South Africa vs India 2021-22: Head to Head Record in Test Cricket

South Africa will host India in the three-match Test series starting from Sunday, December 26 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Both teams have been involved in some high-octane clash in the past, however, the Proteas enjoyed great success on the home turf with 6 series win out of 7, while they are the only Test-playing nation where India have not won any Test series. After winning back to back series win in Australia and an emphatic show in England (2-1), South Africa is the next big team that is on Virat Kohli and Co.’s radar to conquer.

Several members of the Indian team are out of the series due to injuries - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. India still have an excellent bench strength whom which they can heavily rely on. In Rohit’s absence, Mayank Agarwal is expected to open the innings for India alongside KL Rahul, while Ravichandran Ashwin will finally get a chance to showcase his skills on overseas soil again after Jadeja’s injury.

On the other side, South Africa have to put their best team forward against a quality Indian unit. Senior players like Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada have to play a crucial role in the upcoming series.

No fewer than ten of India’s 18-man squad have toured South Africa before.

Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha are on their fourth tour of the country.

Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami are on their third tour, while Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were part of the closely-contested 2017/18 series which South Africa won 2-1.

Head to Head records:

Total Test Series - 14

India Won - 4

South Africa Won - 7

In South Africa

Total Series - 7

India Won - 0

South Africa Won - 6

In India

Total Series - 7

India Won - 4

South Africa Won - 1

India and South Africa have played 39 Test matches against each other out of which 15 was won by South Africa and India emerged victorious in 14. Meanwhile, in Centurion, India suffered defeat in both matches they have played.

