South Africa vs Australia: Proteas Exploit Smith's Weakness Against Left-arm Spin

However, against South Africa in the recent series, Smith hasn't been at his free flowing best, scoring just 130 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32.50.
Smith in his Test career against South Africa has aggregated 611 runs in eight matches and averages 47.00, which is not disastrous by any stretch of imagination but it is his worst batting average against any team he has played a minimum of 5 matches.
Out of the 6187 runs he has scored in Test only 9.87 % of his runs have come against South Africa. His only ton (100) against South Africa came in 2014 at Centurion after he batted 14 times against them. Out of his 4 ducks in Test, half have come against South Africa.
Interestingly, in the ongoing series Smith has been dismissed on four occasions out of which thrice he has been dismissed by a left-arm spinner. Twice he has fallen to Keshav Maharaj and once to the part-time spinner Dean Elgar.
Going deep into Smith’s dismissal summary if we look at his matches/dismissal we can see out of the top 8 bowlers four are left-arm spinners which specifies that he has struggled against left-arm spinners.
Smith's dismissal by bowler with best match per dismissal shows that the left-arm spinners certainly trouble the Aussie skipper.
Steven Smith is the only batsman Dean Elgar has dismissed on multiple occasions in Tests.
Also Watch
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
First Published: March 21, 2018, 5:31 PM IST