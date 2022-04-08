South Africa vs Bangladesh 2022: Probable Playing XIs For SA vs BAN, 2nd Test

Bangladesh anf South Africa will lock horn one last time in the second and final Test from April 8 to April 12. The two teams will move from Durban to Port Elizabeth to play the final game of Bangladesh tour of South Africa.

The hosts were at their absolute best in the first contest as they thrashed the Bangladesh by a massive 220 runs. The team is expected to field the same playing XI as they search for a series sweep. In the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer will hope to be the lead strike bowlers.

Meanwhile, the responsibility of scoring runs will fall majorly on the skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma. As far as Bangladesh is concerned, they are also likely to field the same playing XI. Yasir Ali will continue in the team as Shakib Al Hasan will be missing the second Test due to family concerns.

For Bangladesh to do well and end the series in a tie, the batters especially Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, and Najmul Shanto will have to step up.

South Africa vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Sarel Erwee, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali

South Africa vs Bangladesh full squads

South Africa: Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Khaya Zondo, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mominul Haque (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan, Shohidul Islam, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Khaled Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shadman Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto

