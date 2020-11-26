South Africa vs England 2020: SA vs ENG, 1st T20I Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs England Live Streaming Online

SA vs ENG, T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SA vs ENG match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng), 1st T20 | England will begin their long tour of South Africa with the first of the three T20 internationals taking place in Cape Town on Friday (November 27). The visitors have rested the likes of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran for the ODI series but the three-star all-rounders will be part of the T20 series.

Archer and Stokes turned out for Rajasthan Royals and Curran represented the Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. All the players have been confined to the bio-bubble like they were during the English season featuring West Indies and Pakistan.

England are the reigning 50-over champions and will look to assert their dominance over South Africa, who will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. South Africa’s last international commitment was back in February and March against Australia while England have seen some cricketing action at home against West Indies and Pakistan post the Coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the first series for either side post the Indian Premier League and it will be interesting to see how players who were missing from the T20 tournament will turn out after a long lay-off.

When will the first T20 match between South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng) start?

The match will be played on November 27.

Where will the first T20 match between South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng) be played?

The match will be played at Newlands stadium in Cape Town.

What time will the first T20 match between South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng) begin?

The match will begin at 9:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the first T20 match between South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng)?

All matches of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be broadcasted Live by Sony Six, Sony ESPN in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the first T20 match between South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng)?

All matches of South Africa vs England 2020 series will be live-streamed on Sonyliv.com.

South Africa (SA) vs England (Eng) Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton De Kock (Captain and WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Faf Du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Pheklukawayo/Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Anrich Nortje.

England: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow/ Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, and Reece Topley/ Mark Wood.