South Africa vs England 2020: England's Unbeaten Streak a Testament to T20I Transformation

England beat South Africa by 4 wickets in Paarl on November 29 to clinch yet another T20I series - they have now gone unbeaten in 8 T20I series in a row.

England beat South Africa by 4 wickets in Paarl on the 29th of November to clinch yet another T20I series - they have now gone unbeaten in 8 series in a row in the format starting from a one-off match against Sri Lanka to the ongoing three-match series in South Africa. It has been quite a change in fortunes for England in T20I cricket after their defeat to the West Indies in the final of the World T20 in Kolkata in April, 2016.

A POOR RECORD FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS POST WORLD T20, 2016

England had one of the worst records in T20I cricket post the 2016 World T20 for a couple of years till their tour to Sri Lanka in October, 2018. During this period, England won just 7 of the 17 matches (and lost 10) they played in the format. Their win-loss ratio of 0.7 was the 6th lowest amongst major cricket playing nations only after Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Also Read: Don't Subscribe to Big Three Model, but India is an Important Part of World Cricket - ICC Chairman

England lost 4 of the 7 bilateral series they played in this period. These included a 2-1 loss to India both at home and away. England had a batting average of 23.27 and strike rate of 133.01 with 13 fifties and no hundreds in the 17 matches in this period. They put up a 160-plus score on just 6 occasions (35.29%) during this time-frame. Only three English batsmen (min. 100 runs) averaged at least 35 and had a strike rate in excess of 135 - Alex Hales, David Malan and Jonny Bairstow.

The bowling was equally disappointing with a tally of 87 wickets at 31.67 apiece and a strike rate of 22.3. They were also a touch expensive conceding at 8.49 an over.

THE TRANSFORMATION

England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in a one-off T20I at Colombo on the 27th of October, 2018. Jason Roy starred with the bat with a 36-ball 69 while Joe Denly returned with 4-19 in 4 overs. This win marked a transformation for England in the format.

They have won 14 of the 21 matches (and lost just 5) they have played thereafter (England also won the tied match against New Zealand in Auckland so that makes it 15 wins in 21 matches). Their win-loss ratio of 2.8 is the best in the world in this period. More significantly, England have remained unbeaten in 8 consecutive series during this period. They won 5 in a row from the one -off in Sri Lanka to the 2-1 series triumph in South Africa in February, 2020. Other big wins include a 2-1 home series victory against Australia, a 3-2 win in New Zealand and a 3-0 sweep in the West Indies.

Also Read: Ready to Open in David Warner's Absence if Needed - Marnus Labuschagne

In as many as 13 of these 21 matches (61.9%), England has scored in excess of 160 and won 10 of these matches.

England's collective batting average has improved to 27.78 in this time-frame. But more significant has been the increase in their combined strike rate which has gone up from 133.01 to 145.4. A total of 22 fifties and one hundred have been recorded in this period.

There has been a dramatic improvement in the numbers of Buttler and Morgan in this period. While Buttler's strike rate has gone up from 132.89 to 153.89, Morgan has seen his rise from 129.6 to 168.69!

While the economy rate has remained more or less constant at 8.44 runs per over, the major change has come in the wicket-taking prowess in this time-frame.

Also Read: Final T20I Abandoned Due to Rain, New Zealand Win Series 2-0 Against West Indies

England has picked 128 wickets in 21 matches (around 6 wickets per match compared to 5 earlier) at 24.55 apiece and a strike rate of 17.4 in this period.

England are already the best team in ODI cricket in the world and the current World Cup Champions. If they continue on their merry ways in T20I cricket, then they have a strong chance of winning the World T20 in India in 2021 and becoming the first team to hold the two coveted trophies simultaneously.