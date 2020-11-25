South Africa vs England 2020: 10 Numbers That Define the T20I Rivalry

We look at 10 numbers that define the T20I rivalry between South Africa and England.

South Africa will clash with England in a three-match T20I series which gets underway from the 27th of November in Cape Town. The home team will be led by Quinton De Kock while Eoin Morgan is the captain of England. Both the teams have had a neck to neck contest in T20I cricket.

9-8: The Head to Head between South Africa and England in T20I cricket

South Africa are marginally ahead in what has been a neck to neck contest with England.

England beat South Africa 2-1 in the last bilateral series between the two sides - in South Africa in February, 2020.

3-2: South Africa Hold the Edge in World T20 Matches

South Africa beat England by 19 runs in Cape Town in the inaugural WT20 on the 16th of September, 2007. They thrashed them by 7 wickets in Nottingham in 2009 but England, inspired by a quickfire fifty from Kevin Pietersen, got the better of South Africa by 39 runs in Bridgetown in 2010.

The two last WT20 encounters between the two sides have been nail-biting thrillers. AB de Villiers' 28-ball 69 helped South Africa post a stiff 196 for 5 at Chhatogram in 2014. In an almost bizarre chase, England reached 193 falling just short without even a single batsman reaching a score of 40!

England then went down into the record books by chasing down South Africa's 229 for 4 in Mumbai in the World T20 in 2016. Joe Root was the star for England as he hammered 83 off just 44 deliveries helping his side to a thrilling two wicket win with two balls remaining.

230 for 8: The Third-Highest Chase in T20I Cricket History

England chased down South Africa's 229 for 4 with two balls to spare in the World T20 encounter in Mumbai in 2016.

226 for 5: The Fourth-Highest Chase in T20I Cricket History

Jos Buttler (57 off 29 balls), Jonny Bairstow (64 off 34 balls) and Eoin Morgan (57* off 22 balls) helped England chase down South Africa's 222 for 6 with 5 balls to spare in the series decider at Centurion in 2020.

390: The Highest Aggregate in England-South Africa T20I Encounters

AB de Villiers scored 390 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.5 and strike rate of 160.49 against England.

179.66: The Highest Strike Rate in England-South Africa Encounters (min. 5 innings)

Quinton de Kock has an aggregate of 212 runs in 118 deliveries (strike rate of 179.66) against England.

145-Plus: As many as 5 batsmen in the England T20I squad have a strike rate of above 145 against South Africa.

Jason Roy has a strike rate of 160.33, Jos Buttler - 156.38, Jonny Bairstow - 154.03, Eoin Morgan - 148.29 and Ben Stokes - 147.05.

354.54: The Highest Strike Rate in an Innings in an England-South Africa Encounter (min. runs 35)

Moeen Ali hammered 39 off just 11 deliveries in Durban in February, 2020.

It is the fourth-highest strike rate innings (min. runs 35) by a batsman from a major cricketing nation in T20I history!

12: The Maximum Number of Wickets in England-South Africa Encounters

Chris Jordan has picked 12 wickets in 10 matches against South Africa.

84: The Second-Largest Margin of Victory (in terms of runs) for South Africa in a T20I match

South Africa posted 241 for 6 at the Centurion in 2009 and restricted England to 157 for 8 - it is South Africa's biggest win against a major cricket playing nation in T20I cricket.