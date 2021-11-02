South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 SA vs BAN Match Live Online And on TV

South Africa will clash against Bangladesh in their fourth encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The match will start at 3:30 PM on November 02 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa come into this match after having notched up two wins in their first three games in the Super 12 stage of the competition. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the pile in Group 1, having lost all three matches they’ve played so far.

Bangladesh have been ousted from the competition but will look to bag a victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and bow out with some pride.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match start?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, November 02.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match be played?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match begin?

The match between South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa and Bangladesh match.

How do I watch the live streaming of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 South Africa vs Bangladesh match?

The match between South Africa and Bangladesh can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

