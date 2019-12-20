Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

203/7 (66.2)

Sri Lanka lead by 12 runs, MIN. 42.4 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 December, 2019

1ST INN

Rangpur Rangers *

129/5 (18.1)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers

Toss won by Khulna Tigers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 December, 2019

1ST INN

Melbourne Stars *

139/6 (17.0)

Melbourne Stars
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Brisbane Heat (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

South Africa vs England | Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of First Test Due to Hip Injury

In a big blow to South Africa’s preparations before the start of the first Test against England, middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the encounter due to an injury. Scans revealed that Bavuma has picked up a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain.

Cricketnext Staff |December 20, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
South Africa vs England | Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of First Test Due to Hip Injury

In a big blow to South Africa’s preparations before the start of the first Test against England, middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the encounter due to an injury. Scans revealed that Bavuma has picked up a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain.

The 29-year-old batsman will stay with the squad and begin his rehabilitation progamme with the South African medical team.

"A decision on a possible replacement will be made at the conclusion of the South Africa A and CSA Franchise Four-Day matches that are taking place this weekend," a CSA statement said.

Bavuma, who has appeared in 39 Tests for the Proteas is one of the more experienced players in the current squad, which has six uncapped players.

This will be the first series where South African team will play with a revamped coaching staff. Recently Graeme Smith took over as the Director of Cricket of CSA, and since then Mark Boucher has been made the head coach, while Jacques Kallis and Charl Langeveldt have taken over as batting and bowling consultants.

South Africa vs Englandtemba bavuma

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more