South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 1st ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Bangladesh will play two Tests and three ODIs during the tour of South Africa 2022. The bilateral series tour opens with the first ODI on Friday, March 18 at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion and finishes with the second and final Test at Port Elizabeth on April 8.

The hosts are coming into this series after winning their previous ODI assignment 3-0 against India at home earlier in January. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be looking to carry that winning momentum in the 50-over format against the Bangladeshi Tigers as well. On the other hand, the visitors also won their previous ODI series against Afghanistan 2-1 last month and will be hoping to put up a good show against the Proteas. Bangladesh have never won an ODI in South Africa, however, the Tamim Iqbal-led side is hopeful to register their maiden 50-over victory in this series.

SA vs BAN 1st ODI, Team News, Injuries:

Pacer Sisanda Magala will this series due to injury. Meanwhile, despite having the home advantage, the Proteas will have selection woes in this series. Many of their first-choice players are likely to leave for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament which starts on March 26. Stars like Quenton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Rassie van der Dussen among other IPL bound players will depart after the ODI leg of this series.

As for Bangladesh, they too are full strength, as veteran cricketers Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have returned to the squad. Star all-rounder, Hasan who went unsold in the recent IPL auction, had a change of heart and was convinced to make the trip. While, Iqbal returns after a long-standing knee injury.

When will the 1st ODI match South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?

The first ODI of the three-match series will kickstart at 04:30 PM IST on Friday, March 18.

Where will the 1st ODI match South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?

The match will be played at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion.

What time will the 1st ODI match South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?

The match will begin at 04:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI series will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa (SA) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?

The ODI series is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SA vs BAN, 1st ODI, South Africa probable playing XI against Bangladesh: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janeman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

SA vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Bangladesh probable playing XI against the South Africa: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

