball takes the gloves and goes towards the keeper. Paine leaps to his right and takes that gleefully. He knows the value of this wicket. 94/3

34.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, On a length outside off, de Villiers gets his left foot forward and lets it pass. 94/2

33.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted delivery around off, Elgar gets squared up a bit. Even then, somehow he crouches low and bunts the ball in front of him. A good maiden over from Lyon. 94/2

33.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar hangs back and pushes it to the man at point. 94/2

33.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Close leave. Seeing this land outside off, Elgar shoulders arms thinking it to spin away. But the ball carries straight on and goes just past the off pole. 94/2

33.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air around off and middle, Elgar lets it come to the bat before dead-batting it. 94/2

33.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, punched off the back foot towards covers. 94/2

33.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker and fuller on the pads, Elgar gets it off the inner half towards short fine leg. 94/2

32.6 Pat Cummins to Villiers, FOUR! Bad delivery to end the over. Cummins spears this full on the pads. De Villiers gets inside the line and works it away fine down the leg side. The fine leg fielder was running to his right but had no chance of getting close to it. 10 runs off this over. 94/2

32.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Dean rotates strike by patting this towards point. 90/2

32.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Full and outside off, left alone. 89/2

32.3 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, FOUR! Edgy stuff! When Elgar is in the middle, the first word of the previous sentence isn't far away. Elgar tries to play this one away from his body. The ball takes the thick outside edge and flies well past second slip and goes through. 89/2

32.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Elgar hangs back and defends this one nicely. 85/2

32.1 Pat Cummins to Villiers, Length delivery outside off, AB taps it to the off side and gets to the other end. 85/2

Pat Cummins comes back.

31.6 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Elgar ends the over, telling that South Africa won it. This is doled outside off, he goes back and slaps it through covers and collects a boundary. 84/2

31.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 80/2

31.4 N Lyon to Villiers, De Villiers gets going with a flick past short leg for a single. 80/2

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers makes his way out to the middle. The reception that he receives in this part of the world is second to none.

31.3 N Lyon to Amla, OUT! Amla's torrid time with the bat continues. Lyon lands this one around off and middle, with the track assisting him a bit. All this while, Amla was going back and working this just past the close in fielders on the leg side. Almost does the same yet again. Just that, this time, there is a bit more bounce on this one. As a result the ball goes off the gloves to the left of Mitchell Marsh at leg slip. The all-rounder dives to his left and takes it safely. A look to triumph on Lyon's face adds weight to Nicholas' assessment earlier. The bearded Hash fails to set the stage on fire with a tall score. The hosts' lead is 346. 79/2

It's getting darker says Shaun Pollock on air. Is the rain close by?

31.2 N Lyon to Amla, Floated outside off, Amla lunges in defense. The ball thuds him on the front pad, missing the edge of the bat close by. 79/1

31.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla pushes it a touch in the air towards mid on. 79/1

30.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Amla works this one away through mid-wicket to retain strike. 79/1

30.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, This delivery is pushed defensively to the man at mid on. 78/1

Nice one! Mark Nicholas seems to read people's expressions it seems. He says that the look on Nathan Lyon's face after the last ball of the previous over seemed to suggest to say that, if the spinner could bowl a fast pacy bouncer at the batter, he would fire heaps of those.

30.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Banged short on the stumps, Amla ducks to let it go. 78/1

30.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full and outside off, Amla takes his front foot ahead and pushes it to covers. 78/1

30.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled well outside off, Amla covers the stumps and lets it go. 78/1

30.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller on off, defended off the front foot. 78/1

29.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Beaten! This one spins sharply past the outside edge of the bat after landing around off. Nice way to get back for Lyon after the boundary. 78/1

29.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one around off, defensive bat of Elgar is seen. 78/1

29.4 Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Get out all the gentle adjectives! That'll fit this stroke. No power at all behind this one. Lyon tosses this full from round the wicket, Elgar just lifts it straight back. Such is the timing that the ball lands just in front of the ropes. 78/1

29.3 N Lyon to Amla, Amla goes deep in the crease to this one and works this away just past short leg for one. 74/1

29.2 N Lyon to Amla, Howzaattt, goes a cry. A solo voice! Nicely looped up around off and middle, Amla gets down to sweep but misses. The ball goes past the bat towards the leg side. Mitchell Marsh dives to his right from leg slip and takes it. No bat AT ALL! 73/1

29.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Amla lunges nicely and dead-bats it. 73/1

28.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Hazlewood comes round the wicket and lands it on a length. But the line is well outside off. Elgar covers his sticks and sees the ball go through the keeper. 73/1

28.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller on the pads, worked away to fine leg for three runs less than a boundary. 73/1

28.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Effort ball. Bumper in line of the stumps, Amla sways away from the line and lets it sail. 72/1

28.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller again outside off, driven off the front foot to mid off. 72/1

28.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller delivery angling in, Amla presents a straight bat in defense. 72/1

28.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled outside off, left alone by Hashim. 72/1

27.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar lunges and buries this onto the ground. 72/1

27.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Looped outside off, Dean shoulders arms to that one. 72/1

27.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 72/1

27.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, pushed towards covers. 72/1

27.2 N Lyon to Elgar, This is bowled on the stumps, Dean watchfully stonewalls it. 72/1

27.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar looks to force the issue through the off side, gets beaten due to the away spin. 72/1

26.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Huge shout! Fuller outside off, Amla looks to defend this off the front foot. But the ball moves in a bit and raps Amla on the front pad. There is a huge shout from the Aussies but the umpire stays unmoved. Perhaps the impact was outside off. Paine has a chat with Hazlewood before deciding against the review. 72/1

26.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Banged short on the stumps, Amla ducks and lets Paine do the rest. 72/1

26.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, The line gets a bit straighter, gets a full face of Amla's bat in response. 72/1

26.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Three in a row. Outside off, left alone. Josh needs to be more closer to the stumps. 72/1

26.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Another one outside off, left alone. 72/1

26.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Full outside off, Amla leaves it alone. 72/1

25.6 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 72/1

25.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated on off, defended off the front foot. 72/1

25.4 N Lyon to Amla, This one is worked away off the pads for one. 72/1

25.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar punches this one through covers for one. 71/1

25.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Ripper! Lyon fires this around middle and off. Elgar lunges forward to block. But the ball spins away sharply past the outside edge of the bat. 70/1

25.1 N Lyon to Amla, Floated outside off, it spins in. Amla goes back and works it fine. It evades leg slip and goes away towards the fence. Before the ball is retrieved, three runs are taken. 70/1

24.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, This delivery is blocked from the crease watchfully. 67/1

24.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Josh comes round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off, Dean shoulders arms. 67/1

24.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, This could have been fatal for Hashim! Around good length aiming at the sticks, Amla looks to whip it away to the on side. Ends up getting a leading edge and the ball flies towards point. A run is taken. He would have been a dead duck if not for the presence of the willow. 67/1

24.3 J Hazlewood to Amla, Well outside off, Amla lets it be. 66/1

24.2 J Hazlewood to H Amla, FOUR! Edged but safe! This seemed to be the end of Amla but he is lucky. This is on a length outside off, Amla looks to block this. The ball lifts up from the spot and hence that undoes Hashim. The ball takes the shoulder of the bat and flies well over and past second slip for a boundary. 66/1

24.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla defends it from the crease. 62/1

Hazlewood has to abort his run up as Amla seems to be unhappy with some movement in front of the sightscreen.

23.6 N Lyon to Elgar, An opportunity missed. This was a short one outside off, Elgar could have dispatched it to the fence. Aiming to do so, he goes for the cut but ends up chopping it to covers. A no-run over from the off spinner. 62/1

23.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker one this time, Dean goes back and blocks it stoutly. 62/1

23.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy delivery outside off, Elgar looks to block it. But as the ball spins away, he changes his mind and lets it go untouched. 62/1

23.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Flighted delivery around off, Elgar gets forward and smothers it. 62/1

23.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, Dean goes back and cuts it to point. 62/1

23.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tossed up around off, Elgar presses forward and blocks. 62/1

22.6 J Hazlewood to Amla, Around off and middle, pushed towards mid-wicket for nothing. 62/1

22.5 J Hazlewood to Amla, Well outside off, doesn't evoke a response from Amla. 62/1

22.4 J Hazlewood to Amla, Amla blocks this one off the back foot. 62/1

22.3 J Hazlewood to H Amla, This one is pushed towards backward point off the outer half. 62/1

22.2 J Hazlewood to Amla, Hurled on a length outside off, Amla lets it be. 62/1

22.1 J Hazlewood to Amla, Fuller outside off, the ball moves away a bit. Amla looks to defend this off the front foot but the ball rolls towards gully off the outside edge. 62/1

Josh Hazlewood runs in now.

21.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off again, not close enough to make the batsman play. 62/1

21.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar lets another delivery outside off go without playing at it. 62/1

21.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Served outside off, Dean lets it be. 62/1

21.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar gets behind this tossed up ball and defends. 62/1

21.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar plays it with soft hands towards second slip. 62/1

21.1 N Lyon to Elgar, FOUR! Elgar has had some delicious snack. That is seen from the shot that he played. A touch shorter outside off to begin, Dean rocks back and slaps this one through covers. No chance for anybody to cut that off. 62/1

We're back after a quick tea and a bite! 35 overs are still left in the day's play. We can be hopeful of getting most of them, provided the rain decides to keep away. Talking about the weather, let me tell you the skies are clear and blue, with the evening sun shining in its glory. Coming to the human aspect, Nathan Lyon will continue his spell, Dean Elgar will face him. Two slips in place.

... Day 3, Final Session ...

Earlier, Australia were bundled out 5 overs into this session, ending 267 runs behind the hosts then. Tim Paine turned out with yet another confident knock, notching up his 4th fifty in Tests. It was a commendable effort from their lower order, particularly Pat Cummins (maiden Test 50), to reduce that deficit after the precarious position that they were in. Looking forward, they would want to make regular strikes in a hope to end their long stay in the sun. Will they be successful in doing so? It will be uncovered soon. Catch you on the other side.

An advantage-gaining session for South Africa! With 7 more segments left in this Test, the hosts are well bossing it. Their openers have yet again enabled them to move ahead at a fair clip after stringing yet another 50-run opening stand in this match. Aiden Markram played some confident strokes in his stint in the middle, before falling to Pat Cummins. They are ahead by 25 more than a triple century at the moment.

20.6 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla points his bat upwards to let the ball pass to the keeper. THAT'S THE SESSION, TEA! 58/1

20.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, Sprayed down the leg side, Amla misses the flick. 58/1

Morne Morkel is seen talking to the team physio on the sidelines. This is his farewell game and he would want to do every bit to be there on the field as he bows out from the game. He had a side strain earlier in the day.

20.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Similar delivery, Hash goes back and presents a straight bat face. 58/1

20.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, On a length outside off, Amla defends. 58/1

20.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Shot! Stop! The two terms that came to mind and then mouth after watching the visuals. This is bowled full around off, Amla times his drive down the ground beautifully. Hence the first word came out. But then the tall lanky pacer bent down and prevented the ball from passing him but collecting it cleanly. And so, the second adjective was quipped. 58/1

20.1 Pat Cummins to Amla, A pacy yorker on off and middle, Amla crouches low and squeezed out towards mid off. 58/1

19.6 N Lyon to Elgar, This one is punched off the back foot towards covers. 58/1

19.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated outside off, Elgar gets behind it and bunts. 58/1

19.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Dean lunges and blocks this one nicely. 58/1

19.3 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up around middle and leg, worked away to the on side for a single. 58/1

19.2 N Lyon to Amla, Amla goes back and across and presents a straight defensive bat to this one. 57/1

19.1 N Lyon to Amla, Tossed up outside off, Hashim presses forward in defense. 57/1

18.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Fuller on the pads, worked away to the on side. End of a successful over for Pat. 57/1

18.5 Pat Cummins to Amla, There is a man at square leg for the flick that Amla tends to play. Conforming to that plan, Cummins delivers this full on the pads. Hashim cannot abstain from flicking it and he does it past the man there and picks up three runs. That's the way he gets going today. 57/1

18.4 Pat Cummins to Amla, Pushed to the point region from the crease. 54/1

18.3 Pat Cummins to Amla, This is well outside off on a fuller length, Hash lets it be. 54/1

18.2 Pat Cummins to Amla, Jaffa to welcome Amla. The ball lands outside off on a fullish length, drawing Amla forward in defense. That's it from the cherry, as it then seams away and winks at the blade as it goes past it into the keeper's mitts. 54/1

Hashim Amla, after turning a year old yesterday, walks in to bat today.

18.1 Pat Cummins to A Markram, OUT! Cummins draws first blood, not an encore of Markram's heroics from the first essay. This Australian seamer is having a ball and this venue seems to be something that he would want to roll and take it with him forever. A maiden Test fifty to follow a fifer in the first innings, here he is giving the Australians the breakthrough. Angles this on a length from wide of the crease. The line is still outside off. Markram hangs his bat out at that to defend. All he can do is get a thick outside edge straight to Peter Handscomb at second slip. Catches don't come easier than these. The Proteas are effectively 321/1. 54/1

17.6 N Lyon to Elgar, For those who had any doubts, there is turn, announces Michael Holding on air. This delivery lands around middle and off and spins away past the defensive blade of Elgar. Paine fails to gather that. 54/0

17.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Elgar prods forward and defends this one off the front foot. 54/0

17.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter outside off, cut away towards point. 54/0

17.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air outside off, Elgar lets it be. 54/0

17.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Floated around off, Dean presents a straight bat in defense. 54/0

17.1 N Lyon to Markram, 1000 Test runs for Aiden Markram. Markram goes back deep in the crease and works this one through square leg with the spin for one. 54/0

16.6 Pat Cummins to Markram, On a length on the pads, Markram fails to flick it away and the ball rolls towards fine leg off the pads. A leg bye signaled although the Snicko disagrees by showing a heartbeat when the ball passes the bat. 53/0

16.5 Pat Cummins to A Markram, FOUR! Full and outside off, Markram is enticed into going for the loose drive away from the body. He cannot abstain from the same and goes for it. Ends up slicing it just past point for a boundary. Cummins wouldn't be minding about this. This brings up the 50-run opening stand between the two. This is for the second time in this Test match. 52/0

16.4 Pat Cummins to Markram, Closer to the off stump, Markram has a feel for it and gets beaten. 48/0

16.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Elgar and Markram seems to have good understanding between them. The southpaw pushes it towards cover-point and quickly sets off for a run. His partner responds. Now their stand is just two short of half ton. 48/0

16.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Outside off, left alone. 47/0

16.1 Pat Cummins to D Elgar, Speared full angling in from round the wicket. Elgar seems to have been beaten for pace as he is a touch late in getting his bat for defense. The ball kisses the inside edge and makes contact with the thigh pad. 47/0

15.6 N Lyon to Markram, Flatter this time, AM goes back and bunts it. 47/0

15.5 N Lyon to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 47/0

15.4 N Lyon to Markram, Landed outside off, Aiden moves to the off side and defends with a lunge. 47/0

15.3 N Lyon to Markram, Tossed up outside off, it spins in again. Markram lets it spin down leg and doesn't do anything. 47/0

15.2 N Lyon to Markram, Now Aiden comes down the track but only ends up defending it. 47/0

15.1 N Lyon to Markram, Quicker one outside off, it spins in sharply. Markram goes back and works it through backward square leg for a brace. Good running that. 47/0

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack, replacing Sayers again. Earlier this morning in a chat, he talked about looking to turn the ball every time he bowls and also about the track being helpful for spin. Needs to walk the talk now.

14.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length again, Elgar hops and pushes it to the on side. 45/0

14.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Hurled on the pads, worked away to the on side for nothing. 45/0

14.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Pristine timing! Pat slants this length ball away from Elgar. The southpaw stays still in the crease and just times his push through cover-point. The ball does the rest. 45/0

14.3 Pat Cummins to Markram, Markram gets inside the line and works this one towards fine leg for one. 41/0

14.2 Pat Cummins to Markram, A fraction fuller this time, squares Markram up as he looks to work it to the on side. The outer half of the blade is taken and the ball rolls to the off side towards point. 40/0

14.1 Pat Cummins to Markram, Length delivery on the stumps, defended from the crease. 40/0

13.6 C Sayers to Elgar, Sayers comes round the wicket and lands this on the stumps. Elgar blocks. 40/0

13.5 C Sayers to Markram, Another one outside off, slapped through cover-point for one. 40/0

13.4 C Sayers to A Markram, FOUR! Even better! Short and wide outside off, Markram seems to have enough time to maneuver the areas he wants and choose accordingly the region to execute his shots. He hangs back and cuts this one fiercely through the point region for consecutive boundaries. Moves to 28 with that. 39/0

13.3 C Sayers to Markram, Gone! No, FOUR! The camera work was such, that for a moment we were made to believe that Burns had managed to pull off a stunner at short mid-wicket. A touch shorter around off, Markram pulls it just past the man at mid-wicket. Despite a dive, Joe fails to get a hand to that and the ball speeds away to the fence. The lead for the home team now goes past 300. 35/0

13.2 C Sayers to Markram, Full on off, Markram gets on the front foot and strokes it towards covers. 31/0

13.1 C Sayers to Markram, Full outside off, Markram stays in the crease and defends it towards cover-point. With the keeper up to the stumps and then first and second slips being at their normal (far off) positions, Sayers seems to be Australia's Philander. 31/0

12.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Short one outside off, pulled away to mid-wicket. 31/0

12.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On the pads, flicked to square leg. 31/0

12.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, FOUR! Commanding! Bouncer delivered from round the wicket, Elgar is already ready for it by waiting deep in the crease. He pulls this nicely in front of square on the on side and collects a boundary. One bouncer for the over signaled by umpire Nigel Llong. 31/0

12.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one outside off, Elgar gets forward and lets it pass. 27/0

12.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, This is well wide of the off stump, doesn't draw any interest from Dean. 27/0

12.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Pat continues 'round the wicket and lands it on a length outside off. Elgar stays deep in the crease and pushes this towards point. 27/0

Drinks! South Africa have begun well yet again. The openers gave them a sound start in the first dig and look good for an encore even here. Tim Paine and his men will have to act fast in order to keep the hosts in check. In which direction should he look for some respite? Heavens? Just to inform you, the weather isn't behaving as per the forecast as around this time that rain was predicted to be around.

11.6 C Sayers to Markram, Outside off, defended towards point. 27/0

11.5 C Sayers to Markram, Hurled on the stumps, Markram prods forward and blocks. 27/0

11.4 C Sayers to A Markram, Lovely stroke. Full and outside off, Markram gets a stride forward and drives it through covers for a couple. 27/0

11.3 C Sayers to Markram, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. 25/0

11.2 C Sayers to Markram, Fuller and straighter line this time. Markram looks to push it down the ground but ends up getting it off the inner half. 25/0

11.1 C Sayers to Markram, Begins with a delivery outside off, Aiden shoulders arms to let it go. 25/0

Chadd Sayers is back, after bowling just one over with the new ball.

10.6 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Angled on on the pads, knocked to the on side for none. A maiden to begin for Cummins. 25/0

10.5 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Dean stands tall and keeps this out to the off side for nothing. 25/0

10.4 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 25/0

10.3 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Another one on a length around off, pushed towards covers off the back foot. 25/0

10.2 Pat Cummins to Elgar, On a length around off, defended off the back foot to the off side. 25/0

10.1 Pat Cummins to Elgar, Doesn't get it! But such occasions makes people do funny things and here's one. Cummins steams in from round the wicket and delivers this one on a back of a length outside off. It is angled in and hence, Elgar sways away to let it pass to the keeper. Strangely, Pat is seen appealing for something, not sure for what. Nothing doing. 25/0

Pat Cummins is brought into the attack. Remember, he is on a hat-trick, courtesy a two-in-two finish in the first innings. Will he get it?

9.6 N Lyon to Markram, Defended nicely off the front foot onto the ground. 25/0

9.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Lovely use of the wrists. Elgar slinks down to this flighted delivery on the stumps and works it away through mid-wicket. Hazlewood runs after it and saves a run with a slide. 25/0

9.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Nicely tossed up around off, Elgar lets it come on. He waits with a half-lunge and stonewalls it. 22/0

9.3 N Lyon to Markram, This time, Aiden succeeds in flicking it past short leg for a single. 22/0

9.2 N Lyon to Markram, Markram goes back to this one and defends it solidly. 21/0

9.1 N Lyon to Markram, Floated up around off, Markram slinks down the track but then looks to defend. The ball makes contact with the inside edge and then onto the pads before falling down safely. 21/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 21/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, Howzaattt? Not out is the answer to that question. On a length around off, it jags back in. Markram does not account for it and makes a leave. It hits him high on the pads. The players make an appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Too high. 20/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, BEATEN! Outside off and on a length. Markram goes for the drive but is beaten on the inside by the inward movement. 20/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, A bumper down the leg side. Markram first thinks of pulling it but then opts out of the shot. 20/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Nice shot! Full and outside off, Markram leans into it and drives it through covers. The fielder hares after it and due to the slow outfield it does not go all the way and the batsmen run two. 20/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Driven towards the mid off region. 18/0

7.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Fires it on the pads, Elgar tries to work it around the corner but misses to get hit on the pads. It lobs towards the keeper who takes it but no appeal from him. 18/0

7.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/0

7.4 N Lyon to Elgar, A good leave! Flatter around off, it straightens a touch but is still close to the off pole. Elgar watchfully makes a leave. 18/0

7.3 N Lyon to D Elgar, Short and outside off, cut straight to point. 18/0

7.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on middle, defended. 18/0

7.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up outside off, left alone. 18/0

6.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 18/0

6.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Bowls another short ball, this time Elgar is up for the challenge as he pulls it towards fine leg for a run. 18/0

6.4 J Hazlewood to Elgar, A good change in length there. A surprise bouncer. Elgar does well to evade it at the last moment. 17/0

6.3 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Good length on off, he is trying to get the ball to straighten but it goes straight and Elgar blocks it. 17/0

6.2 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Back of a length on off, kept out. 17/0

6.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the pads, Markram flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 17/0

5.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Quicker outside off, Elgar lets it be. 16/0

5.5 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 16/0

5.4 N Lyon to Elgar, Flatter on middle, kept out off the back foot. 16/0

5.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Gives it air on middle, Elgar prods forward and keeps it out. 16/0

5.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, defended. 16/0

5.1 N Lyon to Markram, A poor ball a half tracker but the batsman could not take full toll of it as it spun back in sharply. Markram tucks it towards fine leg for a run. 16/0

4.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On the stumps this time. Elgar blocks it out. 15/0

4.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, Short and outside off, Elgar tries to force it through the off side but does not get on top off the bounce and gets beaten. Not something Elgar does there, he went after a wide delivery. Very uncharacteristic. 15/0

4.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, A defensive shot for runs! Fuller this time on middle, not too full though. Markram just puts bat to it and the ball races back past the bowler. The fielder from mid on gives it a chase and the batsmen run three. 15/0

4.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Good length again, hitting those lengths consistently is Josh. Markram though defends it. 12/0

4.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, Back of a length again on middle, Markram is solid in defense. 12/0

4.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, On a length around off, Markram keeps it out. 12/0

3.6 N Lyon to Elgar, Loopy ball on the stumps, no turn available. Elgar blocks it. So the deliveries bowled on the stumps did not turn in this over but the ones bowled outside are turning. The batsmen won't mind that as it is the deliveries on the stumps which make the difference. 12/0

3.5 N Lyon to Elgar, Drags his length back and bowls it on off, Elgar pushes it to point. 12/0

3.4 N Lyon to Elgar, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 12/0

3.3 N Lyon to Elgar, Tries to hit the top of off by spinning it after landing it on leg stump. But the ball goes straight on and Elgar defends it onto the ground. 12/0

3.2 N Lyon to Elgar, Turn and bounce! Lyon did get purchase in the first innings and it is visible again. Flatter on off, it turns away sharply. Elgar tries to block it off the back foot but is beaten by the away turn. 12/0

3.1 N Lyon to Elgar, Slower through the air on off, it turns away. Elgar watchfully lets it be. 12/0

Just one over for Chadd Sayers and a spinner has been introduced. Nathan Lyon is into the attack in as early as the fourth over.

2.6 J Hazlewood to Markram, The awayswinger but the line is outside off, Markram need not play at those. 12/0

2.5 J Hazlewood to Markram, On middle, trying to rap the batsman on the pads. Markram gets his bat down in time and buries it then and there. 12/0

2.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, On the off pole this time and the batsman has to play at it. He defends it solidly. 12/0

2.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, Another good delivery, goes wide of the crease and angles it on off and then shapes it away. Markram however, watches it closely and lets it be. 12/0

2.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, A good delivery! On a length and in the zone outside off, Markram makes a leave. 12/0

2.1 J Hazlewood to A Markram, Fuller in length on off, Markram mistimes it to mid on. He is looking to score and why won't he. He will be high on confidence after a brilliant 150 in the first innings. 12/0

1.6 C Sayers to Markram, A single to end the over as he flicks it through square leg for a run. 12/0

1.5 C Sayers to A Markram, EDGE AGAIN BUT FOUR! A good delivery, full marks to the bowler there but runs for the batsman. On a length and around off, shapes away. Markram plays inside the line and gets an outside edge through gap between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary. 11/0

1.4 C Sayers to Elgar, On the pads, Elgar waits for such deliveries as he flicks it through mid-wicket for three. 7/0

1.3 C Sayers to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 4/0

1.2 C Sayers to Markram, EDGY RUNS! Full and swinging away. Markram goes for the booming cover drive but gets an outside edge through backward point and the batsmen take three. 4/0

1.1 C Sayers to Markram, Length again on off, at 119 KPH. Markram defends it onto the ground. 1/0

Chadd Sayers to share the new ball.

0.6 J Hazlewood to Elgar, On a length around off, kept out. 1/0

0.5 J Hazlewood to Elgar, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 1/0

0.4 J Hazlewood to Markram, Works it through mid-wicket with the angle for a run. 1/0

0.3 J Hazlewood to Markram, On middle, Markram works it to mid-wicket. 0/0

0.2 J Hazlewood to Markram, In the air... just short of the fielder! It would have been the ideal start for the Aussies. Hazlewood bowls it on the pads, the ball sticks on the surface. Markram tries to flick but is early into the shot. The ball goes uppishly towards Burns at mid-wicket who dives ahead but cannot reach it. 0/0

0.1 J Hazlewood to Markram, Starts off with a length ball around off, gets some shape away from the batsman who makes a leave. 0/0

First Published: April 1, 2018, 1:35 PM IST