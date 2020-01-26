Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

183 (68.3)

England lead by 303 runs

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

South Africa vs England | Philander Fined, Handed Demerit Point in Farewell Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday fined South African fast bowler Vernon Philander 15 percent of his match fee and handed him one demerit point in what is his last Test.

IANS |January 26, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
South Africa vs England | Philander Fined, Handed Demerit Point in Farewell Test

Johannesburg: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday fined South African fast bowler Vernon Philander 15 percent of his match fee and handed him one demerit point in what is his last Test. Philander received the penalty for his celebration after dismissing England's Jos Buttler on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test between the two sides at the Wanderers here.

"South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the fourth Test against England at the Wanderers," said the ICC.

"Philander was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'".

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Philander, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period."

Philander had announced before the start of the series that this would be his last in international cricket. He took the wicket of England opener Zac Crawley and that of Buttler on Day 2.

Buttler had earlier in the series launched a foul-mouthed barrage against Philander while the latter was batting for which the England wicketkeeper was punished by the ICC.

iccsouth africa vs england 2020Vernon Philander

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more