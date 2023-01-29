South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Online Streaming: How to Watch SA vs ENG 2023 Series Coverage?

England and South Africa will face-off in the second game of the three-match ODI series on January 29. The Proteas had registered an impressive win in the series-opener. Rassie van der Dussen slammed a blistering century in the first innings to sink the world champions. South Africa then rallied in the second half of the match to eventually triumph by 27 runs.

While chasing 299, England’s Jason Roy pulled off the win almost singlehandedly. However, Sisanda Magala’s 3 for 46 and Anrich Nortje’s 4 for 62 reeled England back. Jos Butler and Co will have to find a way to tackle Magala and Nortje in the second ODI. With series on the line, England will come out all guns blazing and try to level the series on Sunday.

Ahead of the second ODI match between South Africa and England, here is all you need to know:

When will the second ODI match between South Africa and England be played?

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will be played on January 29.

Where will the second ODI match between South Africa and England be played?

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will be played at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

What time will the second ODI match between South Africa and England begin?

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will begin at 1:30 pm IST on January 29.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second ODI match between South Africa and England?

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second ODI match between South Africa and England?

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

South Africa and England Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Sisanda Magala, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer, David Willey, Adil Rashid

