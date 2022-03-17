South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: All You Need to Know

South Africa will host Bangladesh in three-ODIs, followed by two-Tests. Both formats will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship cycles, respectively. The bilateral series begins on Friday, March 18 with the ODI series and the first 50-over encounter between the two teams will be hosted at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion at 04:30 PM IST onwards.

The Proteas haven’t allowed the visitors to win a game in two decades of cricket at home. The home side will take heart from their 3-0 series win against India at home earlier this year and Temba Bavuma and Co. will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming 50-over assignments as well.

On the other hand, Bangladesh won the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against Afghanistan 2-1. However, both sides claimed a victory each in the two T20Is that followed. The Bangladeshi Tigers made history in New Zealand earlier this year by winning their first-ever Test match on New Zealand soil. Tamim Iqbal and Co will take inspiration from that historic win and aim to secure their first ODI win against the Proteas.

In the last four games, the hosts have won three and lost one, while the visitors won four and lost one from their previous five. Both last played against each other in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the game surprisingly resulted in a 21-run win for Bangladesh, at The Oval, in England. Their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had won the match award for his all-round contribution and team will be buoyed with his last-minute return to the squad in this series.

However, South Africa have a stellar head-to-head ODI record against Bangladesh. In the 21, ODI encounters between the two sides, the Proteas won 17 games, while Bangladesh won four. The hosts have also not lost any of the nine ODIs played at home against Bangladesh so far.

SA vs BAN, 1st ODI, Match Details

The series-opening ODI match will be played at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion, on Friday, March 18. The game will commence at 04:30 PM IST.

SA vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janeman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

