South Africa vs Bangladesh: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 30

South Africa have been a resurgent unit after their loss in the first game against Australia. They will now take on Bangladesh in match 30 of the ICC T20 World Cup on November 02 at Abu Dhabi. This could be their match where they potentially seal a berth in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are on the opposite side of the barrel. They have lost three matches on the bounce and are practically out of the tournament. Nothing has worked for them this time, but they would still want to bow out with their heads held high in this match against South Africa.

One of the biggest reasons behind South Africa’s great run has been the potency of their bowling unit – they seem to have all the bases covered – ranging from spinners to fast-bowlers. They might prove to too hot to handle for an under-pressure Bangladesh unit.

Despite the quality in the batting order, South Africa remain a top heavy unit and if the Bangladesh bowlers make inroads up front, they can then put a lot of pressure on the middle order.

South Africa vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

South Africa vs Bangladesh squads:

South Africa’s 15-man squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Bangladesh’s 15-man squad: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

