South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Match Coverage on TV And Online

South Africa will cross swords with Bangladesh in the Group 2 encounter on Thursday morning. South Africa’s opener against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup was called off and the Proteas had to settle for a point in a game where they could bag all three points.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Temba Bavuma and his men will be hoping that rain doesn’t play spoilsport this time around as they cannot afford to lose any more points. Given that India and Pakistan are in the same group, the Proteas can’t afford to lose any more matches, or else their qualification will be in jeopardy. South Africa’s T20I record in Australia hasn’t been very impressive. They have only won two of the nine matches that they played here in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh started their Super 12 campaign with a 9-run win in a closely contested match against the Netherlands. This was Bangladesh’s maiden victory in their history of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his men will be looking to cap off their win with another triumph on Thursday.

Will South Africa secure their first win of the campaign? Or will the Bangla Tigers hunt down the Proteas?

Ahead of Thursday’s ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh, here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will take place on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Bangladesh be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup match South Africa vs Bangladesh begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh will begin at 8:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Possible XIs

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh Predicted Line-up: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here