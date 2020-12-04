CRICKETNEXT

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Postponed due to Positive Covid-19 Test in SA Squad

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Postponed due to Positive Covid-19 Test in SA Squad

South Africa vs England's first ODI has been postponed just one hour before the start due to a positive covid-19 result from the South Africa camp. As per various media reports, due to safety precautions, the match cannot go ahead as planned due to the risk of spreading coronavirus across both squads.

However, the series has been rescheduled with the first ODI to be postponed for Sunday with the second to be played a day later and the third on the 9th of December.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said the latest round of tests conducted on Thursday resulted in an unnamed South African player returning a positive result, the third from within the camp during the six-match limited-overs series.

“This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams’ last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs,” CSA said in a statement.

 “In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday.”

It means there will be back-to-back ODIs on Sunday and Monday in Paarl and nearby Cape Town, before the series is completed at Newlands on Wednesday. England won the recently completed Twenty20 series 3-0

South Africa vs England ODI Series Schedule

Sunday, Dec 6: 1st ODI, Paarl

Monday, Dec 7: 2nd ODI, Cape Town

Wednesday, Dec 9: 3rd ODI, Cape Town

