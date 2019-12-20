South Africa vs England | Temba Bavuma Ruled Out of First Test Due to Hip Injury
In a big blow to South Africa’s preparations before the start of the first Test against England, middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the encounter due to an injury. Scans revealed that Bavuma has picked up a Grade 1 hip flexor muscle strain.
